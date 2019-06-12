Visiongain Report: $179.5m Military Aviation Sensors & Switches Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Military Aircraft in Developing Countries and UAV Applications
Military Aviation Sensors & Switches Market Report 2019-2029
Jun 12, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts Within Aircraft Connectivity by Sensor Type (Proximity Sensors, Position Sensors, Speed Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Angle of Attack Sensors, Field Switches), by Application (Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Training Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, Space), by End Uses (Engine, Cabin/Avionics, Health Monitoring System (HMS), Other) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Military aviation sensors and switches are devices that collect data from various sections of an aircraft like engine, landing gear, wings, cabin, cockpit, and aerostructures and transmit that data to computers or avionics which uses that information to ensure safe and efficient performance of the aircraft.
This latest in-depth report on the global military aviation sensor and switches market describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively. In recent years, the global military aviation sensor and switches market has recorded consistent strong growth owing to the increasing demand for military aircraft from developed and developing economies and increasing demand for sensors in the growing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) applications.
Visiongain assesses the military aviation sensor and switches market to be valued at $179.5m in 2019.
Report highlights
• 241 tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of Key Players in Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market
• Honeywell International Inc
• Thales SA
• Raytheon Company
• GE Aviation
• United Technologies Corporation
• TE Connectivity Ltd.
• Ametek Inc.
• Meggitt PLC
• Safran Electronics & Defence
• Curtiss Wright Corporation
• Esterline Technologies Corporation
• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029
• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by Type projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029
• Proximity Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• Position Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• Speed Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• Thermal Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• Pressure Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• Angle-of-Attack Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• Field Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by Application projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029
• Fighter Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Transport Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Training Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Helicopter Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• UAV Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Space Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by End Use projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029
• Engine Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Cabin / Avionics Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Health Monitoring System (HMS) Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Other Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Regional Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market Forecast from 2019-2029
• North America Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– U.S. Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Canada Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Mexico Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– U.K. Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Germany Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– France Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Rest of Europe Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– China Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Japan Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– India Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• ROW Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Latin America Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Middle East Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
– Africa Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029
• Key questions answered
• How is the military aviation sensors & switches market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining military aviation sensors & switches market dynamics?
• How will each military aviation sensors & switches submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional military aviation sensors & switches markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national military aviation sensors & switches markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?
Companies covered in the report include:
AAR Corporation
Advanced Electronics Systems International
AgustaWestland
AHS
Airbus
Airbus Defence and Space
Airbus Group SE
American Sensor Technologies, Inc. (AST)
Ametek Inc.
Amphenol
Aselsan AS
BAE Systems PLC
BAE Systems Spectral Solutions LLC
Bell
Boeing Company
Bombardier
CFM International
Cobham plc
COMAC
Crane Aerospace and Electronics
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Dassault Aviation
Delphi
Delta Airlines
DRS Technologies
Eaton
Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems of America LLC
Elta Systems Ltd
Embraer
Eurocopter
Eurofighter GMBH
EuroSat
Exelis
Exelis Information Systems
Finmeccanica SpA
FLIR Systems
GE Aviation
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI)
General Electric (GE)
Gentex Corporation
Gulfstream
Hensoldt
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Hydra Electric
inmarsat
Intelsat General
Intevac
Irkut
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd.
Japanese Aero Engines Corporation
Joint Armament Corporation
Kavlic-
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kellstrom Aerospace
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
L-3 Wescam
Leonardo SpA
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Lufthansa
Mantech International
Measurement Specialties Inc.
Meggitt Plc
Meggitt Sensing Systems
Microsemi Corporation
Molex
MTS Systems Corp.
MTU Aero Engines
Newport News Shipbuilding
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Ophir Corporation
Otis
Piezotech LLC
Pratt & Whitney
Rafael Advanced Systems
Raytheon Applied Signal Technology Inc.
Raytheon Company
Raytheon Vision
Safran Electronics & Defence
Safran Group
Selex ES
Sensata Technologies
Sherborne Sensors
Siemens
Sumitomo
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL)
TE Connectivity Ltd
Teledyne
Textron
Thales Alenia Space
Thales Group
Thales Research & Technology (TRT
Thales SA
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)
Ultra Electronics
United Aircraft Corporation
United Electric Controls Company
United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
UTC Aerospace Systems
UTC Building and Industrial Systems
UTC Climate, Control & Security
Vestek Savunma
ViaSat
Yazaki
Organisations mentioned
Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing
Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC)
Association of the United States Army (AUSA)
Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Defence Logistics Agency (DLA)
Defense Security Cooperation Agency
Denmark's Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO)
DGA
EASA
FAA
Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw)
German Army
German Army Joint Fire Support Teams (JFST)
Indian Army
Indian Navy
Israeli Air Force
Israeli Defence Ministry
Italian Air Force
Japan Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Moscow Institute of Electromechanics and Automatics
NATO
Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)
Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF)
Royal Navy
Royal Netherlands Air Force
Royal Saudi Air Force
Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command (RSLFAC).
Saudi Arabia National Guard
South Korea's Agency for Defence Development (ADD)
U.K. MOD
U.K. Royal Air Force
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Army
U.S. Army Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate
U.S. Department of Defense
U.S. Government
U.S. Navy
U.S. State Department
