Visiongain Report: $3bn Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Systems Market Set for Major Growth due to Government Mandates
Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Systems Market Report 2019-2029
Apr 17, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Product Type (Low Speed, High Speed, Pedestrian) & by Technology (Radar, Camera, Lidar, Fusion) Plus Analysis of Leading Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers & Electronics Companies Developing Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Technologies
The upcoming government mandates on mandatory fitment of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) technologies has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. AEB technologies are part of the broader suite of technologies known as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Technologies which are considered to be part of the incremental roadmap towards semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicles.
The $3bn AEB market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of government regulations and also because consumer awareness is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 232 tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in AEB technologies
• Continental
• Bosch
• Denso
• Autoliv
• Valeo
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
• Aisin Seiki
• Delphi
• Magna
• Hyundai Mobis
• Analysis of key automotive OEMs
• BMW
• Toyota
• Ford
• General Motors
• Daimler
• Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029
• AEB Vehicle Type Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029
• Passenger Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Commercial Vehicle Forecast 2019-2029
• AEB Technology Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029
• Radar Forecast 2019-2029
• Lidar Forecast 2019-2029
• Camera Forecast 2019-2029
• Fusion Forecast 2019-2029
• AEB Product Type Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029
• Low Speed Forecast 2019-2029
• High Speed Forecast 2019-2029
• Pedestrian Forecast 2019-2029
• Regional AEB Market Forecasts From 2019-2029
North America AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• US AEB Forecast 2019-2029,
• Canada AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico AEB Forecast 2019-2029
Europe AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• UK AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• France AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World AEB Forecast 2019-2029
Asia Pacific AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• China AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• India AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific AEB Forecast 2019-2029
Rest of the World AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil AEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Others AEB Forecast 2019-2029
Key questions answered
• How is the AEB Market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining AEB Market dynamics?
• Which AEB submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
• What are the technological, regulatory and policy challenges?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
Target audience
• Automotive OEMs
• Tier 1 suppliers
• AEB suppliers
• Electronics companies
• Software developers
• Autonomous / AI developers
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Market analysts
• Senior executives
• Business development managers
• Banks
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Regulators
Companies covered in the report include:
ADA-ES Inc.
Aisin Group
Aisin Seiki
Alfa Romeo
Allied Vision Technologies
Analog Devices
Audi AG
Autoliv
Balluf
Basler AG
Beijing Automotive
BMW
Borgwarner Inc
Bosch
Brilliance
BYD Auto Co Ltd.
Changan Automobile
Chery
Continental AG
Daimler
Daimler Financial Services
Daimler Trucks
Delphi
Denso Corporation
Dongfeng Motor Corporation
Faurecia
FAW Group
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
Ficosa International S.A.
First Sensor AG
Ford
Geely
General Motors
Gestamp Automoción
Getrag
Gongcheng Denso (Chongqing) Co., Ltd
Google Inc.
Great Wall Motors
Hafei Motor
Hawtai
Hella
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
Honda
Hyundai Mobis
Hyundai Motor Company
IBM
Infineon Semiconductors AG
Infineon Technologies AG
International Rectifier Corp.
Isuzu
JAC Motors
Jaguar Land Rover
Kia Motors Corporation
Land Rover
Magna Electronics
Magna International Inc.
Mahindra
Maserati
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Meritor Inc.
Mitsubishi Motors
Mobileye
Nissan
nuTonomy, Inc
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Omron
Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd.
Porsche
Ricardo plc
Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch)
SAIC Motor Corporation
Schrader international
Seeing Machines
Ssangyong
ST Microelectronics
Subaru
Tata Motors
Tesla Motors
Texas Instruments, Inc
Tokai Rika
TomTom
Toyota Motor Corporation
TRW Automotive
Valeo
Vans Daimler Buses
VBOX Automotive
Velodyne LiDAR, Inc
Volkswagen
Volvo
Voxx Electronics
VW Group
WABCO Vehicle Control Systems
Wuyang-Honda Motors (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Organisations mentioned
Euro NCAPEuropean CommissionU.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)US Department of TransportationUS NCAP
