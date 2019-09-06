Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players within the $1.4bn Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market
Top 30 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Organizations 2019
Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs, Leading Companies
LONDON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution market is vital, providing access to life saving drugs to vast number of people in a timely manner. The market is large, with many opportunities for growth and development during the forecast period.
The establishment of the pharmaceutical wholesale market was driven by manufacturers wanting to outsource distribution to wholesalers to focus on core competencies of R&D and marketing. At the same time, hospitals outsourced inventory management in an effort to reduce investment in this area. These factors created a high demand for a comprehensive wholesale and distribution service.
Report Scope
• Global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Size Forecast from 2019-2029
• Global Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Size Forecast from 2019-2029 segmented by submarket:
• Branded Drugs
• Generic Drugs
• Others
• A SWOT and STEP analysis of the global pharmaceutical wholesale & distribution market
• Profiles of the 30 leading pharmaceutical wholesale & distribution organizations:
• Alfresa Holdings
• AmerisourceBergen
• Anda Inc.
• Auburn Pharmaceutical Company
• Capital Wholesale Drug Company
• Cardinal Health
• CR Pharmaceutical
• CuraScript Special
• Dakota Drug, Inc.
• Fff Enterprises Inc.
• Fortissa Limited
• HyGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd.
• Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd.
• McKesson
• MEDIPAL HOLDINGS
• Morris & Dickson Co. LLC
• North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug
• Ohki Health Care Holdings, Inc.
• Prodigy Health
• Profarma Distribuidora de Produtos Farmaceuticos SA
• Realcan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd
• Rochester Drug Cooperative
• Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings.
• SINOPHARM
• Smith Drug Company
• SUZUKEN
• The PHOENIX Group
• Walgreens Boots Alliance
• Zhejiang Intl Group Co., Ltd.
• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:
• Overview of the company's services and operations
• Analysis of recent financial performance – annual revenue for services, including data on operating profit and margins
• Revenue forecast from 2019 to 2029
• Assessment of developments – activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations
• Sales Force Structure
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution drug market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution industry?
• What are the market shares of main segments of the world pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution market?
• How will each submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution submarkets develop from 2018 to 2029?
• What will be the main sales drivers for the overall market and components from 2018-2029?
• How will political and regulatory events influence regional markets and submarkets?
• How will the market shares of top national markets change from 2018 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading companies and what are their revenue prospects over the forecast period to 2029?
• What are the trends for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the prospects for new market entrants?
• How will that industry evolve between 2018 and 2029? Where does it head and what forces change it?
Companies covered in the report include:
AAH Pharmaceuticals
AccessClosure
Acofarma (Asociación Cooperativas Farmacéuticas)
ADG Apotheken-Dienstleistungsgesellschaft mbH
Admenta
Alfresa Fine Chemical Corporation
Alfresa Holdings
Alliance Boots
Alliance Healthcare
Alliance Santé
Alliance UniChem
AmeriSource Health
AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Canada
AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC)
AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG)
Anda Inc.
Apollo Medical Holdings
ASTEC Co., Ltd.
ASTIS Co., Ltd.
Athos Farma
ATOL CO., LTD.
Auburn Pharmaceutical Company
Azwell
Bayer
BENU Apotheek
Bergen Brunswig
Biologics Inc
Boots Group
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brocacef Groep NV
Brocacef Holding
Bundesverband des Pharmazeutischen Grosshandel
Capital Wholesale Drug Company
Cardinal Health
Caremark Rx
Celesio AG
CERP Bretagne Nord
CERP Rhin Rhone Mediterranee
CERP Rouen
Chiyaku Co
Chuounyu Co., Ltd.
Cloumed Corporation
Cofares
Comifar
Cordis
CoverMyMeds
CoverMyMeds LLC
CR Pharmaceutical
CuraScript Special
CVS Caremark
CVS Corporation
CVS Health Corporation
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Pharmacy, LLC
Daiichi Sankyo Propharma Co.
Dakota Drug, Inc.
Dong Ying (Jiangsu) Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Drogarias Tamoio
Drug Trading Company Ltd
Dutch ACM
Emart Company
ENSHU YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
Ethicon
EVERLTH AGROTECH Co., Ltd.
EVERLTH Co., Ltd.
Farcopa Distribuzione
Fff Enterprises Inc.
Fortissa Limited
Fukujin Co.
Good Service Co
Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Harvard Drug
Hedef Alliance
Hefame
HEISEI YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
HyGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
IZUTSU KURAYA SANSEIDO Inc.
IZUTSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.
Japanese Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association
Jingu Yakuhin Co., Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Katren
Kenzmedico Co., Ltd.
Kerr Drug
Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd.
KOBASHOU. CO., LTD.
KURAYA SANSEIDO Inc
Life Medicom Co., Ltd.
Lloyds Pharmacy
MARUZEN YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd.
McKesson
McQueary Brothers of Springfield
Medical Specialties Distributors
MEDICEO CORPORATION
Medicine Shoppe Canada Inc.
MEDIE Co., Ltd.
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Mediq Apotheken Nederland B.V.
Medtronic
Meinan Distribution Center
Metro Medical Supply Inc
Mitsubishi
MM CORPORATION
Morris & Dickson Co. LLC
MP AGRO CO., LTD.
MVC CO., LTD
MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc.
Nadro
Nakano Yakuhin Co., Ltd.
National Health Service (NHS)
National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)
Nihon Apoch Co.
North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug
Novo Nordisk
Novodata Zrt.
Numark
OCP
Ohki Health Care Holdings, Inc.
Oncology Therapeutics
Oncoprod
OptumRx
P.J.D. Network
PALTAC CORPORATION
Paltac Corporation
Panpharma
Pfercos Co., Ltd.
Pfizer
PharMEDium
Polska Grupa Farmaceutyczna
Prodigy Health
Profarma Distribuidora de Produtos Farmaceuticos SA
Prosper
Protek
PSC Co, Ltd.
PSS World Medical Inc.
Ratiopharm
RDC Kanto5
Realcan Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd
Red Oak Sourcing
Red Oak, LLC
Rexall Health
Rite Aid Corporation
Rochester Drug Cooperative
Rosta
RxCrossroads
S. D.Collabo Co.,Ltd.
S.D.Logi CO., Ltd.
Sakurai Tsusho Corporation
Sanacorp
Sandoz
Sanki Corporation
Sanki MediHeart Limited
Sanki Wellbe Co., Ltd.
Sannova
Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd.
S-Care Mate Co., Ltd.
Sciclone Trade
SEIWA SANGYO CO
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Shanghai Pharma Zhenjiang Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings
Shinohara Chemicals
Shinsegai Group
Shoyaku Co., Ltd.
SIA International
Sincamesp
SINOPHARM
S-mile, Inc
Smith Drug Company
Sonexus Health
SPH Jiangxi Shangrao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
SPH Keyuan Xinhai Pharmaceutical Hebei Co., Ltd.
SPH Keyuan Xinhai Pharmaceutical Heilongjiang Co., Ltd.
SPLine Corporation
Suzuken Co., Ltd.
Suzuken Iwate Co., Ltd.
Suzuken Medical Instruments Co, Ltd
Suzuken Okinawa Yakuhin Co., Ltd.
The PHOENIX Group
Toho Holdings
Tokiwa Yakuhin Co
Torfarm
Tradex International
TS Alfresa Corporation
UniChem
US Oncology Holdings, Inc.
USHIODA KURAYA SANSEIDO Inc.
USHIODA SANGOKUDO YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
Vaccine Safe Co
Vantage Oncology
Victoria Merger Sub, Inc.
Vitaco Holdings
Walgreen
Walgreens Boots Alliance
World Courier Group Inc.
Wyeth Pharmaceuticals
YAMAHIRO KURAYA SANSEIDO Inc.
Yunnan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Intl Group Co., Ltd.
Zuellig Pharma
