Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the $1.6bn Bioreactors Market
Top 50 Bioreactor Manufacturers 2019
Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher, Sartorius AG, Bioengineering AG and Others
May 03, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific bioreactors market is anticipated to be the fast-growing market in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023-2029. Presence of large number of contract research organizations and increasing number of strategic alliances with international companies are the key factors that will propel the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Report Scope
• Our study discusses 50 leading companies that are the major players in the bioreactor industry, including:
• Applikon Biotechnology Inc.
• BBI-Biotech GmbH
• Bioengineering AG
• Cellexus Ltd.
• CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
• Danaher Corporation
• Eppendorf AG
• Finesse Solutions Inc.
• GE Healthcare
• Infors AG
• Merck KGaA
• PBS Biotech Inc.
• Sartorius AG
• Solaris Biotech Company
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Xcellerex, Inc.
• Other companies
Overview of company, financial information, product portfolio, R&D, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, research collaborations and license agreements are discussed
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the bioreactors market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the top 50 bioreactor manufacturers. You find data, trends and predictions.
Companies covered in the report include:
Access Tech S.A.
ACHEMA
Advanced Scientifics
Affymetrix
Alfa Aesar
Alfa Laval
Alfa Wassermann
Alvotech
American Society of Microbiology
Andel Equipment
Andgel Industries China
Applikon Biotechnology Inc.
Attra Giand Industrial Taiwan
BBI-Biotech GmbH
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
Beijing Minhai, Walvax
Bell Glass Company
Bellco Glass, Inc.
Bilfinger SE
Bilthoven Biologicals/SII
Bio-Age Equipment & Services
Bioceros
Biofarma
Biological E ltd
Biologics World Taiwan
Bioprocess Technology
Biotechnology Consortium India
Biotron
Biovet
Biozeen
Bravovax
Broadly-James Corporation
Cellexus Ltd.
Celltainer Biotech
Centrion
CEPA
CerCell
CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD
Chemocomplex
China National Biotech Group
Chinese Pharmaceutical Equipment Industry Association
CIPLA
Conoor
COPHEX
Danaher Corporation
Distek Inc.
East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST)
Electrolab Biotech
Eppendorf AG
Essen BioScience Inc.
Expres2ion
FEI Company
Fermentec Ltda.
Finesse Solutions Inc.
Fisher Scientific
Fujifilm Holdings
GE Healthcare
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Gennova Pharmaceuticals
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Goodwin Biotechnology
GSK Veterinary
Hamilton
Heinrich Frings GmbH & Co. KG
IGE Igenieros sl Spain
ilShinBioBase
Infors AG
InterPhex New York
Intervet India Pvt Ltd
Intravacc
IPL Biotech
ISPE Singapore
Katalyst Bio Engineering
LAMBDA Laboratory Instruments
Life Technologies
Medorex
Merck
Merial Veterinary
MilliporeSigma
Neela Systems Limited
Nordic Engineering Denmark
Novaferm AB
Packo Inox
Pall corporation
Parker-Hannifin
Pasteur Institutes Kasauli
PBS Biotech Inc.
Phadia
Pharmacep France
Pierre Guérin
Praj HiPurity Systems
Ritai Medicine Equipment
Sanofi
Sartorius
Scottish Enterprise
Serum institute India
Shanghai Bailun
Shanghai Special Equipment Management Association
Sibitech GmbH
Sigma-Aldrich
Smart lab
Solaris Biotech Company
Solida Biotech
Spectrochem Instruments (SCI)
Stobbe Pharma GmbH
Sysbiotech GmbH
Techniserv Inc.
Tektronix, Inc.
Thermo Electron
Thermo Fisher
TU Berlin
University Putra Malaysia
Vacsera
Vision Systems Limited
Waterloo University
Xcellerex, Inc.
Zeta GmbH Austria
ZETA Holding GmbH
Zeta India
