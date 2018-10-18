Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the Automotive Sensor Market
05:00 ET
LONDON, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Leading Suppliers to OEMs Developing Electronic Sensors & Technologies Including MEMS, Non-MEMS, NEMs for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Car & Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Applications
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The emergence of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles and increasing research and development spending on the development of fully automated vehicles, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The automotive sensor market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing consumer demand and acceptance of advanced technology equipped vehicles which are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 59 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Market share analysis, revenues and competitive positioning of key players in automotive sensor technologies
• Allegro Microsystems
• Bosch
• Continental
• Delphi Automotive
• Denso Company
• Elmos Instruments
• Gentex
• Hella
• Hyundai Mobis
• Infineon Technologies
• Magna International
• NXP Semiconductors
• Panasonic Corporation
• Renesas Electronics
• Sensata
• Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments
• TRW Automotive
• Valeo
• Global Automotive Sensor Market Outlook and Analysis 2018-2028 ($bn)
• Global Automotive Sensor Submarket Sizing 2018 (Unit volume)
• Motion Sensor
• Position Sensor
• Pressure Sensor
• Temperature Sensor
• Level Sensor
• Gas Sensor
• Torque Sensor
• Optimal Sensor
• Other Sensor
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the automotive sensor industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-automotive-sensor-companies-2018/
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
