Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the Translational Regenerative Medicine Manufacturers Market

LONDON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the global translational regenerative medicine is estimated at $28bn. The global translational regenerative medicine market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The competition is likely to increase with advances in R&D and technological innovations. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and local vendors that provide cost-effective products with limited features and functionalities.

Report Scope

• This report discusses the global translational regenerative medicine market and provides revenue forecast to 2028 for this market and its leading submarkets:

• Stem Cells

• Tissue Engineering

• Gene Therapy

• This report discusses several translational regenerative medicine products and provides revenue forecast to 2028 for:

• Osteocel Plus

• Apligraf

• Grafix/Stravix

• ReCell

• Assessment of the 25 leading manufacturers in the global translational regenerative medicine market:

• Acelity

• Alphatec Spine

• Anika Therapeutics

• Arthesys

• Avita Medical

• Integra Lifesciences

• Medipost

• Medtronic

• Mesoblast

• NuVasive

• Organogenesis

• Orthofix International

• TiGenix

• UniQure

• Vericel Corporation

• Other companies

This report discusses product portfolio, key developments, financial information, performance analysis, revenue forecast and pipeline analysis.

• Of the top 25 translational regenerative medicine manufacturers, the report provides revenue forecast for 22 of these companies for the period of 2018 to 2028.

• Qualitative analysis of the translational regenerative medicine market: PESTEL analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, factors that drive and restrain the market, opportunity and trends in the market.

• This report discusses the regulation of regenerative medicine in the US, Japan, China, Australia, India and Ireland.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• Who are the leading Translational Regenerative Medicine (TRM) manufacturers?

• What factors are driving and restraining the growth of these leading TRM manufacturers?

• How have the leading TRM manufacturers performed financially in recent years?

• Which TRM manufacturer will experience revenue growth over the coming years?

• What strategies have TRM manufacturers been implementing for sales growth in recent years?

• Which technologies will be crucial to TRM manufacturers from 2018 to 2028?

Companies covered in the report include:

Aastrom Biosciences Inc.

Alphatec Spine

Anika Therapeutics

Anterogen

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Athersys

Avita Medical

AxoGen, Inc.

Azaya Therapeutics, Inc.

Benda Pharmaceutical

BioTime Inc

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc

Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd.

Cell Therapy

Cellerix

Cephalon

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Clinical Cell Culture (C3)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Dow Agro Sciences

ES Cell International Pte. Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Healios K.K.

Humacyte

InoCard

Instratek

Integra LifeSciences

Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co.

Johnson & Johnson

LifeMap Sciences, Inc.

LifeMap Sciences, Ltd.

Macropore Biosurgery Inc.

Medipost

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic

Mesoblast Inc.

Mesoblast International Sàrl

Mesoblast Ltd.

Nikon CeLL innovation Co., Ltd. (NCLi)

NuTech Medical

NuVasive

OncoCyte Corporation

Organogenesis Inc.

OrthoCyte Corporation

Orthofix International

Osiris Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica

Pfizer

Pharmicell Co., Ltd.

ReCyte Therapeutics, Inc.

Regenerys Ltd.

Renova Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

Shire

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

StemSource Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Sun Pharma

Takeda

TiGenix NV

UniQure

Vericel Corp.

Visiomed

Xcellerex



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Brown University

Cleveland Clinic

European Commission

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

SwissMedic

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

The University of Michigan

The University of Texas Health Science Center

University of Massachusetts

University of Pittsburgh's Medical Center

