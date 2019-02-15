Visiongain Report Analyses the Top 20 Companies in the $26bn Small-Scale LNG Market 2019

LONDON, February 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Top 20 Small-Scale Liquified Natural Gas (SSLNG) Companies 2019

Company Revenues and Analysis of the Top 20 Leading Companies in the Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Space. Plus, Global Forecast for SSLNG by Use (Road Transportation, Power Generation, Marine Transportation), by Spending ($m)

Small Scale LNG is used to supply small or isolated demand centers not connected to pipeline infrastructure, small scale LNG infrastructure is now increasingly deployed to cater to the growing demand for LNG as a transport fuel.

Natural gas can be transported from gas production centers to consumption centers in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through ships and pipelines. Natural gas can be transported in ships and trucks to locations that are not connected to pipelines. Transportation of LNG takes place between exporting terminal (liquefaction plant) to importing terminal (regasification plant).

Small scale liquefaction and regasification infrastructure are ideally placed to assist with the development of stranded assets, the supply of remote residential and commercial demand centers but also the provision of LNG as a fuel.

LNG adoption is rapidly increasing due to the fact that natural gas is a competitive and environment-friendly option when compared to other fossil fuel sources. Small-scale LNG import terminals are primarily designed to serve the fuel requirements of a particular industry such as power generation and/or functions as a hub for ship and truck fueling. The risks associated with the development of large LNG facilities are significantly high when compared to small-scale terminals.

Small-scale LNG import terminals are the most economical option for such nations which have just started adopting LNG as a fuel in their respective industries. Several small nations are importing or planning to import LNG in small quantities specifically to cater to the feeling requirements of the power generation industry.

Several nations such as the Dominican Republic have just started importing LNG in small quantities to fulfil some of their industrial requirements. Such countries do not prefer importing large shipments of LNG as the demand for natural gas is still in the nascent stages in these nations.

The global market for small scale LNG is driven by high levels of spending in established and emerging markets. An important share of future capital expenditure will be driven by the greater deployment of LNG as a fuel, and growing investment in small scale LNG carriers.

- North America

- Middle East

- Asia

- Europe

- South America

2) The report provides a detailed individual profile for each of the 20 leading companies in the Small-Scale LNG market in 2017, providing data for Revenue and details of existing and upcoming SSLNG projects:

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc

- Black & Veatch

- BP Plc

- Chart Industries Inc

- ConocoPhillips

- Eni SpA

- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

- Evergas A/S

- Equinor

- Gasum Oy

- Gazprom

- General Electric (GE Oil & Gas)

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Linde Group

- PT Pertamina

- Petronas

- Royal Dutch Shell

- Siemens AG

- Total SA

- Wartsila

3) It also provides a PEST analysis of the key factors affecting the overall SSLNG market:

- Political

- Economic

- Social

- Technical

Organisations Mentioned

International Gas Union (IGU)

Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC)

US Energy Association

