Visiongain Report Assesses That the Functional Foods Market will Generate Revenues of $84.8bn

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers an updated outlook for the global functional foods market and growing "superfood" trend. Visiongain assesses that the functional foods market will generate revenues of $84.8bn in 2020.

Rise in geriatric population is expected to boost the demand for functional food. Increasing age lowers the food intake and weakens the digestion hence functional food would be a better choice for old aged people as a mode of nutrition. For instance, according to the data published by United Nation in 2019, it estimated that globally around 982 million people are of age 60 or above, which comprise around 14% of the global population. The geriatric population (60 Years or above) is growing the rate of about 3% per year. Currently, Europe has the largest ratio of population aged 60 or over (around 25%). Furthermore, it was estimated that the number of older persons in the world is projected to be 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050 and could rise to 3.1 billion in 2100. Change in dietary patterns with increased intake of energy dense foods and lack of physical activity has compelled the consumers to opt of functional foods. Moreover, growing health awareness among the consumers will further boost the growth of this industry.

Rise in disposable income and a greater awareness of functional products and ingredients, growth of the functional foods market in emerging countries is set to outpace that in developed countries. The growth of the population in China, India, Brazil and other developing countries, as well as an increasing middle class will largely contribute in the development of the health & wellness industry in regional markets, which consequently will trigger for the growth of the functional foods market. The regions of Asia-Pacific and South America offer good opportunities for the manufacturers of functional foods. In order to stay abreast in the market, companies need to innovate and appeal to the most recent consumer trends. "Superfoods" is one of these trends that will gain momentum during the forecast period.

Nearly 90% of American parents said that they buy functional foods or drinks for their children. Among numerous concerns, immunity is on the top of the list, followed by other issues such as cognitive development, digestive health, and vision. As a result, food companies are tapping this requirement by developing functional foods for kids that naturally promote heart health, healthy joints, and normal body weight for a healthy adult life.

However, supporting evidence-based health claims have become more challenging as regulators seek science behind claim specifications. For example, the FDA has published two guidance papers "Distinguishing Liquid Dietary Supplements from Beverages" and "Considerations Regarding Substances Added to Foods, Including Beverages and Dietary Supplements". Both guidance papers aim to provide clarity on the labelling, packaging, composition, serving, size, recommended daily intake and the directions of use of supplements. The quality of functional foods continues to be of critical importance. For example, China has captured approximately 90% of the Vitamin C market in the US, and Chinese food safety has always been a concern. Moreover, the production areas of vitamins are one of the most polluted areas in China.

Now: "Functional Food Industry Boom: Chia, Flax and Quinoa Seeds Markets Witnessing Double Digit Growth." This is an example of the business-critical headline that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/functional-foods-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in the functional foods sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand-new report, you will receive 217 in-depth tables, charts and graphs– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 206-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global functional foods market. It reveals the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you will be better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global functional foods market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Regional functional foods market forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• North America

• South America

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Country level functional foods forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• UK

• Germany

• Japan

• Brazil

• UAE

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• RoW

• Functional foods submarket forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• Functional Dairy

• Functional Bakery & Cereal

• Functional Baby Food

• Functional Fats & Oils

• Functional Meat, Fish & Eggs

• Other Functional Foods

• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level functional foods markets from 2020-2030

• Profiles and competitive positioning map of the leading 15 functional foods companies

• Abbott Laboratories

• ADM

• Arla

• BASF

• Danone

• Dean Foods

• General Mills

• Glanbia plc

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Kellogg

• Nestle

• Orkla Group

• PepsiCo

• Raisio Group

• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

How will you benefit from this report?

• This report will keep your functional foods knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• This report will reinforce strategic decision decision-making based upon definitive and reliable market data

• You will learn how to exploit new functional foods technological trends

• You will be able to realise your company's full potential within the market

• You will better understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/functional-foods-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbot Laboratories

Aduna Ltd

Aesthetic

Aggelakis S.A.

Alara Wholefoods Ltd

Alere Inc.

Alimentos Sanygran S.L.

AlpiPan S.r.l.

Alpro

Alterial Les Recettes de Celiane

Alternis Sàrl

Amazing Grass

Amazon

Andros Group

Annie's, Inc

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Arla Foods

Aston Foods and Food Ingredients

Atrium Innovations

Balsajo Black Garlic (UK) Ltd

Balviten Sp.z.o.o

BASF SE

Benecol Business

BetterBody Foods

Big Bear Group

Bioalimenta SRL

Bioferme oy

Biogran

Biotrap

Biovegan GmbH

Bisco Misr

Blue Bottle Coffee

Bonvita B.V.

Bo-Shin Flavors & Food Ingredients Ins

Botaniex, Inc.

Bravo Europe

C. Hahne Muhlenwerke GmbH

Centrale Danone

CFR Pharmaceuticals

Chameleon Cold-Brew

Chamtor SA

Changsha Gree Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Chicago Bar Company LLC

Chr. Hansen

Cilag GmbH International

Creative Nature

Damhert Nutrition nv

Danone

De Halm

Dean Foods

Devondale Murray Goulburn

Domretor

Eaststarch C.V

Facundo Blanco S.A.

Fitplein.nl B.V.

Galderma

Geneferm Biotechnology

General Mills

Gilro LTD

Glanbia plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Grass Advantage LLC (Amazing Grass)

Green Island International TCM Group Ltd

Groupe Danone

Groupe Lactalis

Halayeb

Hanmi Natural Nutrition Co., Ltd

Harke Group

Healthy Foods Supplies LTD

Hi-Food Spa

Hion Ltd

IDEV Technologies

Insect Biotech

IREKS GmbH

Jentschura International GmbH

Kellogg Co

Kiantama Oy

Kirin Holdings Company Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kreglinger Europe

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

LB Bulgaricum

Leader Foods Oy

Lifefood Czech Republic s.r.o.

Lifeplan Ltd

Linwoods Health Foods

Loaf Of Nature

Lucy Bee

Lyckeby Starch AB

Mass Foods

Mattisson Healthcare

Medical

Megmilk snow brand Co

Merric Pet Care

Natureal

Natures Aid Ltd

Natures Happiness

Naturya

Navitas Naturals

Nestle

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Nurture Inc.

Nutrisens SAS

Nutrition Dynamics

Of The Earth Superfoods

OptiMedica Corporation

Orgain, Inc

Organic Burst World S.A.

Origin Earth Ltd.

Originall

Orkla Group

Orkla Health AS

Oskri Corp

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

PepsiCo

Pfizer Nutrition

Pharmacare Europe Ltd

Primal Food Ltd

Puratos NV

Quegen Biotech

Raisio Group

Rcl Foods

Ritmo Investimentos

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Sinorey Foods Co., Ltd.

Specialty Commodities Inc

St. Jude

Standard Functional Foods Group, Inc.

Stonegate

Suntory

Super Foodies

Superfoods and more Wholesale

Superfruit Scandinavia AB

SuperLife Ltd

Tendyne Holdings, Inc

The Green Labs LLC

The Isopure Company, LLC

thinkThin, LLC

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Unilever

Valio

Veropharm

Vivatinell

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

WhiteWave

WILD Flavours

Xi'an Aquar Technoplogy & Business Co.,Ltd.

Zingology Ltd.



List of Organisations Mentioned in this Report

European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

Japanese Food Safety Commission

Japanese Ministry of Education, Science and Culture

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)

Japanese Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council

National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA)

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

State Council Legislative Office (SCLO) China

The Brazilian Association of Foods for Special Purposes and Congeners (ABIAD)

The Committee for Scientific and Technical Assessment of Functional and New Foods (CTCAF)

The Mexican Government

Tufts University

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

UK NHS

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Wellness Supplements Market 2018-2028

Meat Substitutes Market Report 2018-2028

Organic Foods Market Outlook Report 2017-2027

Medical Foods Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Forecast & Analysis 2017-2027

SOURCE Visiongain