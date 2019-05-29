Visiongain Report: Automotive Composite Market Increasingly Driven by Shift to Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Automotive Composites Market Report 2019-2029
May 29, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Value & Volume (KT) Forecasts by Type of Composite Material (Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC), Metal Matrix Composite (MMC), and Creamic Matrix Composites (CMC), by Type of Polymer Material (Interior, Body, Engine & Drivetrain, Other), by Type of Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) (Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Metal Matrix Composites (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), by Thermoplastic Polymers (PP, PA, HPP, Other) & Thermoset Polymers (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Vinyl Ester, Phenolics) Plus Leading Companies and Regional Analysis
The use of composites in the automotive sector is rapidly evolving. Once limited to high end and premium segments, car manufacturers are increasingly starting to use composite materials for the production of urban and mid-segment cars.
The pressures of increasingly stringent emissions regulations are driving manufacturers towards lighter weight vehicles and this is most easily achieved through utilising more advanced composite materials. Thus, the automotive industry has shifted its focus to light-weight materials. Indeed, composites such as carbon fibre are increasingly sought as a substitute of steel and aluminium to materialise opportunities for light-weighting which could further enable higher fuel efficiency.
The first serious attempt at using carbon composites in a mid-segment vehicle was on BMW's i3. The BMW i3 is an electric car which means that the use of carbon fibre makes even more economic sense because lithium-ion batteries are expensive. Less weight means a smaller battery pack, which provides a worthwhile cost-benefit to using carbon fibre. However, the incorporation of carbon fibre into lower-end vehicles, such as BMW's electric i3, has brought new standards and knowledge in the production of carbon fibre and its usage in this high-volume segment which leads to a virtuous cycle of increased economies of scale and which encourages wider deployment of composites.
Visiongain has quantified the automotive composites market at $18.51bn in 2019.
Featured content
Global and National Automotive Composites Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 Illustrate the Market Progression
Automotive Composites Market, By Type Submarkets Forecasts From 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
Automotive Composites Market Forecast for Type of Polymer Matrix Composites 2019-2029
– Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Metal Matrix Composite (MMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
Automotive Composites Market Forecast for Material 2019-2029
– Automotive Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Automotive Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Automotive Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
Automotive Composites Market Forecast by Type of Polymer 2019-2029
– Thermoplastic Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– PP Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– PA Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– HPP Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Others Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Thermosets Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Epoxy Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Polyurethane Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Vinyl Ester Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
– Phenolics Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)
Automotive Composites Market Forecast by Component 2019-2029 ($m)
– Automotive Composite Interior Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
– Automotive Composite Body Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
– Automotive Composite Engine & Drivetrain Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
– Other Automotive Composite Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
Automotive Composites Raw Materials Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
– Automotive Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
– Automotive Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
– Automotive Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
Automotive Metal Matrix Composites Raw Materials Submarket Overview 2019-2029 ($m)
Automotive Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
Regional and Leading National Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Americas Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
Americas Automotive Market Sales – Historical Data and Forecasts 2005-2016
US Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
U.S. Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2017-2029
Canadian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Canadian Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2017-2029
Brazilian Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
Brazilian Automotive Market – Car Passenger Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2028
Rest of Americas Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Asia-Pacific Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016andForecast 2019-2029
Chinese Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Chinese Automotive Market- Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2019-2029
Indian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Indian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029
Japanese Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Japanese Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029
South Korean Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
South Korean Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2017-2029
Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
European Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
European Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029
UK Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
UK Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005 -2016 and forecast for the period 2019-2029
German Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
German Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029
French Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
French Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and forecast for the period 2019-2029
Italian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Italian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029
Spanish Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Spanish Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029
Russian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Russian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales –Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029
Netherlands Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Netherlands Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029
Rest of Europe Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
Rest of The World (RoW) Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)
• Profiles Of The Leading Vehicle Manufacturers In The Automotive Composites Market
– BMW AG
– Daimler AG
– Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
– Ford Motor Company
– General Motors (GM)
– Hyundai-Kia
– PSA Peugeot-Citroen
– Toyota Motor Corporation
– Volkswagen Group
• Profiles of The Leading Automotive Composites Companies
– AGY Overview
– Cytec Industries Inc.
– DowDuPont Inc.
– Gurit Holding AG
– Johnson Controls Company
– Saertex Overview
– Scott Bader
– SGL Group
– Teijin (Toho Tenax)
– TenCate
– Toray Industries
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-composites-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service?
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
3A Composites
3B – The Fibreglass Company
3M
Abaris Training Resources
Acrolab Ltd.
Adler Group
Advanced Composites Group
AGY
AGY Asia.
AGY US
Ahlstrom
Aircelle
Airtech Europe
Alcan Baltek
Alcoa
Alfa Romeo
Amber Composites
AMEL automotive composites
AOC LLC
AOC Resins
Asahi Kasei Plastics
Ashland Performance Materials
Ashland Specialty Chemical
ASL Aircraft Services GmbH
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
Attwater Group
Audi AG
Automotive Composites Consortium
Avtovaz
Axon Automotive
Azdel Inc.
BAE Systems
Barracuda Advanced Composites
BASF
Bayer Material Science
Beijing Automotive
Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH
Benteler-SGL
Bentley
Bluestar Fibres
BMC Inc.
BMW
Bombardier
Borealis
Bosch GmbH
Braden Partners L.P.
Briggs Automotive Company
Brilliance
BYD Automotive
Carbures
CCP Composites
Chang'an Automobile
Chery
Chrysler
Citroen
Composite Materials (Italy) S.r.l., (CIT),
Continental Corporation
Continental Structural Plastics (CSP)
Core Molding Technologies
Coriolis Composites
Cristex
Crosby Composites
Cytec industries Inc.
Daimler
Dana Holding Corp.
Dassault Systemes
Delphi
Denso
DIAB Group
Dieffenbacher
Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles (DFCV)
Dongfeng Motor Corporation
Dow Automotive Systems
Dow Chemical Company
Dow-Dupont
Dr. Schnabel GmbH & Co.KG
Dralon GmbH
DSM Composite Resins
DuPont
epo GmbH
ESI group
European Thermoplastic Automotive Composites (eTAC)
e-Xstream engineering
Faurecia
Faurecia Automotive Seating
Federal Mogul
Fiat Chrysler
Fiber Corporation
Fiber Glass Industries
Fisipe Fibras Sintéticas de Portugal S.A
Fokker Aerostructures
Ford Motor Company
Formax
Formosa Plastics Corp
Fraunhofer ICT-A
GAC Component Co. Ltd. (GACC)
Gazechim Composites
General Motors
GH Craft Ltd
Gordon Murray Design Ltd.
Gurit Holding AG
Henkel Corp.
Hexcel Corporation
Hivocomp Consortium
Honda
HRC
Huntsman Advanced Materials
Hyosung Corporation
Hyundai Kia Automotive Group
Hyundai Motor Company
IDI Composites International
Innegrity
INVISTA Engineering Polymers
Jaguar Land Rover
JDR Automotive Composites Limited
JEC Composites ltd,
Johnson Controls GmbH
Kangde Group
Kringlan Composites
Lamborghini
Lotte Chemical
Lotus Cars
LyondellBasell
Mack Trucks
MAG Industrial Automation Systems
Magna Exteriors
Magna Exteriors and Interiors
Magnetti Marelli
Mahindra
Mahle
Main Union Industrial Ltd.
Maruti Suzuki.
Matrasur Composites
Mazda
McLaren
Mclaren Automotive Composites
Mecaplast Group
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Vans
MicroBiopharm
Milliken Chemical
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Rayon
Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Molded Fiber Glass Companies
Momentive Specialty Chemicals
NanoGram Corporation
Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
Nissan
Norco GRP
Novelis
OMNIA LLC
Owens Corning Automotive
Park Electrochemical Corporation
Paxford Composites
Penso
Performance Materials Corporation Baycomp
Performance Polymer Solutions
Plasan USA
PlasanCarbon Composites
PlastiComp, LLC
Plasticolors Incorporated
Platinum Equity
Polestar
Polyscope Polymers
Polystrand
Porsche
PowerBlades GmbH
PPG Industries
PRF Composite Materials
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
Propex Fabrics
PSA Peugeot Citroen
Pultrex
Quadrant Plastics Composites
Quantum Composites
Quickstep Technologies
Reichhold, Inc.
Renault
Renault- Nissan
Renault Trucks
Reverie
Ricardo Plc
Roctool
RTP Company
S.K Global Chemical Co., LTD.
Saati S.p.A
Saertex
SAIC
Saint-Gobain Adfors
Scott Bader
SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers
SGL Carbon
SGL Group
Sigmatex
Solvay Cytec Group
Solvay Specialty Polymers
Sora Composites
Suzuki Motor Corporation
Tata Motors
Technique Composites
Teijin
TenCate
TenCate Advanced Composites
TenCate's Expert Services
Tesla
Teufelberger GmbH,
The Composites Group
Ticona Engineering Polymers
Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.,
Toho Tenax Europe GmbH (TTE)
Toray Carbon Fibers Europe S.A.
Toray industries
Touati & Mormann
Toyota
Trexel, Inc.
Umeco Plc
URT Group Ltd
VECV
Voith
Volkswagen AG
Volkswagen Group
Volvo AB
Wacker Chemie
Williams, White & Co.
Zoltek Companies, Inc.
Zotefoams Plc
Zwick USA
Organisations mentioned
Alberta Innovates
Auto21 Group
AVK, Germany's Federation of Reinforced Plastics
CBBP, University of Toronto, Canada,
Composites Innovation Centre (CIC)
Composites Research Network (CRN)
Development Centre of Quebec Composites (CDCQ)
European Commission
European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA)
European Environment Agency (EEA)
European Union
Industrial Technology Centre Manitoba
International Energy Agency (IEA)
Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)
MacAUTO - the McMaster Institute for Automotive Research and Technology
Magna NRC Composites Centre of Excellence
Moksvich innovation centre
NRC-IRAP (Industrial Research Assistance Program)
Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA)
University of British Columbia
University of Windsor
UOIT-ACE – Automotive Centre of Excellence / University of Ontario Institute of Technology
VEBA
WarCar - University of Waterloo Centre for Automotive Research
SOURCE Visiongain
