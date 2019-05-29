Visiongain Report: Automotive Composite Market Increasingly Driven by Shift to Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Value & Volume (KT) Forecasts by Type of Composite Material (Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC), Metal Matrix Composite (MMC), and Creamic Matrix Composites (CMC), by Type of Polymer Material (Interior, Body, Engine & Drivetrain, Other), by Type of Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) (Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Metal Matrix Composites (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), by Thermoplastic Polymers (PP, PA, HPP, Other) & Thermoset Polymers (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Vinyl Ester, Phenolics) Plus Leading Companies and Regional Analysis

The use of composites in the automotive sector is rapidly evolving. Once limited to high end and premium segments, car manufacturers are increasingly starting to use composite materials for the production of urban and mid-segment cars.

The pressures of increasingly stringent emissions regulations are driving manufacturers towards lighter weight vehicles and this is most easily achieved through utilising more advanced composite materials. Thus, the automotive industry has shifted its focus to light-weight materials. Indeed, composites such as carbon fibre are increasingly sought as a substitute of steel and aluminium to materialise opportunities for light-weighting which could further enable higher fuel efficiency.

The first serious attempt at using carbon composites in a mid-segment vehicle was on BMW's i3. The BMW i3 is an electric car which means that the use of carbon fibre makes even more economic sense because lithium-ion batteries are expensive. Less weight means a smaller battery pack, which provides a worthwhile cost-benefit to using carbon fibre. However, the incorporation of carbon fibre into lower-end vehicles, such as BMW's electric i3, has brought new standards and knowledge in the production of carbon fibre and its usage in this high-volume segment which leads to a virtuous cycle of increased economies of scale and which encourages wider deployment of composites.

Visiongain has quantified the automotive composites market at $18.51bn in 2019.

Reasons to buy

• Learn where the automotive composites market is headed

• Understand how the technology can be monetised

• See where the business opportunities are

• Compare your own evaluations with a second opinion

• Discover who the leading players are within this market space

• See what the barriers to entry are likely to be

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-composites-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Featured content

Global and National Automotive Composites Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 Illustrate the Market Progression

Automotive Composites Market, By Type Submarkets Forecasts From 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

Automotive Composites Market Forecast for Type of Polymer Matrix Composites 2019-2029

– Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Metal Matrix Composite (MMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

Automotive Composites Market Forecast for Material 2019-2029

– Automotive Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Automotive Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Automotive Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

Automotive Composites Market Forecast by Type of Polymer 2019-2029

– Thermoplastic Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– PP Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– PA Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– HPP Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Others Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Thermosets Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Epoxy Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Polyurethane Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Vinyl Ester Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

– Phenolics Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Volume KT)

Automotive Composites Market Forecast by Component 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Composite Interior Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Composite Body Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Composite Engine & Drivetrain Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Other Automotive Composite Components Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Automotive Composites Raw Materials Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

– Automotive Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Automotive Metal Matrix Composites Raw Materials Submarket Overview 2019-2029 ($m)

Automotive Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Raw Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Regional and Leading National Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Americas Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Americas Automotive Market Sales – Historical Data and Forecasts 2005-2016

US Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

U.S. Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2017-2029

Canadian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Canadian Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2017-2029

Brazilian Automotive Composites Market Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

Brazilian Automotive Market – Car Passenger Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2028

Rest of Americas Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Asia-Pacific Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016andForecast 2019-2029

Chinese Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Chinese Automotive Market- Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast 2019-2029

Indian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Indian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Japanese Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Japanese Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

South Korean Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

South Korean Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2017-2029

Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

European Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

European Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

UK Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

UK Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005 -2016 and forecast for the period 2019-2029

German Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

German Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

French Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

French Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and forecast for the period 2019-2029

Italian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Italian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Spanish Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Spanish Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Russian Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Russian Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales –Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Netherlands Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Netherlands Automotive Market – Passenger Car Sales – Historical Data 2005-2016 and Forecast for the period 2019-2029

Rest of Europe Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

Rest of The World (RoW) Automotive Composites Market Forecasts 2019-2029 ($m)

• Profiles Of The Leading Vehicle Manufacturers In The Automotive Composites Market

– BMW AG

– Daimler AG

– Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

– Ford Motor Company

– General Motors (GM)

– Hyundai-Kia

– PSA Peugeot-Citroen

– Toyota Motor Corporation

– Volkswagen Group

• Profiles of The Leading Automotive Composites Companies

– AGY Overview

– Cytec Industries Inc.

– DowDuPont Inc.

– Gurit Holding AG

– Johnson Controls Company

– Saertex Overview

– Scott Bader

– SGL Group

– Teijin (Toho Tenax)

– TenCate

– Toray Industries

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-composites-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

3A Composites

3B – The Fibreglass Company

3M

Abaris Training Resources

Acrolab Ltd.

Adler Group

Advanced Composites Group

AGY

AGY Asia.

AGY US

Ahlstrom

Aircelle

Airtech Europe

Alcan Baltek

Alcoa

Alfa Romeo

Amber Composites

AMEL automotive composites

AOC LLC

AOC Resins

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Ashland Performance Materials

Ashland Specialty Chemical

ASL Aircraft Services GmbH

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC

Attwater Group

Audi AG

Automotive Composites Consortium

Avtovaz

Axon Automotive

Azdel Inc.

BAE Systems

Barracuda Advanced Composites

BASF

Bayer Material Science

Beijing Automotive

Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH

Benteler-SGL

Bentley

Bluestar Fibres

BMC Inc.

BMW

Bombardier

Borealis

Bosch GmbH

Braden Partners L.P.

Briggs Automotive Company

Brilliance

BYD Automotive

Carbures

CCP Composites

Chang'an Automobile

Chery

Chrysler

Citroen

Composite Materials (Italy) S.r.l., (CIT),

Continental Corporation

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP)

Core Molding Technologies

Coriolis Composites

Cristex

Crosby Composites

Cytec industries Inc.

Daimler

Dana Holding Corp.

Dassault Systemes

Delphi

Denso

DIAB Group

Dieffenbacher

Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles (DFCV)

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Dow Automotive Systems

Dow Chemical Company

Dow-Dupont

Dr. Schnabel GmbH & Co.KG

Dralon GmbH

DSM Composite Resins

DuPont

epo GmbH

ESI group

European Thermoplastic Automotive Composites (eTAC)

e-Xstream engineering

Faurecia

Faurecia Automotive Seating

Federal Mogul

Fiat Chrysler

Fiber Corporation

Fiber Glass Industries

Fisipe Fibras Sintéticas de Portugal S.A

Fokker Aerostructures

Ford Motor Company

Formax

Formosa Plastics Corp

Fraunhofer ICT-A

GAC Component Co. Ltd. (GACC)

Gazechim Composites

General Motors

GH Craft Ltd

Gordon Murray Design Ltd.

Gurit Holding AG

Henkel Corp.

Hexcel Corporation

Hivocomp Consortium

Honda

HRC

Huntsman Advanced Materials

Hyosung Corporation

Hyundai Kia Automotive Group

Hyundai Motor Company

IDI Composites International

Innegrity

INVISTA Engineering Polymers

Jaguar Land Rover

JDR Automotive Composites Limited

JEC Composites ltd,

Johnson Controls GmbH

Kangde Group

Kringlan Composites

Lamborghini

Lotte Chemical

Lotus Cars

LyondellBasell

Mack Trucks

MAG Industrial Automation Systems

Magna Exteriors

Magna Exteriors and Interiors

Magnetti Marelli

Mahindra

Mahle

Main Union Industrial Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki.

Matrasur Composites

Mazda

McLaren

Mclaren Automotive Composites

Mecaplast Group

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Vans

MicroBiopharm

Milliken Chemical

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Rayon

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Molded Fiber Glass Companies

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

NanoGram Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Nissan

Norco GRP

Novelis

OMNIA LLC

Owens Corning Automotive

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Paxford Composites

Penso

Performance Materials Corporation Baycomp

Performance Polymer Solutions

Plasan USA

PlasanCarbon Composites

PlastiComp, LLC

Plasticolors Incorporated

Platinum Equity

Polestar

Polyscope Polymers

Polystrand

Porsche

PowerBlades GmbH

PPG Industries

PRF Composite Materials

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Propex Fabrics

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Pultrex

Quadrant Plastics Composites

Quantum Composites

Quickstep Technologies

Reichhold, Inc.

Renault

Renault- Nissan

Renault Trucks

Reverie

Ricardo Plc

Roctool

RTP Company

S.K Global Chemical Co., LTD.

Saati S.p.A

Saertex

SAIC

Saint-Gobain Adfors

Scott Bader

SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers

SGL Carbon

SGL Group

Sigmatex

Solvay Cytec Group

Solvay Specialty Polymers

Sora Composites

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Tata Motors

Technique Composites

Teijin

TenCate

TenCate Advanced Composites

TenCate's Expert Services

Tesla

Teufelberger GmbH,

The Composites Group

Ticona Engineering Polymers

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.,

Toho Tenax Europe GmbH (TTE)

Toray Carbon Fibers Europe S.A.

Toray industries

Touati & Mormann

Toyota

Trexel, Inc.

Umeco Plc

URT Group Ltd

VECV

Voith

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Group

Volvo AB

Wacker Chemie

Williams, White & Co.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Zotefoams Plc

Zwick USA



Organisations mentioned

Alberta Innovates

Auto21 Group

AVK, Germany's Federation of Reinforced Plastics

CBBP, University of Toronto, Canada,

Composites Innovation Centre (CIC)

Composites Research Network (CRN)

Development Centre of Quebec Composites (CDCQ)

European Commission

European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA)

European Environment Agency (EEA)

European Union

Industrial Technology Centre Manitoba

International Energy Agency (IEA)

Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)

MacAUTO - the McMaster Institute for Automotive Research and Technology

Magna NRC Composites Centre of Excellence

Moksvich innovation centre

NRC-IRAP (Industrial Research Assistance Program)

Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA)

University of British Columbia

University of Windsor

UOIT-ACE – Automotive Centre of Excellence / University of Ontario Institute of Technology

VEBA

WarCar - University of Waterloo Centre for Automotive Research

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com or +44-207-336-6100

Related reports:

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market Report 2018-2028

Aerospace Composites Market Report 2019-2029

Top 20 Composites Companies 2018

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) For Composites Market Report 2018-2028

3D Printing Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market 2018-2028

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market 2017-2027

Automotive Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Report 2019-2029

SOURCE Visiongain