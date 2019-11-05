Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $141bn Anti-Infective Agents Market

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-infective agents market is estimated to have reached $109bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In 2018, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the distribution channel of the anti-infective agents market.

• Global Anti-infective Agents Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global Anti-infective Agents Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Type:

• Antiviral infections

• Antibacterial infections: B-Lactams, Quinolones, Macrolides, Tetracycline, Aminoglycoside

• Antifungal infections: Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes

• Global Anti-infective Agents Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Indication:

• Hepatitis Virus Infection

• HIV Infection

• Pneumonia

• Aspergillosis

• Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

• Dermatophytosis

• Tuberculosis

• Respiratory Virus Infection

• Sepsis

• Global Anti-infective Agents Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Sales

• Global Anti-infective Agents Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by regional and national market:

• North America (US, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

• RoW (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Merck & Co.

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi SA

• Pfizer

• Anti-infective agents R&D Pipeline

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the Anti-infective Agents market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Anti-infective Agents market dynamics?

• How will each of the submarkets grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for each of the Anti-infective Agents submarkets develop from 2019 to 2029?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry sector evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Arno Therapeutics

AureoGen Biosciences

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene Corporation

Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

Cidara Therapeutics

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)

European Commission (EC)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

InnoPharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Sanofi SA

Roche

Tokuyama Corporation

Vical

World Health Organization (WHO)

