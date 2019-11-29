Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $39bn Dermatological Drugs Market
- Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030
- Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Acne, Dermatitis, Others
Nov 29, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2018 is estimated at $31bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% in the first half of the forecast period. Psoriasis drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, this segment accounted for 38% of the global dermatological drugs market.
Report Scope
• Dermatological drugs market forecasts from 2020-2030
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:
• Psoriasis
• Skin Infections
• Acne
• Dermatitis
• Analysis of the Psoriasis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2030 are provided for the following drugs:
• Humira
• Stelara
• Enbrel
• Remicade
• Taltz
• Otezla
• Cosentyx
• Analysis of the Skin Infections drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2030 are provided for the following drugs:
• Cubicin
• Zyvox
• Valtrex
• Canesten
• Lamisil
• Bactroban
• Analysis of the Acne drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2030 are provided for the following drugs:
• Solodyn
• Epiduo
• Claravis
• Aczone
• Differin
• Abscorical/Epirus
• Ziana
• Doryx
• Analysis of the Dermatitis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2030 are provided for the following drugs:
• Bepanthen/Bepanthol
• Protopic
• Dermovate
• Elocon
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US & Canada
• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA
Each regional market is further segmented by indication: psoriasis, skin infection, acne, dermatitis and others.
• This report provides discussion on pipeline products in various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.
• Our study includes SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysis of the dermatological drugs market.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the dermatological drugs market:
• AbbVie
• Allergan
• Amgen
• Bausch Health
• Bayer AG
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Celgene Corporation
• Eli Lilly
• Galderma (Nestle Skin Health S.A.)
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Johnson & Johnson
• LEO Pharma
• Merck & Co, Inc.
• Novartis
• Pfizer
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the dermatological drugs market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the dermatological drugs market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall dermatological drugs market in 2019?
• How will each dermatological drugs submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?
• How will the market shares for each dermatological drugs submarket develop from 2020 to 2030?
• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2030?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national dermatological drugs markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2030?
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott
AbbVie
Actavis
AET BioTech
Alkem Laboratories
Allergan
Almirall
Amgen
Anacor
Ascend Therapeutics
Astellas
Aurovindo
Barr Labs
Bayer
Betta Pharmaceuticals
Biocon/Mylan
Biofrontera
Biogen
Biovail Laboratories
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brazilian Society of Dermatology
Cadila Healthcare
Calico
Can-Fite BioPharma
Cassiopea SpA
Celgene
Celltrion
Cempra
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipla
Colorescience
Cubist Pharmaceuticals
Cutanea Life Sciences
Dow Pharmaceuticals Science
Dr Reddy's
Durata Therapeutics
Eisai
Eli Lilly
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association (EPhMRA)
FibroTx
Food and Drug Association (FDA)
Foamix
Fougera
Fujifilm
Galapagos NV
G&E Herbal Biotechnology
Galderma
GlaxoSmithKline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Heritage
Impax
Incyte
International Health Partners
Janssen Biotech
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
L'Oreal
LEO Pharma
Lupin
Maruho
Mayne Pharma
Medicis
Medison Pharma
Melinta Pharmaceuticals
Merck
Merz Pharmaceuticals
Mitsubishi Tanabe
MorphoSys
Mylan
NanoBio Corporation
National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF)
NeoStrata Compnay Inc
Nestle Skin Health
Novan
Novartis
Perriogo
Pfizer
PharmaPraxis
Photocure
Pierre Fabre
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
QLT Inc
Ranbaxy
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Sanofi
Schering-Plough
Shanghai CP Buojian Pharmaceutical
Sidmak Labs
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd
Sun Pharma
Sunovion
Takeda
Tanabe
Tanja Todberg
Taro Pharmaceuticals
Teva
Thesan Pharmaceuticals Inc
Topica Pharmaceuticals
UCB
Valeant
Vical
Warner Chilcott
Watson Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Ziarco Group Limited
Zydus
