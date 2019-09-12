Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $4.9bn Influenza Vaccines Market

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global influenza vaccines market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $3.7 billion in 2019.

Report Scope

• Visiongain's new investigation shows revenue predictions at overall world market, submarket, company, product and national level.

• This study gives individual analysis for two influenza vaccine submarkets, which are further divided by vaccine technologies:

• Trivalent Influenza Vaccines (TIV)

• Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines (QIV)

• Our new analysis also shows you revenue predictions for the vaccines produced by these five market leaders: and their market share

• AstraZeneca

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Sanofi Pasteur

• Seqirus

• Others

• Our report analyses the vaccines in research and development and assess their prospects once they enter the market. The R&D pipeline discusses:

• Seasonal Influenza vaccines in development

• Universal Influenza vaccines in development

• The report includes forecasts to 2029 and analysis of pipeline developments for the following specific vaccines:

• Fluzone / VaxiGrip

• Seqirus Influenza Vaccines

• Fluarix / FluLaval

• FluMist / Fluenz

• FluBlok

• Other

• This study shows you forecasts to 2029 of influenza vaccines in developed and developing regions:

• United States

• Japan

• The EU 5 – Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.

• Brazil, Russia, India and China.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of the total global influenza vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2019-2029?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall influenza vaccines market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall influenza vaccines market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2019-2029? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for influenza vaccines? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their forecasts for 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the predictions for existing players and the prospects for new market entrants?

• What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenues and latest developments?

• What are some of the most prominent influenza vaccines currently in development?

• What are the main trends that will affect the influenza vaccines market between 2019 and 2029?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

• How will the global influenza vaccines market evolve over the forecasted period, 2019-2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited

Binnopharm

Bio Farma

bioCSL

BioManguinhos/Oswaldo Cruz Foundation

BiondVax

BiondVax

Bionor

Biremx

Brazilian Ministry of Health

Butantan Institute

Cabtacuzino Institute

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

Chemo-Sero-Therapeutic Research Institute

China National Biotech Group

China's National Regulatory Authority

Chinese Food and Drug Administration

ClearPath

CSL

CureVac

Daiichi Sankyo

Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN)

Dynavax

Flanders Institute

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

FORT

Fresenius Pharmaceuticals

Gamma Vaccines

Gavi Alliance

Glaxo Smith Klein

GlaxoWellcome

Global Influenza Programme

Governmental Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO)

Green Cross Corporation

Grippol

Health Service Bureau, Japan

Hualan Bio

Immune Targeting Systems

Indian Association of Paediatrics

International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jenner Institute, University of oxford

Johnson & Johnson

Krka Pharmaceuticals

Medicago

Medicare

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

MedImmune

Merck

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

MSD Pharmaceuticals

National Health Service, UK

Netherlands Vaccine Institute

Novartis

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Panacea Biotech

Partnership for Influenza Vaccine Introduction

Petrovax

Pfizer

Protein Science Corporation

Razi Institute

Sanofi Pasteur

Seqirus

Serum Institute of India (SLL)

Servizio Sanitario Nationale

Shionogi Pharmaceuticals

Sinopharm

Sistema Unico de Saude

SmithKline Beecham

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Terumo Pharmaceuticals

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan

The Scripps Research Institute

Torlak Institut

Ultriks

US Department of Health and Human Services

Vacsera

VaxInnate

VaxInnate Corporation

WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts

World Health Organization

