Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential within the $5.8 Billion Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Product Type (High Powered Microwave HPM, High Powered Laser HPL). Analysis of Defensive, Offensive, C-UAV & Non-Lethal Applications for Leading Defence & Civilian Companies with DEW Technologies High Energy Laser (HEL), Airborne Laser (ABL), Chemical Oxygen Iodine Laser (COIL), Free Electron Laser (FEL), Solid-State Laser (SSL), Tactical High Energy Laser (THEL), Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW), Laser Weapon System (LaWS) Plus Analysis of Defensive, Offensive, C-UAV & Non-Lethal Applications for Leading Defence Contractors & Civilian Companies

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is the future weapon system that emits highly focused energy for target destruction. The potential applications of this advanced technology include anti-personnel weapon systems, missile defence system, and the disabling of lightly armoured vehicles. The use of DEW systems is much more cost effective than the massive cost associated with a single missile launch. With fast-track innovations in the military technology, such weapons are tools for future warfare.

The growing demand for non-lethal weapons is a primary driver of the market. Visiongain expects that countries such as Russia, the US, the UK, Israel, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the UAE will increase their demand for these weapons, during the forecast period owing to the increasing extremist attacks and territorial disputes.

Such weapons have a number of advantages such as enhanced accuracy, reduced violence, limited damage, and multiple target attack. The integration of directed energy in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defence helps in effective limitation of its impact on human lives and the environment by detecting the nuclear radiation through laser and high-power microwave systems. Similarly, the progressive demand for laser weapon systems that have enhanced attack capabilities such as accuracy and undetectable characteristic are key drivers of the market.

This report splits the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market into two product type submarket categories: high-powered microwaves and high-energy lasers. Microwaves and lasers both operate on the electromagnetic spectrum, however, laser wavelengths are about 10,000 times smaller than microwaves, which means high-energy microwaves are more suited to emitting pulses of radiation at a wide angle, while high-energy lasers direct more focused beams of lower-powered energy using one of two mechanisms: chemical fuel or electric power.

Report Scope

View detailed company profiles of key players within the market with analysis of their product portfolios and strategies.

• Azimuth Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Battelle

• The Boeing Company

• General Atomics

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• MBDA

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• Raytheon Company

• Rheinmetall AG

Review The Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Forecast From 2019-2029

Featuring 132 Exclusive Tables

115 Exclusive Figures

262 Pages

See Forecasts For Regional Directed Energy Weapons Markets From 2019-2029

• Australia Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Israel Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

• US Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World (RoW) Direct Energy Weapons Market Forecast 2019-2029

Examine Directed Energy Weapons Forecast By Submarkets

• High Powered Microwave (HPM)

• High Powered Laser (HPL)

View prospects for DEW in the leading regions and countries

Discover individual revenue forecasts for 9 leading national Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market markets and RoW from 2019-2029: Each of the 8 leading national markets as well as the ROW are further segmented by the two submarkets for High Powered Microwave (HPM) and High Powered Laser (HPL)

• Australia

• Canada

• Germany

• India

• Israel

• Japan

• UK

• US

• ROW

Detailed information on Directed Energy Weapons can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a Visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of the market. Concise analysis supports Visiongain's conclusions, and our market evaluations will help your company when considering the Directed Energy Weapons market

Who should read this report?

• Aircraft OEMs

• Energy Weapon specialists

• Systems integrators

• Laser operators

• Missile Defence designers

• Missile Defence Integrators

• Electronics companies

• Prime contractors

• Tier 1 & tier 2 contractors

• Component suppliers

• Software specialists

• Product development managers

• Business development managers

• Market analysts

• Researchers

• Academics

• Consultants

• CEO's

• Senior executives

• Managers

• Banks

• Investors

• Regulators

• Industry associations

Organisations Mentioned

