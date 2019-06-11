Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $57bn Biosimilar Drugs Market

LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humira, Remicade, Enbrel, Aranesp, Rituxan, Sandoz, Teva, Hospira, Pfizer, STADA Arzneimittel, Mylan, 3SBio, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, Biocon, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Probiomed, Biosidus, Celltrion, LG Life Sciences, Other Companies

Visiongain forecasts that the biosimilar drugs market will grow with a CAGR of 40% from 2018 to 2028. Growth is expected to be rapid during the first-half of the forecasted period due to the patent cliff from years 2012-2019, which will see the patent expiry of many of the most popular biologics in the world. The opening of the US market due to clearer defined guideline regarding biosimilars will lead to greater penetration of biosimilars in this lucrative market, which will help the rapid growth and development of the market.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 220-page report you will receive 117 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 220-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the top 25 biosimilar drugs manufacturers. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-25-biosimilar-drug-manufacturers-2019/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Discussion and overview of the leading biologic and biosimilar products, covering:

• Humira

• Remicade

• Enbrel

• Aranesp

• Rituxan

• Adalimumab biosimilars

• Infliximab biosimilars

• Etanercept biosimilars

• Darbepoetin Alpha biosimilars

• Rituximab biosimilars

• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in the US, Western Europe and Israel:

• Hospira

• Mylan

• Sandoz

• STADA Arzneimittel

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

• Other companies in these regions

• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in China:

• 3SBio

• Beijing ShuangLu Pharmaceuticals

• Qilu Pharmaceutical

• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals

• Tonghua Dongbao

• Other companies in China

• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in India:

• Biocon

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

• Intas Biopharmaceuticals.

• Ranbaxy

• Reliance Life Sciences

• Wockhardt

• Zydus Cadila

• Other companies in China

• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in Latin America:

• Probiomed

• Biosidus

• Amega Biotech

• Other companies in Latin America

• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in the rest of the world:

• Celltrion

• LG Life Sciences

• Dong-A

• Bioton

• Biocad

• Other companies in the rest of the world

• The report provides information and discussion on:

• Company overview & analysis

• Biosimilars Products

• Future Outlook

• Technologies and activities

• R&D Pipelines

• Qualitative analysis: a SWOT and STEP analysis of the biosimilars market. Discussion on factors that drive and restrain the biosimilars market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• What are its drivers and restraints of the biosimilar drugs market?

• What are the leading biosimilar products in the market and which companies manufacture them?

• Who are the leading biosimilars companies?

• What are their products, developmental candidates and therapeutic applications?

• What is the status of the clinical trials they are undergoing?

• What are the latest news and developments from those companies?

• What other biopharmaceutical companies seem promising within the regions we analyse, having potential to succeed in biosimilar drug development, production and marketing?

• What are leading companies' biosimilar products and what candidates are in their R&D pipelines?

• What are the social, technological, economic and political forces affecting the world biosimilars market?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-25-biosimilar-drug-manufacturers-2019/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

3SBio

AbbVie

Actavis

Alvotech

Amega Biotech

Amgen

Apotex

Aragen Bioscience

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Beijing ShuangLu Pharmaceuticals

Biocad

Biocon

Biogen inc.

Biolab Sanus Farmacêutica

Bionovis

Biopartners

Biosidus

Bioton

Biovel Life Sciences

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celltrion

Cipla

CITIC Group

Coherus Biosciences

CP Guojian

Cristalía

Daiichi Sankyo

Dong-A

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Egis Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Epirus Pharmaceuticals

Eurofarma

Finox Biotech

Fosun Pharma

Fuji Pharma

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Gan & Lee Pharmaceutical

Gedeon-Richter

Genentech

Genzyme

Hetero Drugs Limited

Hospira

Impax Laboratories Inc.

Innovent Biologics

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin

LG Life Sciences

Libbs Farmacêutica

Marvel Life Sciences

Medice Arzneimittel Pütter GmbH & Co. KG

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono

Mitsubishi Tanabe

MJ Biopharm

MJ Bioton Life Sciences

Mochida

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Nippon Kayaku

NovaQuest

Novo Nordisk

Orgyen

Orygen Biotechnologia

Pfizer

Pharmstandard

Probiomed

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Ranbaxy

Recepta

Reliance Life Sciences

Samsung Bioepsis

Samsung biologics

Sandoz

Sanofi

SciGen

Shanghai Celgen Biopharmaceuticals

Shanghai CP Guojian

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Lansheng Guojian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Shantha Biotechnics

Shenyang Sunshine

Shreya Life Sciences

Sicor Biotech

Sidus Pharmaceutical Group

STADA Arzneimittel

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Tonghua Dongbao

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech

Zhejiang Hisun

Zydus Cadila



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

European Medicine Agency (EMA)

European Union (EU)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

National Council for Science and Technology (CONACyT)

South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2018-2028

Pharma Leader Series: Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market 2018

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2018-2028

Top 50 Bioreactor Manufacturers 2019

SOURCE Visiongain