Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $57bn Biosimilar Drugs Market
Top 25 Biosimilar Drug Manufacturers 2019
Jun 11, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humira, Remicade, Enbrel, Aranesp, Rituxan, Sandoz, Teva, Hospira, Pfizer, STADA Arzneimittel, Mylan, 3SBio, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, Biocon, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Probiomed, Biosidus, Celltrion, LG Life Sciences, Other Companies
Visiongain forecasts that the biosimilar drugs market will grow with a CAGR of 40% from 2018 to 2028. Growth is expected to be rapid during the first-half of the forecasted period due to the patent cliff from years 2012-2019, which will see the patent expiry of many of the most popular biologics in the world. The opening of the US market due to clearer defined guideline regarding biosimilars will lead to greater penetration of biosimilars in this lucrative market, which will help the rapid growth and development of the market.
Report Scope
• Discussion and overview of the leading biologic and biosimilar products, covering:
• Humira
• Remicade
• Enbrel
• Aranesp
• Rituxan
• Adalimumab biosimilars
• Infliximab biosimilars
• Etanercept biosimilars
• Darbepoetin Alpha biosimilars
• Rituximab biosimilars
• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in the US, Western Europe and Israel:
• Hospira
• Mylan
• Sandoz
• STADA Arzneimittel
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
• Other companies in these regions
• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in China:
• 3SBio
• Beijing ShuangLu Pharmaceuticals
• Qilu Pharmaceutical
• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals
• Tonghua Dongbao
• Other companies in China
• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in India:
• Biocon
• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
• Intas Biopharmaceuticals.
• Ranbaxy
• Reliance Life Sciences
• Wockhardt
• Zydus Cadila
• Other companies in China
• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in Latin America:
• Probiomed
• Biosidus
• Amega Biotech
• Other companies in Latin America
• Profiles of leading biosimilar companies based in the rest of the world:
• Celltrion
• LG Life Sciences
• Dong-A
• Bioton
• Biocad
• Other companies in the rest of the world
• The report provides information and discussion on:
• Company overview & analysis
• Biosimilars Products
• Future Outlook
• Technologies and activities
• R&D Pipelines
• Qualitative analysis: a SWOT and STEP analysis of the biosimilars market. Discussion on factors that drive and restrain the biosimilars market.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• What are its drivers and restraints of the biosimilar drugs market?
• What are the leading biosimilar products in the market and which companies manufacture them?
• Who are the leading biosimilars companies?
• What are their products, developmental candidates and therapeutic applications?
• What is the status of the clinical trials they are undergoing?
• What are the latest news and developments from those companies?
• What other biopharmaceutical companies seem promising within the regions we analyse, having potential to succeed in biosimilar drug development, production and marketing?
• What are leading companies' biosimilar products and what candidates are in their R&D pipelines?
• What are the social, technological, economic and political forces affecting the world biosimilars market?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-25-biosimilar-drug-manufacturers-2019/
Companies covered in the report include:
3SBio
AbbVie
Actavis
Alvotech
Amega Biotech
Amgen
Apotex
Aragen Bioscience
ASKA Pharmaceuticals
Beijing ShuangLu Pharmaceuticals
Biocad
Biocon
Biogen inc.
Biolab Sanus Farmacêutica
Bionovis
Biopartners
Biosidus
Bioton
Biovel Life Sciences
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Celltrion
Cipla
CITIC Group
Coherus Biosciences
CP Guojian
Cristalía
Daiichi Sankyo
Dong-A
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Egis Pharmaceuticals
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Epirus Pharmaceuticals
Eurofarma
Finox Biotech
Fosun Pharma
Fuji Pharma
Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
Gan & Lee Pharmaceutical
Gedeon-Richter
Genentech
Genzyme
Hetero Drugs Limited
Hospira
Impax Laboratories Inc.
Innovent Biologics
Intas Biopharmaceuticals
JCR Pharmaceuticals
Kyowa Kirin
LG Life Sciences
Libbs Farmacêutica
Marvel Life Sciences
Medice Arzneimittel Pütter GmbH & Co. KG
Merck & Co.
Merck KGaA
Merck Serono
Mitsubishi Tanabe
MJ Biopharm
MJ Bioton Life Sciences
Mochida
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Mylan
Nippon Kayaku
NovaQuest
Novo Nordisk
Orgyen
Orygen Biotechnologia
Pfizer
Pharmstandard
Probiomed
Qilu Pharmaceutical
Ranbaxy
Recepta
Reliance Life Sciences
Samsung Bioepsis
Samsung biologics
Sandoz
Sanofi
SciGen
Shanghai Celgen Biopharmaceuticals
Shanghai CP Guojian
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals
Shanghai Lansheng Guojian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Shantha Biotechnics
Shenyang Sunshine
Shreya Life Sciences
Sicor Biotech
Sidus Pharmaceutical Group
STADA Arzneimittel
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Tonghua Dongbao
Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals
Wockhardt
Xiamen Amoytop Biotech
Zhejiang Hisun
Zydus Cadila
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
European Medicine Agency (EMA)
European Union (EU)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)
National Council for Science and Technology (CONACyT)
South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
