Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $6.8bn Meat Substitutes Market

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global meat substitutes market is estimated to have reached $4.5bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the global meat substitutes market was dominated by Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP).

Report Scope

• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Type:

• Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

• Tofu

• Tempeh

• Mycoprotein

• Seitan

• Others

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Category:

• Frozen

• Chilled

• Ambient

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Distribution Channel:

• Food Retail

• Food Service

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

• Global Meat Substitutes Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by regional and national market:

• North America: US, Canada, Mexico

• Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: ANZ, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World: LATAM, ME, Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by type, category and distribution channel.

• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• ADM

• Amy's Kitchen

• Atlantic Natural Foods

• Beyond Meat

• Blue Chip Group

• Cauldron Foods Limited

• DuPont Nutrition & Health

• Fry Group Foods

• Garden Protein International

• Hain Celestial

• Meatless B.V.

• MGP Ingredients

• Schouten Europe B.V.

• Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.

• Sunfed, Ltd.

• The Kellogg Company

• The Nisshin Oillio Group

• Vbites Foods Ltd.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the Meat Substitutes market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining Meat Substitutes market dynamics?

• What are the market shares of Meat Substitutes submarkets in 2019?

• How will each Meat Substitutes submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for Meat Substitutes submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will the market shares of the regional and national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the meat substitutes market. Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the meat substitutes market is also discussed in this report.

