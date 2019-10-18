Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $721m Zero Liquid Discharge Market

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Do you know:

– Which country will be the market leader in ZLD in 2019?

– How will the market landscape change from 2019-2029?

– What the UK ZLD market will look like in 2029?

Our report answers these questions and much more.

Visiongain assesses that spending in ZLD will reach $721mn in 2019. High spending can be seen in a number of countries today, but some of these markets are set to grow much faster than others. It is important that you understand which markets are being driven by legislation and high waste volumes. This report will make sure that you do.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/zero-liquid-discharge-zld-market-forecast-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The report provides detailed profiles and analysis of 11 leading companies operating within the ZLD market:

– Suez Environmental

– General Electric

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

– Veolia Environmental Services

– Aquatech International

– 3V Green Eagle

– Oasys Water

– Alfa Laval

– Thermax Global

– GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

– Praj Industries

2) The study reveals where companies are investing in Zero Liquid Discharge and has analysis of four regional markets, national markets plus analysis of many more countries:

– The UK Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The French Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The German Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The Rest of Europe Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The Indian Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The Chinese Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The Japanese Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The Rest of Asia pacific Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The US Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– The Canadian Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of the World Zero Liquid Discharge Market Forecast 2019-2029

3) Discover details of major companies involved in Zero Liquid Discharge revealing the following information in most cases:

– Company

– Market Entry

– Public/Private

– HQ

– No. of Employees

– Revenue ($mn)

– Key Markets

– Listed on

– Products/Services

This independent 154-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 150 tables and figures examining the Zero Liquid Discharge market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market including expenditure forecasts from 2019-2029, as well as analysis, keeping your knowledge that one step ahead helping you to succeed.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/zero-liquid-discharge-zld-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

3V Green Eagle

Alfa Laval

Aquatech International

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India

Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) in Mexico

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric

Government of India – Ministry of the Environment

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

National Bureau of Water Use Efficiency (NBWUE

Oasys Water

Philipp Müller

Praj Industries

Suez Environmental

Thermax Global

Veolia Environmental Services

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

The Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market 2019-2029

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market 2019-2029

Waste to Energy (WtE) Yearbook 2018

Oil Refineries Market Report 2018-2028

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Report 2019-2029

SOURCE Visiongain