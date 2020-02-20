Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the USD 50.4 Billion Cyber Insurance Market

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Cover Type (Standalone and Packaged), by Company Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), by Service (Insurance, Claim Services, and Risk Consulting), by Type (Cyber Security Insurance, Cyber Liability Insurance, and Technology Errors & Omissions Insurance), and by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Science, IT & Services, Retail and Other). Plus, Analysis of the Leading States and Company Players in the Market Space.

• AGCS & Check Point Software Technologies improve cyber resilience

• AIG commits to affirmative cyber coverage across global commercial lines

• Aon collaborates with CyberCube to advance insurers' cyber risk aggregation management

• Lockton grows Cyber and Technology Practice to expand cyber risk resources

• AXIS partners with cyber startup accelerator CyLon

These are just some of the critical headlines that have surfaced about your industry in the past few years. How are you, and your company, reacting to news such as this? By ordering and reading our new Visiongain report today, you will be fully informed and ready to act.

What does the future hold for the Cyber Insurance market?

Visiongain's new study supplies the answer to you and provides it to you NOW.

In this new, 112-page report, you will receive over 100 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis.

By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:

• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Cyber Insurance market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Cyber Insurance industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different cover, service, insurance and industry types.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 15 countries – United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, China, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and South Korea.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Cyber Insurance market, as well as potential opportunities on the horizon.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest company developments, product launches, and service offerings.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/cyber-insurance-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Who should read this report?

• Senior Executives

• Business Development Managers

• Marketing Directors

• Consultants

• Chief Executive Officers

Governments, agencies & organisations actively working or interested in the Cyber Insurance industry will also find significant value in our research.

Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Cyber Insurance market, this report provides measured forecasts for five submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.

• Cyber Insurance Market by Cover, 2020-2030

• Standalone Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Packaged Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Cyber Insurance Market by Company Size, 2020-2030

• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Large Enterprises Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Cyber Insurance Market by Service, 2020-2030

• Insurance Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Claims Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Risk Consulting Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Cyber Insurance Market by Insurance Type, 2020-2030

• Cyber Security Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Cyber Liability Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Technology Errors & Omissions Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Cyber Insurance Market by Industry Vertical, 2020-2030

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Healthcare & Life Sciences Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• IT & Services Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Retail Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• 'Other' Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Cyber Insurance Market by Region & Country, 2020-2030

• North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Indonesia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World (RoW) Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Middle East

• Africa

• Latin America

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/cyber-insurance-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

ACE American Insurance Company

AIU Insurance Company

Alleghany Insurance Holding Group

Allianz Group

Allied World Assurance Group

American International Group, Inc.

Aon plc

Assicurazioni Generali

AXA Singapore

AXA XL

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

BCS Insurance Group

Beazley PLC

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

Bin Insurer Holding, LLC

BitSight Technologies

China Life Insurance (Beijing, China)

Chubb Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CNA Insurance

Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Cyence Inc.

FireEye

Great American Insurance Company, Inc.

HDFC ERGO

HDI Global SE

Hiscox Group

ICICI Lombard

Japan Post Holdings

Legal & General Group

Lemonade Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Lloyd's of London

Lockton Companies, Inc.

Markel International Insurance Company Ltd.

Munich Re Group

Oscar Technology

Pavey Group

PIB - SME Insurance

Ping An Insurance

Pivot Point Risk Analytics

PolicyGenius

POWERNET America Cyber Security

Prudential PLC

QBE Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd

QuadMetrics, Inc.

RICS

SafeShare

SecurityScorecard

SimpleSurance GmbH

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Starr International Company, Inc.

SynerScope

Tata AIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Travelers Insurance

Trōv

Zurich Insurance Group

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Report 2019-2029

Military Cyber Security Market 2019-2029

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) World Market To 2030

Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Report 2020-2030

SOURCE Visiongain