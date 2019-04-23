Visiongain Report: Flying Car Technologies Being Developed by Leading Aerospace & Automotive OEMS

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive & Aerospace Companies Developing on Demand Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Ridesharing Networks, Air Taxis, Vertical Take Off & Landing (VTOL), Electric Vertical Take Off & Landing (eVTOL), Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP) & Autonomous Operation Technologies

There is understandable scepticism around the entire concept of flying cars and their widespread deployment. Nonetheless, the technology is at an embryonic stage and major industry players such as Airbus, Boeing and Uber are taking it seriously and directing significant research & development (R&D) funding towards developing flying car technologies.

There are of course considerable regulatory barriers to overcome in terms of satisfying airspace authorities and regulators as to the viability and safety of flying cars and their semi-autonomous variants in what is already very crowded and strictly controlled airspace. Before VTOLs can operate in any country, they will need to comply with regulations from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) who regulate 50% and 30% of the world's aviation activity, respectively—and who are charged with assuring aviation safety. However there has been some movement by authorities allowing the technologies to be trialled.

Flying cars are potentially one of the most lucrative automotive and aerial technologies that could reshape the future of advanced automotive and aerospace technologies. The main objective of technological companies such as Google, but also of OEMs is the achievement of a fully functional flying car by the end of 2022. The key point for this ambition is the development of flying cars, which is currently being tested and researched by the top technology leaders in the market. This Visiongain report will identify the distinction points of the top 20 flying car technology developers, and also their flying car products, either concept, designed, or developed.

Report Highlights

36 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

Global Top 20 Companies Developing Flying Car Technologies Future Outlook and Analysis 2019

R&D Spend $m And % Share Analysis Of Key Players Engaged In Developing Flying Car Technologies

• AeroMobil

• Airbus S.E

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Audi AG

• Delorean Aerospace, LLC

• Detroit Flying Cars

• Kalashnikov

• Kitty Hawk

• Lazzarini Design Studio

• Macro Industries, Inc.

• Moller International

• Neva Aerospace Ltd

• Nirvana Systems Ltd (Nirvana Autogyro)

• PAL-V International BV

• Terrafugia

• Tesla, Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• Toyota Motor Corporation (Cartivator or SkyDrive Inc.)

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Vaylon SAS

Analysis of the challenges facing the industry

• Regulatory barriers

• Certification process

• Technological challenges

• Performance & reliability

• Cost issues

• Battery technology

• Safety

• Pilot training

• Semi-autonomous and autonomous technologies

• Emissions

• Landing infrastructure

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for Flying Car Technologies?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?



Target audience

• Leading Automotive OEMs

• Aerospace companies

• Component Suppliers

• Sensor specilalists

• Electronic companies

• Software developers

• Autonomous vehicle developers

• Artificial intelligence (AI) specialists

• Composites companies

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organizations

• Banks

Companies covered in the report include:

AeroMobil

Air New Zealand

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Group Inc.

Airbus S.E

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc.

Allstate

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Amazon.com, Inc.

Audi AG

Audi Brussels S.A./N.V

Audi Do Brasil Industria E Comercio De Veiculos Ltda

Audi Hungaria Motor Kft.

Audi México S.A. de C.V

Aurora Flight Sciences

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A

Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH

Barclays

Bell Helicopters

BMW

BMW Group

Boeing Company

Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS)

Bombardier

Cartivator

Cepsa

CEVT

DAFRA da Amazonia Industria e Comercio de Motocicletas Ltda

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

Dassault Systèmes'

Delorean Aerospace, LLC

Detroit Flying Cars Company

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Emergent Systems

Farmers Insurance

FAW- Volkswagen Automotive Company, Ltd.;

Fiat

Ford Motor Company

Freedom Motors

Geely Holding Group

General Dynamics

General Motors

Google

Google X

Grab

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Honda

Honeywell International Inc

HubSpot

Hyundai

Intel

IONITY

JUMP Bikes

Kalashnikov

Kitty Hawk

Lazzarini Design Studio

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Lotus Cars

Macro Industries, Inc.

Magellan Aerospace (UK) Ltd

Maruti Suzuki

Mitsubishi

Mobileye

Moller International

Monet Technologies Corporation

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Nirvana Systems Ltd.

Nissan

Northrop Grumman

PAL-V International BV

Porsche

PSA

Raytheon

Renault

Russian Helicopters

Seat, S.A.

Sikorsky

Skoda Auto India Pvt, Ltd

SkyDrive Inc.

SoftBank

Sogerma

SpaceX

Swipe Labs

Terrafugia

Tesla, Inc.

The Boeing Company

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Titeflex Aerospace

Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.

Toyota Central Research and Development Laboratories, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc

Uber Technologies Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

VAYLON SAS

Visa

Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Group Rus

Volkswagen Slovakia, A.S.

Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars

Voom

Zephyr Airworks



Government Agencies and Other Organisations Mentioned

ChargePoint

Congressional Research Service

French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA)

Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

European Commission (EC)

European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities (EIP-SCC)

French Armed Forces

Indian Supreme Court

International Labor Organization

Kazakhstan Air Defence Forces

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Tokushima University

United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UN ECE)

United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

World Travel & Tourism Council (WT&TC)

