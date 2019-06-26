Visiongain Report: Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering Market will see a Capital Expenditure (capex) of $843mn
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering Market 2019-2029
Jun 26, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts (CAPEX) and Analysis by Mode including Ship-to-Ship, Port-to-Ship, Truck-to-Ship & Portable Tanks, by End-user Vessel Type including Ferries, Cargo Carriers, PSV, Tanker Fleet & Other Service Vehicles AND by Region PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies in the LNG Bunkering Market
Visiongain has calculated that the LNG Bunkering market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $843mn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.
The report will answer questions such as:
– How is the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering market evolving?
– What is driving and restraining the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering market dynamics?
– How will each submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?
– How will market shares of each the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering submarket develop from 2019-2029?
– Which Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
– How will political and regulatory factors influence regional the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering market and submarkets?
– Will the leading national Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
– How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?
– Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
– How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?
Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:
1) The report provides forecasts for the five main end user Vessel Type 2019-2029
– Ferries
– Cargo Carriers
– PSV
– Tanker Fleet
– Other Service Vehicles
2) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the LNG Bunkering market by Mode from 2019-2029
– Ship to Ship
– Port to Ship
– Truck to Ship
– Portable Tanks
3) The report provides CAPEX and Capacity forecasts (2019-2029), plus analysis, for five national/regional LNG Bunkering markets, providing unique insight into LNG industry development
– Norway
– Rest of Europe
– North America
– Asia Pacific
– Rest of the World
4) The report reveals tables detailing all confirmed LNG Bunkering projects:
– Year
– Type
– Owner
– Class
– Country
5) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the LNG Bunkering market:
– Korea Gas Corp
– Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC
– Polskie LNG SA
– ENGIE SA
– Fjord Line
– Equinor
– Gasnor AS
– Skangas AS
This independent 187-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 132 tables and figures examining the LNG Bunkering market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure AND detail of all existing LNG Bunkering, as well as project tables for each region showing the upcoming projects. This report will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.
Companies covered in the report include:
ADNOC
AET
Älvtank
Baleària
BC ferries
Blue LNG
Bremenports
Brittany Ferries
Brodosplit
ButanGas
Carnival Corporation
Caronte & Tourist
CHFS
Chubu Electric Power
CIMC
CMA CGM
Confapi Napoli
COSCO Shipping
Crowley Maritime Corp
Danser group
De Biase
DEME
Disney Cruise Lines
Dragages Ports
Drydocks World
Edison
Energas
Engie SA
Equinor
ESL Shipping
Fjord Line
Fred. Olsen
Furetank Rederi
Galdieri
Gasnor AS
Gazprom Neft PJSC
Gazprombank
GNS Shipping
Grandi Navi Veloci
Groupe Desgagnés
Harvey Gulf International marine LLC
Heerema Offshore
Higas
Ilshin Shipping
Inpex Corporation
Italcost
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
Keppel Smit Towage
Kogas
Korea Gas Corp
KPC
Kuwait Petroleum
Liegruppen
Liquigas Marine Service
LNG Gorskaya LLC
LNG Masterplan
Maju Maritime
MAN Cryo
Maxcom Bunker
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
MSC Cruises
Nationaal LNG Platform
Nauticor
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Nordlaks
Petronas
Polish Baltic Shipping Co
Polskie LNG SA
Ponant
Prima LNG
PSA Marine
Qatar Petroleum
RCCL
Rederi AB Gotland
Rimorchiatori Riuniti Panfido
Rosneft
Royal Doeksen
SCF
Shell
Shturman Koshelev LLC
Siem Car Carriers
Siem Offshore
Skangas AS
Snam
So De Co.
Sofregaz
Sumitomo Corp
Swedegas
Teekay Offshore
Thun Tankers
Torghatten
Total SA
TOTE Ship Holdings
Toyota Tsusho Corporation
Uyeno Transtech
van der Kamp
Wartsila
Xijiang shipping
Organisations Mentioned
Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel
Society of Quebec Ferries
Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corp
World Ports Climate Initiative
US Coast Guard
SeOil Agency/Gas Entec
Northern Adriatic Sea Port Authority
German Transport Ministry
