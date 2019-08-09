Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $17bn Antifungal Drugs Market
Global Antifungal Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029
Aug 09, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allylamines, Voriconazole, Posaconazole, Clotrimazole, Isavuconazole, Fluconazole, Caspofungin, Micagunfin, Amphotericin, Lamisil, Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis
The global antifungal drugs market is estimated to have reached $14bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In 2018, the global antifungal drugs market was dominated by Azoles.
Report Scope
• Global Antifungal Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Global Antifungal Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Segment:
• Azoles
• Echinocandins
• Polyenes
• Allylamines
• Others
• Global Antifungal Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Indication:
• Dermatophytosis
• Aspergillosis
• Candidiasis
• Others
• Global Antifungal Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Drugs:
• Voriconazole
• Posaconazole
• Clotrimazole
• Isavuconazole
• Fluconazole
• Caspofungin
• Micagunfin
• Amphotericin
• Lamisil
• Global Antifungal Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by regional and national market:
• North America: The U.S., Canada
• Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Each regional market is further segmented into Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allylamines, Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, Others
• Profiles of the selected leading companies:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Bayer AG
• Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Kramer Laboratories, Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Pfizer
• Sanofi S.A.
• Antifungal Drugs R&D Pipeline
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the Antifungal Drugs market evolving?
• How will each Antifungal Drugs submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for each Antifungal Drugs submarket develop from 2019 to 2029?
• Will leading national Antifungal Drugs markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories
Alcon
Alere
Amber Luong
AMLadeed
Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
Anacor
Arno Therapeutics
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Avista Capital Partners
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.
Bayer AG
Bioverativ Inc.
Bumrungrad
Celltrion
Cleveland Clinic
Dana Holdings
Eisai
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Fondazione Telethon (Telethon)
Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Hospira
Janssen
Kramer Laboratories, Inc.
LEO Pharma
Merck & Co., Inc.
Mirati Therapeutics
Nizoral
Novartis AG
Novo Nordisk
Ortho-McNeil
Ospedale San Raffaele (OSR)
Pfizer Inc.
PowerVision, Inc.,
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Sandoz Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi Pasteur
Sanofi S.A.
Shaman Pharmaceuticals
Solvay Pharmaceuticals
Tokuyama Corporation
Trius
Vamed
Vical Incorporated
List of Organisations Mentioned in The Report
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária
American Depositary Receipts
Antimicrobial Resistance Centre in England
Assiut University
Boston University School of Law
Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute
Department of Infectious Diseases and Medical Microbiology
European Commission
European Economic Area
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer - EORTC
European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases
European Union
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Future Science Group
German Society of Haematology and Oncology
Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections
Government of Abu Dhabi
Infectious Diseases Society of America
Institut für Demoskopie Allensbach (IfD)
Johns Hopkins
Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital Research Center
Ministry of Health Italy
Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)
National Center for Biotechnology Information
National Institute on Aging
National Treasury of Republic of South Africa
Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR)
SENTRY program
Servizio Sanitario Nazionale
Sistema Único de Saúde
Sociedade Brasileira de Infectologia
The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Université de Montréal, Montréal, Canada
University of Arizona
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
