Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $36bn Electronic Warfare Market

LONDON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Category (Electronc Support (ES), Electronic Attack (EA), Electronic Protection (EP)), by Platform (Air, Ground, Naval, Unmanned), Including Products (Jammers, Integrated Suits, Radar Warning Receivers, Directed Energy, Direction Finders, DIRCM, Airborne Decoys, Antennas), Covering Portable Systems (Radio Frequency Jammers, RCIED Jammers, Vehicle Self Protection System, Direction Finding System, COMINT & ELINT System, EW System)

The recent developments in electronic warfare systems in defence platforms and systems, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $ 23 billion electronic warfare is expected to flourish in the next few years because of EA research and development by Russia and China and impact on the U.S. Market, increased demand for improved EA relating to Counter-Insurgency. Additionally, integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within ES platforms will drive growth in different submarkets. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 443 pages, 225 tables, and 239 figures

• Analysis of key players in electronic warfare market

• BAE Systems

• Boeing

• Cobham plc

• Cohort plc

• Northrop Grumman

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Leonardo S.P.A

• Harris Corporation

• L3 Technologies

• Lockheed Martin

• Raytheon

• Textron Inc.

• Airbus

• Global electronic warfare market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• Electronic warfare forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Category segment includes electronic support, electronic attack and electronic protection.

• Platform segment includes ground, naval, air and unmanned

• Product segment includes jammers, integrated suites, radar warning receivers, directed energy, direction finders, DIRCM, airborne decoys, antennas and others

• Portable system segment includes radio frequency jammer, RCIED jammer, vehicle self-protection, direction finding system, COMINT and ELINT system, Strategic/ Fixed Electronic Warfare System

• Regional electronic warfare market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029

• Europe forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America forecast 2019-2029

• Africa forecast 2019-2029

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the electronic warfare industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target audience

• Leading EW system companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organizations

• Banks

Companies covered in the report include:

Abacus EW

Adaptive Methods, Inc.

Aeroflex Group

Aerosim

AgustaWestland

Airbus

Airbus DS Electronics and Border Security SAS

Amor Group

Ansaldo Energia

AnsaldoBreda

Applied Defence Solutions

Applied Kilovolts Group Holdings, Limited.

Applied Signal Technology, Inc

Aptronics PTE Ltd

Ares and Periscopio

ARI Phantom Technologies

Astrotech

ASV Global

Atlas Group

Aveillant

Aveos Fleet Performance

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Avibras Divisao Aerea e Naval S.A.

Avio SpA

Axell Wireless

Azimuth

BAE Intelligence and Security

BAE Systems

BAE Systems Safety Products Inc

BAE Systems Tensylon High Performance Materials Inc

Barco Orthagon

Beechcraft

Bharat Electronics Limited

Blackbird Technologies

Boeing

Broadcast Communications

C4i Pty Ltd

CapRock Communications

Carefx Corporation

Carlyle Group

CDL Systems Ltd.

Chandler/May, Inc.

Chess Technologies Limited

China Electronics Technology Avionics Company (CETCA)

Cobham plc

Cohort plc

Commercial Armoured Vehicles LLC

Corp Ten International

CSRA

CTC Aviation Group

Data Tactics Corp (L-3 Data Tactics)

Daylight Solutions

Deposition Sciences Inc

Detica Group plc

Diehl Defence

Doss Aviation, Inc.

DRS Technologies, Inc.

E.I.S. Aircraft Operations

Eclipse Electronic Systems

EID

EIG

Elbit Systems Ltd

Elbit Systems of America

Elisra

Embraer

Engineering Consultancy Group

ETI

EuroAvionics

EuroDass Consortium

Exelis Inc.

Fairchild Imaging Inc

Fata SpA

FBH

Flight Options LLC

Force X

Fraser-Volpe LLC

FWW Fahrzeugwerk GmbH

General Atomic

General Dynamics

Harpia Sistemas

Harris Corporation

Hawker Pacific

Henggeler Computer Consultants Inc, Pikewerks Corporation and Ktech Corporation

Hensoldt GmbH

ImageSat International N.V.

IMI Systems

Incubit Technology Ventures Ltd

Industrial Defender, Inc

Insitu

Israel Aerospace Industries

J+S

JETEYE

Kelvin Hughes

KKR

Kollmorgen Electro-Optical (KEO)

Kratos

KRET

L-1 Identity Solutions Inc

L3 Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo S.P.A

Link Simulation & Training U.K. Limited

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin

M5 Network Security

MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) Ltd

Malaysian Airlines

Marine Systems International (MSI)

Marlborough Communications (Holdings) Limited (MCL)

MAVCO Inc

MBDA

Mechtonix and Opinicus

Micreo Limited

MITEQ, Inc.

Mustang Technology Group, LP

Nantero Inc's Government Services

Narus, Inc.

Non-core Analytics Business

Northrop Grumman

OASYS Technology LLC

Oceanserver Technology

Open Water Power, Inc.

Orbital ATK

OTO Melera SpA and Whitehead Sistemi Subacquei SpA

Pacific Architects and Engineers Inc

PentaTec

Perimeter Internetworking

Poseidon Scientific Instruments Pty Ltd

Procerus Technologies, L.C.

ProFlight, LLC

Qantas Defence Services Pty Limited

QinetiQ

QTC & Sim-Industries

RAF Waddington

Raytheon Company

Raytheon Missile Systems

Rheinmetall

Rockwell Collins

Rohde and Schwarz

RubiKon Group

RVision Inc

SAAB

Safariland, LLC

SafeNet Inc.

Satori SAS

Savi Technology, Inc.

Schlumberger Global Connectivity Services

SEA's Space Business

Selex ES

SESA

SignaCert, Inc.

Sikorsky Aircraft

Soltam and Saymar

Solutions made Simple Inc

Specialty Plastics, Inc.

stratsec.net

Swiss-Photonics AG

Systems made Simple

Tactical Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Telerob GmbH

Teligy Inc

Terma

Textron Inc.

Textron Systems

Thales

The NORDAM Group Inc

Thrane & Thrane

Tor

Trivec-Avant Corporation

UAS Dynamics LLC

United Industrial Corporation (UIC)

Vision Systems LLC

Visual Analytics Inc.

Vought Aircraft Industries

Zeta Associates, Inc



Organisations Mentioned

Australian Navy

Brazilian Marine Corps

Canadian army

DARPA

French Air Force

Government of the State of Qatar

Israeli Ministry of Defence

Italian Air Force

Japanese Military

Naval Sea Systems Command

Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD)

Office of Naval Research

Pakistan Air Force

People's Liberation Army

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)

Royal Canadian Air Force

Royal Moroccan Air Force

Royal Naval Air Station

Royal Netherlands Air Force

Royal Saudi Air Force

Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)

Russian Armed Forces

Saudi Arabian Government

Spanish Army

Swedish Navy

Turkish Air Force

U.K. Ministry of Defence

U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

U.S. Army

U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM)

