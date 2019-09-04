Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $75bn Vaccines Sales Market

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccines market is estimated at $41bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The Paediatric Vaccines segment held 56% of the Global Vaccines market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Global Vaccines Sales Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global Vaccines Sales Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Submarket:

• Paediatric Vaccines

• Adult Vaccines

• Elderly Vaccines

• Travel Vaccines

• Therapeutic Vaccines

• Global Vaccines Sales Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Leading Vaccines:

• Prevnar

• Gardasil

• Fluzone

• Pentacel

• ProQuad

• Infanrix/Pediarix

• Zostavax

• RotaTeq

• Hepatitis Vaccines

• Menactra

• Global Vaccines Sales Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Regional and National Market:

• US

• EU5: Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain

• Japan

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• China

• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• AstraZeneca

• Eli Lilly

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co.

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

• Serum Indian Institute Pvt. Ltd.

• Takeda

• The Vaccines Market Pipeline Analysis

• A SWOT and STEP analysis of the global vaccines market

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global human vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2018 to 2029?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall vaccines market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall human vaccines market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2029? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world vaccines? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2028?

• How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2029, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

• What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenues and latest developments?

• What are some of the most prominent human vaccines currently in development?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world vaccines market between 2018 and 2029?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

• How will the global vaccines market evolve over the forecasted period, 2018 to 2029?

• How will the market shares for each checkpoint inhibitor anti-cancer treatment submarket develop from 2018 to 2029?

• Which therapies can succeed and what revenues could they generate to 2029?

• What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2018 to 2029?

• How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2018, and which countries will lead the market in 2029, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

• How will that industry evolve between 2018 and 2029, especially in R&D?

Companies covered in the report include:

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic

Bayer

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL)

Binnopharm

BiondVax

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Chemo-Sero-Therapeutic Research Institute

China National Biotec Group

Denka Seiken

Eli Lilly

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Fresenius

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoWellcome

Henogen

Immatics

InterveXion Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

LigoCyte

MedImmune

Merck & Co.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Nanolek

NewLink Genetics

Okairos

PaxVax

Pfizer

Protein Science

Roche

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Indian Institute Pvt. Ltd.

SmithKline Beecham

Takeda

Themis Bioscience



Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC)

Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Global Alliance for Vaccines

Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)

International Financing Facility for Immunisation

National Health Service (NHS)

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

The Butantan Institute

The Indian Department of Biotech

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the Health Service Bureau

UNICEF

World Health Organization (WHO)

