Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the Global Genomics Sector Set to Grow to $23bn

Global Genomics Market Report 2018-2028

Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Diagnostic Test, Genetic Test, Newborn Screening, Preimplantation Testing, Prenatal Testing, Carrier Testing, Molecular Test, Chromosomal Test, Biochemical Test, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Research Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others

The global genomics market is estimated to reach $23bn by 2022. In 2017, the diagnostic test segment held 27% of the global genomics market. The global genomics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% throughout the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global Genomics Market from 2018-2028

• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Technology:

• Sequencing

• Microarray

• PCR

• Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

• Others

• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Test Type:

• Diagnostic Test

• Genetic Test

• Newborn Screening

• Preimplantation Testing

• Prenatal Testing

• Carrier Testing

• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Method:

• Molecular Test

• Chromosomal Test

• Biochemical Test

• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Application:

• Diagnostic

• Drug Discovery

• Precision Medicine

• Others

• Forecast of the Global Genomics market by End-user:

• Research Centers

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada, Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by technology, test-type, method, application and end-user.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the genomics market:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Eppendorf AG

• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Eurofins Scientific

• GE Healthcare Life Sciences

• Illumina, Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• Qiagen NV

• Roche

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Research interview with a start-up company in the genomic market.

• This report provides the following qualitative analysis of the genomics market:

• Market Drivers

• Value Chain Analysis of the genomics market

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the genomics market

• Market Attractiveness Analysis in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa of the genomics market by technology, test-type, method, application and end-user.

10x Genomics

23andMe, Inc.

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ancestry

Annoroad

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CENTOGENE AG

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

Color Genomics

Core Informatics

Counsyl

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cura Integrative Medicine

Danaher

DeCODE

Deep Genomics

Edico Genome

Editas Medicine

Epicentre Biotechnologies

Eppendorf

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Futura Genetics

GATC Biotech

GE Healthcare

Gene by Gene Ltd

Genohm

GenomeDx Biosciences, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Genomics England

Genomix Nutrition, Inc.

IBM Watson for Genomics

Illumina

Inivata

Intellia Therapeutics

Invitae Corporation

Iverson Genetic Diagnostics, Inc.

Life Technologies

Loxo Oncology

MedGenome

Metagenics, Inc

MyDNA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

National Geographic's ancestry test

NeoGenomics, Inc.

NutraGene

Nutrigenomix

OPKO Health, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pathgroup

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Personalis, Inc.

PHAST Gesellschaft für Pharmazeutische Qualitätsstandards mbH

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Retrogen, Inc.

Roche

Rosetta Genomics, Ltd.

Sentieon

Solexa, Inc.

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Verge Genomics

Verily Life Sciences

Veritas Genetics

WellGen Inc.

WuXi NextCODE

XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Emory Genetics Laboratory (EGL)

Emory University's School of Medicine

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

The Brazilian Society of Medical Genetics [Sociedade Brasileira de Genética Médica (SBGM)

University of Leuven

