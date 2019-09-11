Visiongain Report: Modest Defence Expenditure & Efforts to End 'Forever Wars' Having a Profound Effect on the Military Helicopter Market

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Why are Military Helicopters Important Today?

Military helicopters are a key aspect of any nation's armed forces. They carry out essential roles, whether it be transporting troops and cargo to and from the battlefield or providing air support to forces on the ground. Helicopters also significantly expand the capabilities of ships which they embark on.

Helicopters have featured in practically all major conflicts since their introduction into military fleets. They played a prominent role in the Iraq War and most recently, have been utilised in naval operations to combat piracy. Rotorcraft have also provided critical support to humanitarian and peacekeeping missions involving disaster relief and search and rescue.

Due to the importance of military helicopters, Visiongain expects there to be a robust market demand for their services over the next decade. The market will grow steadily – with acquisitions and upgrade programmes peaking around the middle of the decade – but witness a decline in sales toward the end of the forecast period as said programmes conclude and new projects remain in their infancy stages.

In terms of value, demand is driven by the requirement for the latest rotorcraft. In terms of units, new procurements are forecast to remain at a higher level than upgrades, yet the latter is set for an increased market share.

What are the Military Helicopter Market Prospects?

Visiongain expects the Military Helicopter market – which includes both new production rotorcraft and upgrades – to generate sales of USD 29.05 billion in 2019 and estimates that this figure will decline to USD 23.89 billion by 2029. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is -1.93 per cent.

This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As:

• How is the military helicopter market evolving?

• How will each military helicopter submarket segment grow over the forecast period, and how much sales revenue and production will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will political and economic factors influence the military helicopter market?

• How will shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in the same year?

• Who are the leading players, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Research & Analysis Highlights

• Independent, impartial and objective analysis of the global military helicopter market from 2019 to 2029, including close to 300 tables, charts and graphs.

• Forecasts by helicopter type, procurement and leading national markets, covering the period 2016-2029.

– Military Helicopter Forecasts by Type, 2016-2029

Attack Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

Reconnaissance Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

Heavy Cargo Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

Medium Utility Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

Light Utility Forecasts, 2016-2029

Maritime Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

Search & Rescue Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

– Military Helicopter Forecasts by Procurement, 2016-2029

New Production Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

Upgraded Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

MRO & Other Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029

– Military Helicopter Forecasts by National Market, 2016-2029

US Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

UK Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Germany Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

India Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Turkey Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

France Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Australia Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Italy Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

South Korea Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Russia Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Japan Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

China Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Brazil Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

UAE Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Algeria Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Taiwan Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Saudi Arabia Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Canada Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Iraq Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Spain Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Mexico Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

Norway Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

'Rest of the World' Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029

• Details of the most significant military helicopter products currently on the market.

• Profiles of the 14 leading companies involved with the design, development and production of military helicopters, including key financial metrics, an overview of their operations and latest announcements.

• SWOT analysis of the military helicopter market in its current form.

How This Report Will Benefit You

• You will most likely have a body of conflicting and unclear information, and so you require one, definitive report to base your business decisions upon. This Visiongain study provides the clarity and expertise that you are after.

• Our insightful report speaks to your need for reliable market data, fair-minded analysis and authoritative conclusions. This will help you to develop informed growth strategies.

• You need the information in an easily digestible form. This report excels at delivering just that.

• Our forecasts give you a crucial advantage by enhancing your strategic decision making.

• Knowledge is vital to you and your business, and you desire as much evidence as possible to inform crucial investment decisions. Let Visiongain increase your industry knowledge, build your technical insight and strengthen your competitor analysis.

• In short, without this exhaustive Visiongain report, you will fall into the same pitfalls as your competitors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aero Vodochody

AgustaWestland

Airbus

Airbus Helicopters Deutschland GmbH

Airbus ProSky

Airbus SE

Alenia Aermacchi

ARINC Engineering Services

Aselsan

ATE Aerospace

Australian Aerospace Ltd

AVIC

Avio

AVX Aircraft

BAE Systems

Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell-Boeing (partnership for V-22)

Bendix

Boeing Company

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS)

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation (CAIC)

CHC Helicopter

China Helicopter Research and Development Institute (CHRDI)

CoxHealth

Denel

Dillon

EADS CASA

EADS North America

Elettronica Group

Eurocopter

Eurocopter Deutschland

Eurocopter España

Eurocopter France

European Aeronautics Defence & Space Company (EADS)

Finmeccanica (now Leonardo)

FLIR Systems

Fuji Heavy Industries

Galileo Avionica

General Dynamics

General Electric (GE)

GKN Aerospace

Global Vectra Helicorp

GRPZ

Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Company (HAMC)

Helibras

Helitrans

Hensoldt

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

Honeywell International Inc

Indra

ISDEFE

ITT Corporation

Kaman Corporation

Kamov Design Bureau

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Kazan Helicopter Plant

Klimov JSC

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI)

Korean Air

Korean Air Aerospace

L-3 Communications

L-3 Technologies

Lectern Aviation Supplies Co.

Leonardo

Light Helicopter Turbine Engine Company (LHTEC)

Litton

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

MD Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant (Mil Helicopter)

Mitsubishi Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Naini Aerospace Limited

Nexter

NHIndustries (NHI)

Northern Vietnam Helicopter Corporation

OPK Oboronprom

Phazotron-NIIR

Politecnico di Milano

PZL Mielec

PZL-Świdnik

Rafale

Raytheon

Robinson Helicopter Company

Roketsan

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Turbomeca

Rosoboronexport

Rostec

Rostvertol

Royal Bank of Scotland

Russian Helicopters

Safran

Safran Helicopter Engines

Sagem

Sapura Aero

Sichuan Lantian Helicopter Company

Sikorsky Aerospace Services

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Sino-US Intercontinental Helicopter Investment Company

SKY Helicopters

Sloane Helicopters Limited

Soteria Search and Rescue

SparkCognition

Stork Fokker Aerospace

Subaru

Sukhoi

Telephonics Corporation

Tennessee Valley Authority

Textron Inc

Thales

Thales UK

Thales Underwater Systems

Turbomeca

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

TUSAS Engine Industries Inc (TEI)

UIC Oboronprom

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Vietnam Helicopter Corporation

Viking Air

Visiongain

Weststar Aviation Services

