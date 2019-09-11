Visiongain Report: Modest Defence Expenditure & Efforts to End 'Forever Wars' Having a Profound Effect on the Military Helicopter Market
The Military Helicopter Market 2019-2029
Forecasts by Type (Attack, Reconnaissance, Heavy Cargo, Medium Utility, Light Utility, Maritime, Search & Rescue), by Procurement (New Acquisitions, Upgrades, MRO & Others), Contracts, Programmes and Leading Companies. Hind, Blackhawk, VTOL, Black Shark, Chinook NH90
Sep 11, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Why are Military Helicopters Important Today?
Military helicopters are a key aspect of any nation's armed forces. They carry out essential roles, whether it be transporting troops and cargo to and from the battlefield or providing air support to forces on the ground. Helicopters also significantly expand the capabilities of ships which they embark on.
Helicopters have featured in practically all major conflicts since their introduction into military fleets. They played a prominent role in the Iraq War and most recently, have been utilised in naval operations to combat piracy. Rotorcraft have also provided critical support to humanitarian and peacekeeping missions involving disaster relief and search and rescue.
Due to the importance of military helicopters, Visiongain expects there to be a robust market demand for their services over the next decade. The market will grow steadily – with acquisitions and upgrade programmes peaking around the middle of the decade – but witness a decline in sales toward the end of the forecast period as said programmes conclude and new projects remain in their infancy stages.
In terms of value, demand is driven by the requirement for the latest rotorcraft. In terms of units, new procurements are forecast to remain at a higher level than upgrades, yet the latter is set for an increased market share.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/the-military-helicopter-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
What are the Military Helicopter Market Prospects?
Visiongain expects the Military Helicopter market – which includes both new production rotorcraft and upgrades – to generate sales of USD 29.05 billion in 2019 and estimates that this figure will decline to USD 23.89 billion by 2029. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is -1.93 per cent.
This timely, 324-page study will enhance your strategic decision making, update you with crucial market developments and, ultimately, help to maximise your company's profitability and potential.
Read on to discover even more ways of how this report can help to develop your business.
This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As:
• How is the military helicopter market evolving?
• How will each military helicopter submarket segment grow over the forecast period, and how much sales revenue and production will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will political and economic factors influence the military helicopter market?
• How will shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in the same year?
• Who are the leading players, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
Research & Analysis Highlights
• Independent, impartial and objective analysis of the global military helicopter market from 2019 to 2029, including close to 300 tables, charts and graphs.
• Forecasts by helicopter type, procurement and leading national markets, covering the period 2016-2029.
– Military Helicopter Forecasts by Type, 2016-2029
Attack Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
Reconnaissance Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
Heavy Cargo Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
Medium Utility Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
Light Utility Forecasts, 2016-2029
Maritime Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
Search & Rescue Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
– Military Helicopter Forecasts by Procurement, 2016-2029
New Production Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
Upgraded Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
MRO & Other Helicopters Forecast, 2016-2029
– Military Helicopter Forecasts by National Market, 2016-2029
US Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
UK Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Germany Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
India Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Turkey Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
France Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Australia Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Italy Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
South Korea Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Russia Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Japan Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
China Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Brazil Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
UAE Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Algeria Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Taiwan Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Saudi Arabia Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Canada Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Iraq Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Spain Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Mexico Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
Norway Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
'Rest of the World' Military Helicopter Market Forecast 2016-2029
• Details of the most significant military helicopter products currently on the market.
• Profiles of the 14 leading companies involved with the design, development and production of military helicopters, including key financial metrics, an overview of their operations and latest announcements.
• SWOT analysis of the military helicopter market in its current form.
How This Report Will Benefit You
• You will most likely have a body of conflicting and unclear information, and so you require one, definitive report to base your business decisions upon. This Visiongain study provides the clarity and expertise that you are after.
• Our insightful report speaks to your need for reliable market data, fair-minded analysis and authoritative conclusions. This will help you to develop informed growth strategies.
• You need the information in an easily digestible form. This report excels at delivering just that.
• Our forecasts give you a crucial advantage by enhancing your strategic decision making.
• Knowledge is vital to you and your business, and you desire as much evidence as possible to inform crucial investment decisions. Let Visiongain increase your industry knowledge, build your technical insight and strengthen your competitor analysis.
• In short, without this exhaustive Visiongain report, you will fall into the same pitfalls as your competitors.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/the-military-helicopter-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Aero Vodochody
AgustaWestland
Airbus
Airbus Helicopters Deutschland GmbH
Airbus ProSky
Airbus SE
Alenia Aermacchi
ARINC Engineering Services
Aselsan
ATE Aerospace
Australian Aerospace Ltd
AVIC
Avio
AVX Aircraft
BAE Systems
Bell Helicopter
Bell Helicopter Textron
Bell-Boeing (partnership for V-22)
Bendix
Boeing Company
Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS)
Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation (CAIC)
CHC Helicopter
China Helicopter Research and Development Institute (CHRDI)
CoxHealth
Denel
Dillon
EADS CASA
EADS North America
Elettronica Group
Eurocopter
Eurocopter Deutschland
Eurocopter España
Eurocopter France
European Aeronautics Defence & Space Company (EADS)
Finmeccanica (now Leonardo)
FLIR Systems
Fuji Heavy Industries
Galileo Avionica
General Dynamics
General Electric (GE)
GKN Aerospace
Global Vectra Helicorp
GRPZ
Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Company (HAMC)
Helibras
Helitrans
Hensoldt
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)
Honeywell International Inc
Indra
ISDEFE
ITT Corporation
Kaman Corporation
Kamov Design Bureau
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
Kazan Helicopter Plant
Klimov JSC
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI)
Korean Air
Korean Air Aerospace
L-3 Communications
L-3 Technologies
Lectern Aviation Supplies Co.
Leonardo
Light Helicopter Turbine Engine Company (LHTEC)
Litton
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control
MD Helicopters
Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant (Mil Helicopter)
Mitsubishi Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
Naini Aerospace Limited
Nexter
NHIndustries (NHI)
Northern Vietnam Helicopter Corporation
OPK Oboronprom
Phazotron-NIIR
Politecnico di Milano
PZL Mielec
PZL-Świdnik
Rafale
Raytheon
Robinson Helicopter Company
Roketsan
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Turbomeca
Rosoboronexport
Rostec
Rostvertol
Royal Bank of Scotland
Russian Helicopters
Safran
Safran Helicopter Engines
Sagem
Sapura Aero
Sichuan Lantian Helicopter Company
Sikorsky Aerospace Services
Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
Sino-US Intercontinental Helicopter Investment Company
SKY Helicopters
Sloane Helicopters Limited
Soteria Search and Rescue
SparkCognition
Stork Fokker Aerospace
Subaru
Sukhoi
Telephonics Corporation
Tennessee Valley Authority
Textron Inc
Thales
Thales UK
Thales Underwater Systems
Turbomeca
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)
TUSAS Engine Industries Inc (TEI)
UIC Oboronprom
United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
Vietnam Helicopter Corporation
Viking Air
Visiongain
Weststar Aviation Services
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Special Mission Aircraft Market Report 2019-2029
Military Aviation Sensors & Switches Market Report 2019-2029
Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market 2019-2029
Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2019-2029
Air & Missile Defence System Market Forecast 2019-2029
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article