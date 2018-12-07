Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $13bn Neurostimulation Devices Market

LONDON, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market 2019-2029

Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Cortical Stimulators, Epilepsy, Pain Management, Hearing Loss, Incontinence, Gastroparesis, Parkinson's Disease

The global neurostimulation devices market will reach $13bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2029. In 2018, the spinal cord stimulators segment accounted for 45% of the global neurostimulation devices market.

Report Scope

• Global Neurostimulation Devices Market from 2019-2029

• Forecast of the Global Neurostimulation Devices market by Product:

• Spinal Cord Stimulators

• Deep Brain Stimulators

• Sacral Nerve Stimulators

• Vagus Nerve Stimulators

• Cortical Stimulators

• Others

Each submarket is further segmented by regional and national market: US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

• Forecast of the Global Neurostimulation Devices market by Application:

• Pain Management

• Epilepsy

• Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

• Hearing Loss

• Gastroparesis

• Parkinson's Disease

• Others

Each submarket is further segmented by regional and national market: US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW: Latin America, Middle East & Africa

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the neurostimulation devices market:

• Advanced Bionics

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cochlear ltd

• Cyberonics

• Medtronic

• Neuronetics Inc

• Nervo Corp.

• Cogentic Medical Inc

• St Jude Medical

• NDI Medical

• Our study discusses the factors that drive and restrain the neurostimulation devices market

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the neurostimulation devices market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Bionics LLC

Alliance BiomedicaPvt Ltd.

Axonics Modulation Technologies

Blackrock

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cameron Health

Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc.

Cochlear AG

Cochlear Holdings NV

Cochlear Ltd.

Cochlear Verwaltungs GmbH

Codman & Shurtleff

Cogentix Medical Inc.

Cyberonics, Inc.

ElectroCore

Enteromedics

EP Technologies

Functional Neuromodulation

Greatbatch

Guidant

IntraPace

LABORIE Medical Technologies

LivaNova

Medtronic

Microtransponder

Morris K. Udall Centers of Excellence for Parkinsons Disease

Neuronetics, Inc.

Neuropace

Neurosigma

Nevro

Nevro Corp.

Otologics

Sonova Holding AG

St. Jude Medical

Stimwave

Symetis SA

Thoratec

Uroplasty Inc.

Zynex



List of Organisations

American Academy of Neurology

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

CFDA

Chinese Food & Drug Administration (CFDA)

Epilepsy Foundation

European Commission

Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics

Food & Drug Administration (US)

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA)

International Labour Organization (ILO)

Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)

National Health Service (UK)

National Institute of Population and Social Security Research

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Parkinson's Disease Foundation

World Health Organisation (WHO)

