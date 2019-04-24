Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $11.8bn Anaesthesia Drugs Market
Global Anaesthesia Drugs Market 2019-2029
Apr 24, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Anaesthesia, General Anaesthesia, Inhalation Anaesthesia, Intravenous Anaesthesia, Topical Anaesthesia, Benzocaine, Bupivacaine, Chloroprocaine, Lidocaine, Prilocaine, Ropivacaine, Desflurane, Dexmedetomidine, Midazolam, Propofol, Remifentanil, Sevoflurane and Others
The global anaesthesia drugs market is expected to reach $11.8bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2024. The local anaesthesia segment accounted for the largest share in the anaesthesia drugs market in 2018.
Report Scope
• Global Anaesthesia Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for anaesthesia drugs market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the market segmented by type:
• Local Anaesthesia Drugs
• General Anaesthesia Drugs
• This report also provides revenue forecast to 2029 for these local anaesthesia drugs:
• Benzocaine
• Bupivacaine
• Chloroprocaine
• Lidocaine
• Prilocaine
• Ropivacaine
• Others
• This report also provides revenue forecast to 2029 for these general anaesthesia drugs:
• Desflurane
• Dexmedetomidine
• Midazolam
• Propofol
• Remifentanil
• Sevoflurane
• Others
• This report shows forecasts to 2029 for the market segmented by route of administration:
• Inhalation Anaesthesia Drugs
• Intravenous Anaesthesia Drugs
• Topical Anaesthesia Drugs
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US and Canada
• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• RoW: Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa
Each regional and national market is further segmented by type, drug and route of administration.
• This report discusses these selected leading companies:
• Baxter International, Inc.
• AbbVie
• PAION AG
• Pfizer
• Hameln Pharmaceuticals
• AstraZeneca
• Fresenius Kabi
• Maruishi Pharmaceuticals
• Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Depending on data availability, we provide for each company: a company overview, financial information, recent development, product portfolio and a SWOT analysis.
• This report discusses promising drug candidates which are under development for the anaesthesia drugs market.
• Our study discusses trends as well as factors that drive and challenge the anaesthesia drugs market.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the anaesthesia drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott
AbbVie
Alcon
AltaSelect S.r.l.
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
AuroMedics
Baxter
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Fresenius Kabi
Hameln Pharmaceuticals GmbH
Hameln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Hameln RDS GmbH
Hospira Inc.
ICI India Ltd.
ICU Medical Inc.
Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.
Maruishi Pharmaceuticals
McKesson Corporation
McPherson
Meda Aktiebolag
Minrad Inc.
Mylan
Neon Laboratories Ltd.
Novartis
Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
PAION AG
Pfizer
Piramal Critical Care Inc.
Piramal Group
Rhodia Organique Ltd.
Roche
RxElite Inc.
Sandoz International GmbH
Siegfried Group
St. Renatus LLC
Stemcentrx, Inc.
List of Other Organizations Mentioned in the Report
American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS)
American Society of Anesthesiologists
American Society of Plastic Surgeons
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
French Ministry of Health
International Narcotics Control Bureau
International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS)
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
Massachusetts General Hospital
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
Multiple Sclerosis Foundation
National Central Cancer Registry
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
United Nations Narcotics Control Bureau
United States Department of Defense
United States Department of Veterans Affairs
US Census Bureau
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
