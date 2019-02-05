Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $2.39bn Automotive Embedded Software Market

LONDON, February 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Embedded Software Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts for Tool (Compilers, Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), Debuggers, and Assemblers), Operating System (Microsoft, Blackberry QNX, Genivi (Linux Based), Android OS and Others), End User (Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS), Connected Car and Autonomous Vehicles), Application (Engine Management System (EMS), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Airbag Control, Car Navigation System, Music System, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America)

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The growth of the global Automotive Embedded Software market is fueled by various factors. There are extensive advancements taking place in the automotive sector coupled with an increasing trend of integrating smart technologies and IoT in modern day vehicles. This is supported by a growing number of initiatives taken by various governments to propel the growth of electric vehicles across regions. The market is further driven by the ongoing industrial developments in the emerging economies of the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions these factors have led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The market for Automotive Embedded Software market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.39 billion in 2019. However, factors such as Design constraints on real time embedded software and Real-Time Technical Challenges are likely to challenge the Automotive Embedded Software market during the forecast period. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximize your investment potential.

Report highlights

286 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

Analysis of key players in Automotive Embedded Software technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• STMicroelectronics

• Luxoft Company

• MSC Software Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• AdvanTech Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch

• Panasonic

• Texas Instruments

• BlackBerry QNX

• Continental AG

• Aptiv PLC

Global Automotive Embedded Software market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

Automotive Embedded Software Application forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Engine Management System Automotive Embedded Software Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Anti-lock Braking System Automotive Embedded Software Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Car Navigation System Automotive Embedded Software Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Music System Automotive Embedded Software Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Automotive Embedded Software Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Automotive Embedded Software Tool, analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Compilers forecast 2019-2029

• Real-time operating system (RTOS) forecast 2019-2029

• Debuggers forecast 2019-2029

• Assemblers forecast 2019-2029

Regional Automotive Embedded Software market forecasts from 2019-2029

North America

• US Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

Europe

• UK Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• France Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Sweden Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific

• China Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• India Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Taiwan Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

MEA

• South Africa Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• UAE Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

Latin America

• Brazil Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Latin America Automotive Embedded Software forecast 2019-2029

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the Automotive Embedded Software industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which industry should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Leading Automotive Embedded Software companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organizations

• Banks

