Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $300mn Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food HPP equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the horizontal equipment submarket held 80% of share of the global food HPP equipment market.

sara.peerun@visiongain.com

• Global Food HPP Equipment Market from 2019-2029

• Revenue forecasts for the Food HPP Equipment Market by Type from 2019-2029:

• Horizontal Equipment Market

• Vertical Equipment Market

• Revenue forecasts for the Food HPP Equipment Market by Food Type from 2019-2029:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Meat & Poultry

• Seafood & Fish

• Dips & Sauces

• Dairy

• Others

• Revenue forecasts for the Food HPP Equipment Market by Regional and National market from 2019-2029:

• North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

• Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• APAC: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World: Brazil, UAE, Russia, South Africa, Rest of RoW

Each regional and national market is further segmented by type and food type.

• Profile of leading companies in this market:

• American Pasteurization

• Avure Technologies

• Bao Tao KeFa HPP

• Cargill Overview

• FresherTech

• Hain Blueprint

• Hiperbaric

• Hormel Foods

• KOBE STEEL, Ltd.

• Lineage Logistics

• Metronics Technologies S.L.

• Multivac

• Safe Pac Pasteurization

• Suja Life

• Thyssenkrup AG

• Universal Pasteurization

• Qualitative analysis which includes a SWOT analysis and discussion on factors that drive and restrain the market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the HPP market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the HPP market dynamics?

• What are the market shares of the HPP Foods in 2018?

• How will each HPP Foods segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for by 2029?

• How will the market shares for HPP Foods develop from 2018-2029?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2018-2029?

• How will the market shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Companies covered in the report include:

Abraham

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry

All-Natural Freshness

American Pasteurization

AmeriQual Group, LLC

Astra Foods

Avomix

Avure Technologies

BaoTou KeFa

Bay Grove

Blueprint

Calavo Growers

Campofrío

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Cargill

Casa Italia

Cheong Song

CHIC Group

CinqDegrésOuest

CJ CheilJedang

Columbia Colstor

Columbus Manufacturing

Consolidated Distribution Corporation

Cooper Farms

Cornell University's New York State Agricultural Experiment Station

Costco

Creta Farms

Cris-Tim

Cupanda

Deli 24

Doras Naturals

Dreisbach Enterprises

Echigo Seika

Engineered Pressure Systems

Espuña

Esteban Espuña

Evolution Fresh

Ferrarini

Fonterra Coop. Group

Foster Farms

Fresh Advantage Foods

Fresh Bev

Fresh to Go

Fresherized Foods

FresherTech

Frozavo

Frubaca

Future Cuisine

Garden Fresh Gourmet

Giant

Golden Valley Farms

Goodfoods

GrupoJumex

GrupoRodilla

Hain Blue Print

Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH

Hiperbaric

Hope Foods

Hope Fresh

Hormel Foods

HPP Food Services

Hyungkuk F&B

Ifantis

InFruit

Institute of High-Pressure Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences

Itoham Foods

Jade Monk

JamcalAlimentación, S.A.

JBT Corporation

Juice Executive

Kadomasaya

KEE Group

KFS

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Kraft Foods

Leahy Orchards

Lineage Logistics

Little Spoon

Longfresh

Loop Cold Storage

Lumi Organics

Macé Fruit

MacLab Ltd

Maple Leaf

Maple Lodge Farms

Martiko

MegaMex Foods LLC

Meidi-Ya

Mello Drinks

Metronics Technologies S.L.

Metzgerei Angst

Millard Refrigerated Services

Mitsunori

Moira Mac's Poultry & Fine Foods Pty Ltd

Morasch Meats

MRM2

Multivac

Munax

National Food Lab

Natur+L XTD

Natural Benefits Co.

New Image International

Noel Alimentaria

NutriFresh Services

NutriFresh Services, LLC

Ocean Choice International

Odwalla

Oneida Cold Storage

Pata Negra Jan, S.L.

PDM

Perdue

Pernod Richard Company

Preshafood Limited

Pulmuone

Ragozzino Foods

Rovagnati

S.C. Cristim 2 Prodcom

Safe Pac Pasteurization

Safeway

Sainsbury's

Sandridge Food Corporation

Santa Maria Foods

SimplyFresco

Simpson Farms

SociedadCooperativaCupanda

Sofina Foods

Starbucks

Stay Fresh Foods

Suja Juice

Suja Life

ThyssenKrupp

TVI Entwicklung und Produktion GmbH

Tyson Foods

Ulti

Ulti Fruit

Universal Cold Storage

Universal Pasteurization

Urban Remedy

Vegessentials

Verfruco

Viau Foods

Vincent Giordano

Waitrose

Wal-Mart

Washington State University

West Liberty Foods

Wild Oats

Winsoms

Xinjiang Yunkunlun Natural Food Engineering

Yumi

Zwanenberg Food Group

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain