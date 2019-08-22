Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $33bn Ophthalmic Drugs Market
Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029
Dry Eye, Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorders Drugs and Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs
Aug 22, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $25bn in 2018, dominated by the retinal disorder drugs segment.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 298-page report you will receive 138 tables and 125 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 298-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global ophthalmic drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-ophthalmic-drugs-market-forecast-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Ophthalmic Drugs market forecasts from 2019-2029
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecasts to 2029 for the global ophthalmic drugs market by the leading submarkets:
• Retinal Disorder Drugs
• Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs
• Glaucoma Drugs
• Dry Eye Drugs
• Other Ophthalmic Drugs
• This report includes revenue forecasts to 2029 for the following ophthalmic drugs:
• Eylea
• Lucentis
• Avastin
• Visudyne
• Jetrea
• Pataday
• Vigamox
• Patanol
• TobraDex
• Cravit
• AzaSite
• Acular
• Lumigan and Ganfort
• Xalatan/Xalacom
• Travatan/Travatan Z and DuoTrav
• Alphagan/Alphagan P and Combigan
• Azopt
• Trusopt
• Zioptan
• Cosopt
• Tapros/Taflotan
• Restasis
• Refresh
• Hyalein
• Diquas
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these national markets:
• The US
• Japan
• EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy
• Russia
• China
• India
• Brazil
• Rest of the World
Each national market is further segmented by the leading submarket: Retinal Disorder Drugs, Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs, Glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs, Other Ophthalmic Drugs
• Our study provides a SWOT analysis and discusses Porter's Five Forces analysis that influence the global ophthalmic drugs market
• Our report provides discussion on the ophthalmic drugs that are currently in the development pipeline
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ophthalmic drugs industry:
• Allergan (Actavis)
• Bayer
• Novartis
• Pfizer
• Regeneron
• Roche
• Santen
• Senju
• Valeant
• Key Questions Answered by this Analysis:
• How is the market for ophthalmic drugs evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the ophthalmic drugs market dynamics?
• What are the market shares of the submarkets for glaucoma drugs, allergic, inflammatory and infective drugs, dry eye drugs and retinal disorder drugs from the overall ophthalmic Drugs Market in 2018?
• How will each of the submarket segments within the ophthalmic drugs market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for each of the submarkets within the ophthalmic drugs market develop from 2018 to 2029?
• Which submarkets will be the main driver of growth in the overall market from 2018 to 2029?
• How will political, economic, and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• Will the leading regional markets for ophthalmic drugs broadly follow pre-existing trends, or will individual regions outperform the rest of the market?
• How will the regional market shares in the ophthalmic drugs market change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• What are the predictions for partnerships, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?
• How will the industry sector evolve as cost and pricing pressures increase during the period between 2018 and 2029?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-ophthalmic-drugs-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott
AbbVie
Actavis
Acucela
Advanced Cell Technologies
Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerpio Therapeutics
Akorn Inc
Alcon
Alimera Sciences
Allegro
Allergan
Amakem
Amgen
Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Apotex Inc
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
Barr Laboratories Inc.
Bausch & Lomb
Bayer
Bicycle Therapeutics
Biocad
BioDiem
BioXpress Therapeutics
Can-Fite BioPharma
Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical
Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A
Cipla
Colby Pharmaceutical Company
Daiichi Sankyo
Eleven Biotherapeutics
EyeCyte
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals
ForeSight Biotherapeutics
Gene Signal
Genentech
GSK
iCO Therapeutics
Icon Bioscience
InSite Vision
Inspire Pharmaceuticals
Instituto Terapeutico Delta Ltda
Kala Pharmaceuticals
KalVista
Kestrel Ophthalmics
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
LEO Pharma
MacuCLEAR
Meda
Merck & Co.
MerLion Pharmaceuticals
Morgan Stanley
Neurim Pharmaceuticals
Neurotech
NovaBay
Novartis
Ohr Pharmaceutical
Omeros
OphthaliX
Ophthotech Corporation
Oxigene
PanOptica
Patheon Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Pharmacia
Premacure
pSivida
QLT
Quark Pharmaceuticals
Reckitt Benckiser
Regeneron
Roche
R-Tech UENO
RXi Pharmaceuticals
Santen
SARcodeBioscience
Seikagaku
Senju
Servier
Shire
Sobi
Spark Therapeutics
SymphonyVIDA
Takeda
Thrombogenics
Upjohn
USV North America
Valeant
Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Warner-Lambert
Watson
Wockhardt
Wyeth Pharmaceuticals
Zach System Spa
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)
American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS)
CDSCO (India)
European Union
European Commission
Health Canada (Canada)
Institute of Experimental Medicine
Italian Competition Authority (ICA)
Italian National Health Service
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
MCC (South Africa)
MHLW (Japan)
MHRA (UK)
PAHO
SFDA (China)
TGA (Australia)
University of Modena
US National Eye Institute (NEI)
World Health Organization (WHO)
WIPO
WTO
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
The Ophthalmic Equipment Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029
Drug Delivery Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029
Medical Devices Leader Series: Top In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Companies 2019-2029
Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2018-2028
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article