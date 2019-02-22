Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $367m Tire Derived Fuel Market

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

Volume (Thousand Tons) & Revenue ($mn) Forecasts by Tire Type (Shredded and Whole Tire) and by End-Use (Cement, Pulp & Paper, Boiler, Other). Plus, Analysis and Forecasts by Country and Forecasts by Leading Countries and Companies Involved in this Sector

Tire derived fuel (TDF) is composed of scrap or misshapen tires which can be either shredded or chipped to between 1 and 4 inches. These scrap tires can be collected from manufacturers, retail partners, local councils and processed at various plants. After they have been shredded, the TDF can be mixed with coal and other fuels such as wood and chemical waste. These mixtures can then be burned in concrete kilns, paper mills or even power plants.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, TDF produces the same amount of energy as oil and up to 25% more energy than coal, while simultaneously producing less emissions. When burned, TDF produces less emissions due to the tire ash containing a lower content of heavy metals than some coals, resulting in lower NOx emissions than these coals, especially the high-sulfur coals.

The report will answer questions such as:

• What are the prospects for the overall tire derived fuel industry?

• Where are the major investments occurring?

• Who are the key players in the tire derived fuel industry?

• What are the market dynamics underpinning the sector?

– Liberty Tire Recycling

– Ragn-Sells Group

– ResourceCo

– Lakin Tire West Inc.

– L&S Tire Company

– Probio Energy International

– Renelux Cyprus

– Globarket Tire Recycling

– Emanuel Tire LLC

2) The study reveals where companies are investing in Tire Derived Fuel and Volume of Tires expected (TT). Analysis of three regional markets, 6 national markets:

– U.S. Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Canada Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Japan Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

– India Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

– UK Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Germany Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of the World Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) Market Forecast 2019-2029

3) The analysis is underpinned by an exclusive interview with a leading Tire Derived Fuel expert:

Ragn-Sells Group – Sales Division

4) The study reveals the type of tire and end-use that will see strongest growth in use over the forecast period

– Whole Tire

– Shredded Tire

– Cement

– Pulp & Paper

– Boiler

– Others

