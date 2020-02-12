Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $47.5bn UAV Software Market
UAV Software Market Forecast 2020-2030
LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By Software Application (Control and Data Capture, Image Processing, Analytics), by Software Offering (Desktop Software, App-Based Software), by Platform (Military, Commercial) and by Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), by Region and National Market PLUS Leading Companies
The global UAV Software market consists of worldwide government spending on the procurement, development, and upgrades of UAV software for commercial and military purposes. It also includes the cost of installation where possible, although the costs of installation are often included in the cost of manufacture and can often not be identified. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• More than 150 tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in UAV Software System
• AgEagle
• Airobotics
• Delair
• 3D Robotics
• Dreamhammer, Inc.
• DroneDeploy
• Drone Volt
• ESRI, Inc.
• Kittyhawk
• Pix4D SA
• PrecisionHawk, Inc.
• Scopito
• Sensefly LTD.
• SKYCATCH
• SkyWard
• Key questions answered
• How is the UAV Software market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining UAV Software market dynamics?
• How will each UAV Software submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much spending will these submarkets account for in 2030?
• How will market shares of each UAV Software submarket develop from 2020-2030?
• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• Which UAV Software submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2020-2030?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional UAV Software markets and submarkets?
• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which nation will lead the market in 2030?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2020 and 2030?
Companies covered in the report include:
3D Robotics
Aegis Technologies
Aerialtronics
Aerobits
Aerospace Inc.
Aerovironment
Aeryon Labs Inc.
AgEagle
AgPixel
AgrAbility
Agribotix
Air Navigation Pro
Airbus Defence and Space
Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA)
AirFusion
AirGon
AirMap
Airnest
Airobotics
Airphrame
AirSense technology
AirVid
Airware
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Altitude Angel
ANRA Technologies
Ardenna
Ardupilot
Ascending Technologies
Autodesk Inc.
BAE Systems
BBC
Bentley
BHP
BioCarbon Engineering
Boeing
Botlink
Brashtech
C4D Intel Pty. Ltd
CAA
Cardinal Systems
Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group
China.JD.com
China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA)
Chinese Navy
Climate Corporation
Connect Robotics
CrowdAI
Dassault Aviation
Data From Sky
Datumate
DCNS S.A.
Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)
Defense Procurement Authority
Delair-Tech.
Delta UAV
Deutsche Bahn
Deutsche Post (DHL)
Dietswell
DigitalGlobe, Inc.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation
Discover
DJI
DowDuPont
DPR Construction
Draganfly Innovations Inc.
Dreamhammer
DRONE HARMONY
Drone Logbook
Drone SAR
Drone Software Canada Inc
Drone Volt
DroneCloud
DroneDeploy
DRONEKIT
Droners.io
EagleEye
EagleView
eBee
Emerging Technology Corporation
EMT Penzberg
ESRI
Exertis ProAV
Federal Aviation Administration
Flock
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS)
Flyability
Flytbase
Flyte
Frenchman Valley Coop
FULLDEPTH
Funtek
GACA
General Atomics
Geodetics
Geoforma
Geosys
German Air Traffic Control
German Armed Forces
German Army
Germandrones GmbH
Google Ventures
Harris Corporation
HAZON Inc.
Hexo
Hivemapper
Hover
Identified Technologies
IlluminationLAB
Insitu
InspecTools
Intel Capital
Intel Corporation
IntelinAir
Iris Automation Inc.
Jeppesen
John Deere
Kespry
Kittyhawk
Komatsu Australia Corp
Korea Aerospace Research Institute
Leddartech
Leica
Linux Foundation
Litchi
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Loveland Innovations, LLC
Luck Stone
Lynx Software Technologies
MapBox
MAVinci
McCarthy
Mencisoftware
MicaSense
MicroPilot
MicroSurvey Software Inc.
Mobileye
Multivista
NASA
National Air Traffic Services
Northrop Grumman
OpenUAVMap
operations.JD.com
Optelos
Paparazzi UAV
PCL Construction
PERCEPTO
Phenome Networks
Piaggio Aerospace
Pix4D
Pixhawk
PrecisionHawk, Inc.
Qualcomm Venture
R2 Robotronics
Redbird
Riegl
Robot Revolution Realization
Robotronics
RockBlast
Rostech
Routescene
SARP
Scanifly
Scopito
Seminis Vegetable Seeds, Inc.
Sensefly LTD.
Sentera
Shapir-Ashtrom
Shield.AI
SimActive Inc.
Skycatch
Skyward IO
Slantrange
SLANTRANGE
Sony Corp
Spectrobotics
Sphere Drones
Stampede
State Farm Insurance
State Oceanic Administration
Sterblue
Survae
SwissDrones
SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd
Teledyne Imaging
Thales S.A.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance
Trilogical
Trimble
U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD)
U.S. Navy
UAV Volt
UAVcode/ PX4
UAVDeploy
UAVX Ltd.
Velodyne
Venture capital investment
Veolia
Vigilant Aerospace Systems
Volocopter
Winfield
Yamaha Motor Co.
YellowScan
Yuneec
Zipline
