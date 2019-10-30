Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $5.5bn Yeast Market

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the baker's yeast segment held the largest share in the global yeast market.

Report Scope

• Global Yeast market forecasts from 2019-2029

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by type:

• Baker's Yeast

• Brewer's Yeast

• Wine Yeast

• Feed Yeast

• Bioethanol

• Others

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by form:

• Dry Yeast

• Instant Yeast

• Fresh Yeast

• Others

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global yeast market by application:

• Food: Bakery, Beverages, Processed & Convenience Foods

• Feed

• Others

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global specialty yeast market by type:

• Yeast Extracts

• Yeast Autolysates

• Beta Glucan

• Other Yeast Derivatives

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global specialty yeast market by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Africa

• Middle East

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada, Mexico

• Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

• Africa: South Africa, Rest of Africa

• Middle East: Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Rest of Middle East

Each region is further broken down by country, type, form, and application.

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the yeast market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the yeast market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the yeast industry:

• Alltech

• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Limited

• Lallemand Inc.

• Leiber GmbH

• Lesaffre Group

• Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd

• Sensient Technologies

• Synergy Flavors

• Uniferm GmbH & Company KG

• Xuwen County Zhonghong Yeast Co., Ltd.

• Yeastock Ltd.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the yeast market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining yeast market dynamics?

• How will each yeast submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will market shares of each yeast submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• Which yeast submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional yeast markets and submarkets?

• How will market shares of the national markets evolve and which nation will lead in 2029?

• Who are the leading yeast players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the yeast sector evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?

SOURCE Visiongain