Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $86.6 Billion Oil Sands Market

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Method (In Situ, Mining, Upgraders), by Region (North America, Latin America, MEA and RoW) and by Key National Market (including the US, Canada, Venezuela, Brazil and More) Plus Analysis of the Leading Companies in the Sector

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global oil sands market. Visiongain calculates the oil sands market to be worth $86.6bn in 2019 in the current oil price scenario.

Are you fully aware that the oil sands market will experience an upswing in 2019 as companies continue to expand again after the oil price crash a number of years ago? The extent to which oil sands investment recovers will be highly dependent upon oil prices. Oil sands are towards the top end of the cost spectrum in terms of oil resource development, though there is a significant difference between the breakeven prices of new in-situ and oil sands mining projects. However, operators have an incentive to continue producing from existing oil sands projects, as in nearly all cases operational expenditure per barrel (OPEX/bbl) will be lower than the oil price and most under-construction projects will also be completed due to funds already having been committed.

In this brand new report, you will receive 120 in-depth tables, the report reveals the key drivers and challenges affecting the oil sands market and provides global, regional and submarkets forecasts and analysis for you to examine.

What the report contains:

• Global oil sands market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

– The report provides detailed sales projections of the market, the competitors, and the commercial drivers and restraints. In addition to market forecasts from 2019-2029, our new study shows current market data, market shares, original critical analysis, and revealing insight into commercial developments

• 120 tables, charts, and graphs

– The analysis provides a thorough assessment of the current and future oil sands market prospects. This analysis will achieve quicker, easier understanding. Also, you will gain from our analyst's industry expertise allowing you to demonstrate your authority on the oil sands sector

• Sales forecasts for the key oil sands submarkets from 2019-2029

– In-situ submarket forecast 2019-2029

– Mining submarket forecast 2019-2029

– Upgrading submarket forecast 2019-2029

• Extensive Project Tables of major oil sands Projects

• Discover market share and profiles of some of the leading companies within the oil sands sector

– Athabasca Oil

– Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

– Canadian oil Sands Ltd

– Cenovus Energy

– Devon Energy Corporation

– Dover Operating Corporation

– Husky Energy Inc.

– Imperial Oil

– Laricina Energy Ltd

– MEG Energy Ltd.

Companies covered in the report include:

Alberta Oilsands Inc

Athabasca Oil Corporation

Baytex Energy

BP

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Deloro Resources Ltd.

Devon Energy Corporation

Earth Energy Resources Inc.

E-T Energy

ExxonMobil Corporation

GreenRiver Resources

Habanero Resources

Husky Energy Inc.

Imperial Oil Ltd.

Ivanhoe Energy Inc.

Koch Oil Sands Operating ULC

Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC)

Laricina Energy Ltd.

Legacy Oil & Gas

MEG Energy Ltd.

Mocal Energy Ltd.

Mullen Group Ltd.

Murphy Oil Corporation

North American Energy Partners Inc.

North West Upgrading Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Opti Canada Inc.

OSUM Oil Sands Corporation

Pan Orient Energy Corporation

Pengrowth Energy

Penn West Exploration

Perpetual Energy Inc.

Petrobank Energy & Resources Inc.

Petrobras

Petro-Canada

ProSep Inc.

Saipem SpA

Sinopec Corporation

Talisman Energy Inc.

Tesoro Corporation

Titanium Corporation Inc.

URS Flint Energy Services Ltd.

UTS Energy Corporation

Value Creation, Inc.

Willbros Group, Inc.

