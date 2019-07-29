Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $9.3bn Urology Devices Market

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the urology devices market is estimated at $6.9bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2029. The urinary incontinence market dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for 33.8% of the urology devices market.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global urology devices market

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global urology devices market by type:

• Urinary Incontinence Devices

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices

• Prostate Cancer Devices

• Kidney Stone Devices

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global urology devices market by regional and national market:

• North America: the revenues are further broken down into the US, Canada, Rest of North America

• Europe: the revenues are further broken down into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: the revenues are further broken down into China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and South Africa: the revenues are further broken down into GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and South Africa

• Rest of the World

• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the urology devices market:

• C.R. Bard

• Coloplast

• Endo Pharmaceuticals

• Olympus Corporation

• Teleflex

• Braun

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Group

• Healthtronics

• Intuitive Surgical Inc

• Lumenis

• Medtronic

• Siemens Healthcare

• Urologix

• Urotech

The report provides financial information, key products as well as mergers & acquisitions activity.

• A SWOT analysis of the global urology devices market, discussing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in this market

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the Urology Devices market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining Urology Devices market dynamics?

• How will each Urology Devices submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will market shares of each Urology Devices submarket develop from 2018-2029?

• Which Urology Devices submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2029?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2029?

