Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the USD 9.7 Billion ATC Equipment Market

• FAA spending $36 billion to upgrade air traffic control system

• Inmarsat signs agreement to start commercial flight trials of Iris air traffic modernisation programme

• Logicalis lands mega air traffic computer deal

• Finmeccanica announces contracts worth around €120 million for Air Traffic Control Management systems

• Qatar Civil Aviation Authority awards air traffic control tower simulator contract to Micro Nav

• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Air Traffic Control Equipment market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the ATC Equipment industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different component, sector, and airport types.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 14 countries – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, India, Australasia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and 'GCC countries'.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the ATC Equipment market.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest financial performances and R&D expenses.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/air-traffic-control-equipment-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Air Traffic Control Equipment market, this Visiongain report provides measured forecasts for four submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.

• Air Traffic Control Equipment Market by Component, 2020-2030

• Hardware Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030:

• Communication Equipment Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Navigation Equipment Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Surveillance Equipment Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Software Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Air Traffic Control Equipment Market by Sector, 2020-2030

• Commercial Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Defence Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Air Traffic Control Equipment Market by Airport Type, 2020-2030

• Greenfield Airports Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Brownfield Airports Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Air Traffic Control Equipment Market by Region & Country, 2020-2030

• North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030:

• United States

• Canada

• Rest of North America

• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030:

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australasia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030:

• South Africa

• GCC Countries

• Rest of MEA

• South America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030:

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Companies covered in the report include:

Abu Dhabi Airport Company (ADAC)

ACSS

Aeron

Aeronautical and General Instruments Limited

Air Navigation Service of Czech Republic

Air Services Australia

Air Traffic and Navigation Services SOC Limited (ATNS).

Airbus ProSky

Airservices

Altran

Amor Group

ATC

ATOS SE

Avianca

AviBit Air Traffic Solutions

BAE Systems

Barco NV

Bayanat Engineering

Biz Logicalis

Boeing Co.

CAE USA

UFA

CASA

Cobham Plc

COMMS UK Limited

Comsoft

Copperchase Limited

Delair Air Traffic Systems GmbH

DFS

ENAV

Envision

Etihad Airways

Exelis Inc

Finmeccanica

Frequentis

GA Electronic

Garmin

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Hensoldt

Honeywell International

Indra Sistemas SA

Intelcan

Jeppesen

KMI

Lockheed Martin

National Air Traffic Services

Nav Canada

Naviair

Northrop Grumman Systems

One Network Enterprises

Park Air

PASSUR

QuoVadis

Rockwell Collins ARINC

Rohde & Schwarz

Saab AB

Searidge Technologies

SENEAM

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Thales SA

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

US Air Force

US Department of Defense



Organisations Mentioned

Agency for Air Navigation Security in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA)

Air Traffic Management Bureau (ATMB)

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Airservices Australia

Airways New Zealand

Australian Agency for International Development (AusAID)

Belgian Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA)

Canadian ANSP

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

Department for Transport (DfT)

Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS)

Direction des Services de la Navigation Aérienne (DSNA)

Ente Nazionale di Assistenza al Volo (ENAV)

EUROCONTROL

European ANSP

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC)

European Organisation for Civil Aviation Equipment (EUROCAE)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Ministry of Transport

Federal Public Service (FPS)

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

Indian Ocean Strategic Partnership to Reduce Emissions (INSPIRE)

Indonesia Infrastructure Initiative (IndII)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Italian ANSP

Mexican ANSP

NATS

NAV Canada

Naviair – Denmark

Skyguide – Switzerland

South African ANSP

FIFA

Nigeria Air Traffic Controllers Association

Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS)

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Departamento de Controle de Espaço Aéreo (DECEA).

Comissão de Implantação do Sistema de Controle do Espaço Aéreo (CISCEA)

