Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $10,717m Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market

LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Camera & Camera Module), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Component (Image Sensors, Lens Module, Others), by Application (Park Assist (PA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Others), by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Autonomous Technologies

The major advances being made in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) towards semi and fully Autonomous Technologies are hugely reliant upon sensor technologies, and more specifically camera technologies.

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain focuses entirely upon the global Automotive Camera & Camera Module market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $10,717.1 million in 2019.

Report Scope

Global Forecasts for Automotive Camera And Camera Module Revenue, 2019-2029

Automotive Camera and Camera Module Application Revenue Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029:

• Park Assist (PA) Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

Automotive Camera and Camera Module Type Revenue Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029:

• Camera Forecast 2019-2029

• Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

Automotive Camera and Camera Module Vehicle Type Revenue Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029:

• Passenger Vehicle Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Light Commercial Vehicle Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

Automotive Camera and Camera Module Component Revenue Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029:

• Image Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Lens Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Forecast 2019-2029

Regional Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Forecasts From 2019-2029 Covering

Asia-Pacific Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• China Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• France Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

LAMEA Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Africa Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029



North America Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• The United States Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Automotive Camera & Camera Module Forecast 2019-2029

Analysis of The Key Factors Driving Growth in the Global, Regional And Country Level Automotive Camera & Camera Module Markets From 2019-2029

Profiles of The Leading 10 Automotive Camera & Camera Module Companies

• Automation Engineering Inc. (Mycronic AB)

• Aptiv PLC (Delphi Automotive PLC)

• Autoliv, Inc.

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Mobileye N.V.

• Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Stonkam Co., Ltd

• Valeo

Companies covered in the report include:

AAC Technologies

Ability Opto

AdasWorks

Advanced Imaging Technologies Pty Ltd

aesung Optics

AGC

Aisin Seiki

Alps

Ambarella

Aptiv PLC

Asia Optical

Audi

Autoliv Inc.

Automation Engineering Inc., (AEi)

Avtovaz

AXA

Beijing Automotive

BMW

Borgwarner Inc

Bosch

Brigates,

Brilliance

BYD Auto Co Ltd.

BYD Microelectronics

Calin Technology

Cammsys,

Cha

Changan Automobile

Chery

Chicony

Continental AG

Continental Corporation

Cowell Optics

Cresyn

Crystal-Optech

DCS Systems Limited

Ddk

Delphi

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Diostech

DJI

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Falcon Zero

Faurecia

FAW Group

Ficosa International S.A.

Ford

FotoNation

Foxconn

Freescale Semiconductors

Fuji (Subaru)

Fujifilm

Fujinon,

GAC Group

Galaxycore

Garmin International, Inc.

Geely

Gentex

Gestamp Automoción

Gestigon

GM

Google

GoPro, Inc.

Great Wall

Green Hills Software

Grup Caoa

Hafei Motor

Halfords Group plc.

Harman

Hawtai

Hella

Himax

Hirose

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Hoya

Huawei

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Semiconductors AG

Infineon Technologies AG

International Rectifier Corp.

Isuzu

Iteris Inc

JAC Motors

Jawah

Kantatsu

Kinko Optical

Kolen

Kyocera

Lukas

Luxoft

Magna electronics

Manga International Inc.

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Meritor Inc.

Mitsubishi

Mobileye N.V.

Myrconic

Netradyne

NIO

NVIDIA

Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

Omron

Panasonic

Porsche

QNX

Qrontech Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Ricardo plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAIC Motor Corporation

Schrader international

Seeing Machines

Shanghai Automotive

Shenzhen DOME Technology Co., Ltd

Smarteye AB

Sogefi Group

Ssangyong

ST Microelectronics

Stonkam Co., Ltd.

Takata

Tass International

Tata Motors

Texas Instruments

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tognum AG

Tokai Rika

TomTom

Toshiba

Toyota

Valeo.

Vector

Velodyne LiDar

Volvo

Voxx Electronics

Wabco

Xperi Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF Group (ZF TRW)



Organisations mentioned

International Automotive Task Force (IATF)

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

New Car Assessment Programs (NCAP)

Spain's Directorate General of Traffic (DGT)

World Health Organization

