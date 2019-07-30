Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $27.4bn Building Thermal Insulation Market
Building Thermal Insulation Market Report 2019-2029
Jul 30, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Material (Wool (Glass Wool, Stone/Rock Wall), Plastic Foam (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Polyurethane Foam (PUR & PU), Others), Others), by Application (Roof (Pitched, Flat), Wall, (Internal, External, Cavity), Floor), by End-User (Residential and Commercial) PLUS Regional and Leading National Market Analysis and Profiles of Leading Companies
With an incredible amount of attention devoted to building thermal insulation market, deriving market prospects and opportunities can be difficult. Visiongain has looked beyond the attention-grabbing headlines to create an accurate market research report that will help you arrive at logical, valuable conclusions that are grounded in reality – not media headlines.
With global, national/regional, and submarket estimates for building thermal insulation market, this report covers key aspects of this market. In addition, the report profiles the leading companies in the market, and drivers and restraints analysis of the market.
Featured content
• Global Building Thermal Insulation market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression
• Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts by Material from 2019-2029
• Wool Insulation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– Glass Wool Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– Stone Wool Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
• Plastic Foams Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– EPS Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– XPS Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– PUR Foams Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– Other (Plastic Forms) Applications Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
• Other Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
• Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts by End-User from 2019-2029
– Residential Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Commercial Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts by Application 2019-2029
• Wall Insulation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– External Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– Internal Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– Cavity Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
• Roof Insulation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– Flat Roof Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
– Pitch Roof Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
• Floor Insulation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029
• Regional Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts from 2019-2029
– North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Western Europe Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Central and Eastern Europe Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Middle East & Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– South America Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Leading National Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts from 2019-2029
– US Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Mexico Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Germany Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– UK Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– France Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Spain Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Italy Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Poland Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Russia Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Brazil Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Japan Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– India Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– China Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– South Korea Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Philippines Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Indonesia Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Malaysia Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Vietnam Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Argentina Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
– South Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Profiles of the leading 14 Building Thermal Insulation Companies
– Arkema SA
– BASF SE
– Clariant AG
– Covestro AG
– DowDuPont, Inc.
– Eastman Chemical Co.
– Evonik Industries AG
– Fletcher Building Ltd.
– GAF Industries Inc.
– Johns Manville Corp.
– Kingspan Group PLC
– Knauf Insulation
– Masco Corp.
– Owens Corning Corporation
Companies covered in the report include:
Andersen Corporation
Arkema SA
Arrow Fastener
Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Atlas Roofing Corporation
BASF SE
Bigbloc Construction Ltd.
Boise Cascade Co.
Bremhove NV
CertainTeed Corporation
Clariant AG
coBuilder
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Component Hardware Group Inc.
Construction Products Association
Covestro AG
CSR Ltd.
Deceuninck NV
Defence Construction (1951) Limited
Distribution International Inc.
DowDuPont, Inc.
Eastman Chemical Co.
Ecofys
Eidai Co., Ltd.
Ergon Capital Partners II NV
Etex Sa
Everest Industries Ltd.
Evonik Industries AG
Firestone Building Products Company Llc
Fletcher Building Ltd.
GAF Industries Inc.
GAF Materials Corporation
Gesellschaft fur UmfassendeAnalysen GmbH (GUA)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc.
Green Energy Group Ltd.
Guardian insulation
Haier
Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd.
Hebel Haus Gmbh
HIL Ltd.
Huurre Iberica S.A.
Hyundai Development Co.
Implenia AG
Industrial Insulation Group, LLC
Industrial Nanotech, Inc.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Johns Manville Corp.
Kaycan Ltée
KCC Corp.
Kichler Lighting
Kingspan Group Plc
Kingspan tarec industrial Insulation, Ltd.
Knauf Insulation
Lakehouse Ltd.
LG Hausys, Ltd.
Masco Corp.
Mcconnell Dowell Corporation Limited
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Oldcastle Architectural Inc.
Omega Flex, Inc.
Owens Corning Corporation
Pactiv
Paroc Group
Peninsula Publishing
Pittsburgh Corning
Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.
Poliuretanos S.A.
Rectial
Rockwool International
Saudi Binladin Group Limited.
Setra Group AB
Siemens
Sika AG
Skamol A/S
SoCalGas
Southern California Edison
Stormking Plastics Limited
Synthesia Espanola S.A.
Synthesia Group
Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.
Teraplast SA
The Dow Chemical
ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG
Unifrax I LLC
va-Q-tec AG
Vicwest inc.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
XL Brands
Ykk Corporation
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report
European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)
European manufacturers of Expanded Polystyrene (EUMEPS)
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
The Russian centre of Energy Efficiency
University of Michigan
US Department of Energy Studies
