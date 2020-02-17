Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $3,654.6 Million Vessel Traffic Management Market

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Component (Communication Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance & Monitoring Equipment, Solution, and Service), by System (Port Management Information Systems, Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems, River Information Systems, and AtoN Management & Health Monitoring Systems), by End User (Commercial (Port & Harbour, Inland Port, Offshore, Fishing Port), and Defence) & by Regional and National Plus Profiles of Top Companies Developing Vessel Traffic Management Systems

Why is the global Vessel Traffic Management market important right now?

As part of the broader $3,654.6 Vessel Traffic Management market space, there are massive revenue streams within electric segment to tap into. This report shows you where these business opportunities are.

Due to growing international trade through sea route, governmental body and OEMs are majorly focusing towards use of vessel traffic management systems in ports for smooth operations. The potential SOLAS and ISPS regulations are going to be mandatory and your company will not want to skip this opportunity

What are the global Vessel Traffic Management market prospects?

Visiongain's definitive new report assesses that the Vessel Traffic Management market will reach $3,654.6 Mn in 2019. The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.4% for the five-year period 2020-2025, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $5,299.6 Mn by the end of 2025.

Visiongain's timely 143-page report

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

• Where are the most lucrative market prospects?

• Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

• What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?

• What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

• Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

• When will the market fully mature and why?

Research and analysis highlights

• Independent, impartial and objective analysis

• 131 tables, charts and graphs illustrating the global Vessel Traffic Management market prospects

• Global Vessel Traffic Management market forecast and analysis 2020-2030

• 5 Vessel Traffic Management submarket forecasts by component covering the period 2020-2030

• 4 Vessel Traffic Management submarket forecasts by system from 2020-2030

• 2 Vessel Traffic Management submarket forecasts by end user from 2020-2030

• 22 leading national Vessel Traffic Management market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Analysis of the Vessel Traffic Management set to become mandatory in North America

• Profiles of 10 leading companies, involved with Vessel Traffic Management with key financial metrics

• Porter's Five Forces analysis

And there's more.

Companies covered in the report include:

Frequentis

Indra Sistemas

Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

Kelvin Hughes

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3 Technologies

Leonardo Finmeccanica

Rolta India

Saab AB

Signalis

TERMA A/S

Thales Group

Tokyo Keiki Inc.

Vissim AS

Wärtsilä (Transas)

XANATOS MARINE



Organisations

European Union

Government of India

International Maritime Organization

Pacific Maritime Association

The Maritime Association of South Carolina

UK Government

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

