Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $48bn Antibacterial Drugs Market

LONDON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antibacterial drugs market is estimated to have reach $43bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% in the first half of the forecast period. The Cephalosporins submarket held 28% of the global antibacterial drugs market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Global Antibacterial Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Revenue forecasts for the 6 leading submarkets from 2019-2029:

• Cephalosporins

• Penicillins

• Fluoroquinolones

• Macrolides

• Carbapenems

• Others

• Revenue forecasts for the 43 leading marketed antibacterial drugs from 2019-2029:

• Cephalosporins: Rocephin, Sulperazon, Ceftin/Zinnat, Meiact, Flomox, Teflaro, Zeftera, Ceftolozane-tazobactam, Ceftazidime-Avibactam

• Penicillins: Generic amoxicillin, Augmentin, Zosyn/Tazocin, Unasyn, Generic amoxicllin-clavulanic acid, Amoxil

• Fluoroquinolones: Avelox, Cravit, Vigamox, Ciprodex, Cipro/Ciprobay, Geninax, Defafloxacin

• Macrolides: Biaxin/Clarith, Zithromax, Dalacin, Dificid, Solithromycin

• Carbapenems: Invanz, Merrem/Meropen, Primaxin, Doribax

• Other antibacterial drugs: Zyvox, Cubicin, Tygacil, TOBI/TIP, Solodyn, Vibativ, Sirturo, Tedizolid, Oritavancin, Dalbavancin, Nemonoxacin, Surotomycin

• Revenue forecasts for the leading regional markets forecasted in this report are the following:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Each regional market is further segmented by the 6 leading submarkets.

• Revenue forecasts for the leading national markets forecasted in this report are the following:

• The US

• Japan

• Italy

• France

• The UK

• Spain

• Germany

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Russia

• South Korea

• This report discusses the selected leading companies:

• Adenium Biotech ApS,

• Allecra Therapeutics GmbH

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer

• BioVersys AG

• Eli Lilly

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Merck & Co.

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Analysis of the strengths, weaknesses as well as the opportunities and threats of the antibacterial drugs industry and market

• Coverage of antibacterial drug candidates in the R&D pipeline. Discussions of research and development – see progress in this industry, finding technological, clinical and commercial outlooks and opportunities

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• Gain forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the overall world market and its leading submarkets, as well as those for prominent national markets.

• Explore the regulatory landscape for leading regional and national markets, as well as expected developments for the period 2019-2029.

• Identify drug development trends that will affect market participants from 2019 to 2029. This report contains SWOT and STEP analysis for the forecast period.

• See discussions of companies developing, manufacturing and marketing antibiotics, exploring products, technologies, R&D, partnerships, M&A and outlooks.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Achaogen

Actavis

Actelion

Affinium Pharmaceutical

AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG

Alcon

Alkem Laboratories

Allergan

Allied Pharma

Apotex

APP Pharmaceuticals

Aptalis Pharma

Aquapharm Biodiscovery

Aradigm

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Ascend Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma

Barr Pharmaceuticals

Basilea Pharmaceuticals

Bayer Laboratories

Biomax Biotechnics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cadila Healthcare

Calixa Therapeutics

Cardeas Pharma

Cellceutix

Cempra Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Claris Lifesciences

Cornerstone Biopharma

Cornerstone Therapeutics

Corona Remedies

Critical Therapeutics

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Dainippon Sumitomo

Discuva

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Durata Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Eros Pharma

Forest Laboratories

Furiex Pharmaceuticals

Gate Pharma

Gilead Sciences

Glenmark

GlycoVaxyn

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Hetero

Hi-Tech Pharma

Hikma Farmaceutica

Hospira

Insmed

Intercell

Itochu Chemical Frontier

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

KaloBios

Kenta Biotech

Kuhnil Pharm

Lupin

Macleod Pharmaceuticals

Medicis

MedImmune

Meiji

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Merlion Pharmaceuticals

Microlabs

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

Mpex Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nalneva

Neiss Labs

Nektar Therapeutics

Novacta Biosystems

Novartis

Novexel

Optimer Biotechnology

Orchid Chemicals

Orchid Healthcare

Ortho-McNeil

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Peninsula Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Pharmacia

Phico Therapeutics

Piramal Healthcare

Plenus Pharmaceuticals

Pliva

Polyphor

Procarta Biosystems

Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy

Redx Pharma

Roche

Roxane

R-Pharma

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

Sanofi

Savara Pharmaceuticals

Sawai Pharmaceutical

Schering Plough

Seika Pharma

Sequella

Shanghai MengKe Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi

Shire

Sidmak Labs

Solitaire Pharmacia

Specialised Therapeutics Australia

Sunovion Pharma

TaiGen Biotechnology

Taisho Toyama

Takeda

TAP Holdings

Targanta Therapeutics

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The Medicines Company

Theravance

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Trius Therapeutics

TTY Biopharma

Unichem Laboratories

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Vansen Pharma

ViroPharma

Warner Chilcott

Watson

Wockhardt

Zhejiang Medicine Company

Zuellig Pharma

Zydus Pharmaceuticals



List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Duke University

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

Michigan State University

National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

University of Connecticut

World Health Organization (WHO)

SOURCE Visiongain