Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $49.6 Billion Battery Electric Vehicle Market
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Report 2019-2029
Forecast & Outlook by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Passenger Cars, Battery Electric Light Commercial Vehicles, Battery Electric Heavy Goods Vehicles, and Battery Electric Two Wheelers) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading
The increasing need to reduce vehicular emissions, decreasing battery prices, and the introduction of stringent regulations by government bodies, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. Market players in the global industry are introducing fuel-efficient and low-cost battery electric vehicles to cater to the growing consumer needs. These market players are also integrating advanced technologies such as self-driving assist, telematics control, and tyre pressure monitoring system to improve the vehicles and cater to wider audiences. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 85+ quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of Key Players in Battery Electric Vehicle Market
• BMW Group
• General Motors Company
• Ford Motor Company
• Daimler AG
• Hyundai Motor Company
• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
• Tesla Motors, Inc.
• Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
• Groupe Renault
• BYD Company Limited
• Energica Motor Company S.p.A.
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Volkswagen AG.
• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
• Continental AG
• Global Battery Electric Vehicle Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029
• Battery Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029
• Battery Electric Two-Wheeler Vehicles forecast 2019-2029
• Battery Electric Passenger Cars forecast 2019-2029
• Battery Electric Light Commercial Vehicles forecast 2019-2029
• Battery Electric Heavy Commercial Goods Vehicles forecast 2019-2029
• Regional Battery Electric Vehicle Market Forecast from 2019-2029
• US forecast 2019-2029
• Canada forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of South America forecast 2019-2029
• China forecast 2019-2029
• Japan forecast 2019-2029
• India forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia-Pacific forecast 2019-2029
• Germany forecast 2019-2029
• UK forecast 2019-2029
• France forecast 2019-2029
• Norway forecast 2019-2029
• Sweden forecast 2019-2029
• Denmark forecast 2019-2029
• Netherlands forecast 2019-2029
• Belgium forecast 2019-2029
• Finland forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe forecast 2019-2029
• Middle East forecast 2019-2029
• Africa forecast 2019-2029
• Key questions answered
• How is the Battery Electric Vehicle Market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the Battery Electric Vehicle Market dynamics?
• What are the market shares of the Battery Electric Vehicle Market submarkets in 2017?
• How will each Battery Electric Vehicle submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for Battery Electric Vehicle submarket develop from 2019-2029?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional and national markets and submarkets?
• How will the market shares of the regional and national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
Advanced Battery Technologies Inc.
Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd
Alpine
Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd (AMPVL)
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC Motors)
Arrival Ltd
Atelier Girfalco Limited
Audi AG
Audi China
Aurica Motors, LLC
Autoexpress.com
Autolib
Automobile Dacia
Avon Cycles Limited
BAIC Motor Corporation Limited
Bank of America
Bently Motors Ltd
BharatBenz
Blitz Electric Motors
Bloomberg
BMW AG
BMW Group South Africa (BMW SA)
Boulder Electric Vehicle
Bugatti
BYD Company ltd
BYD Company Ltd
Campagna Motors
Car2go
Chris Motors
Complete Coach Works
Continental AG
Core Power (Fujian) New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.
D'leteren
Daimler AG
Daimler Truck Financial
Deutsche Post
Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd (DFG)
Dubuc Motors
Ducati
Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Ebay
Ecocruise Electric Transportation, Inc.
EEBC (European Electrical Bus Company) GmbH
eGT New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd
Electric Vehicles Pty. Ltd.
Electrify America LLC
Electrotherm
Energica Motor Company S.p.A
EnVironmental Transportation Solutions
E-Ride Industries
Estrima S.r.l.
E-volution Elektromobilitätskonzepte GmbH
Facebook Inc
FAW Volkswagen
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
FINE mobile GmbH
Fisker Automotive
Ford Motor Company
Ford-Werke GmbH
Freightliner Group
General Motors Company
Group Renault
Hangzhou Hangpai Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd
Hermes Group
Hero Electric Vehicles
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Honda Motor (China) Investment co Ltd
Honda Motor Company
Hyundia Motor Company
Infineon Technologies AG
Jingzhou Xinwei Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.
Johammer
Johammer e-mobility GmbH
Joyor Scooter
Kaiser Permanente
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Kantanka Car (Ghana)
Kia Motors Corporation
Kiira Motors (Uganda)
LADA
Lam Research
Lamborghini
Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.
Lightning Car Company
Lightning Motorcycles
Lohia Auto Industries
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Melex Ltd.
Mercedes AMG
Mercedes Benz Vans
Mercedes me
Mercedes-Benz Bank
Mercedes-Benz Financial
Mercedes-Maybach
MINI
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (FUSO)
Mitsubishi Motor Corporation
moovel GmbH
Morgan Motor Company
Motrec International Inc
Mytaxi
Ninghai Zhidou Electric Vehicles Company Limited
Nissan Chile
Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Nissan South Africa (NSA)
Phoenix Cars LLC.
Porsche AG
Power Vehicle Innovation (PVI)
Qingdao Green.Tec Electric Technology Co., Ltd
Renault Samsung Motors
Renault-Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
SAIC motor
Setra
Shockwave Motors, Inc.
Skoda Auto
Smith Electric Vehicles
Stevens Vehicles Ltd
StreetScooter GmbH
Tazzari Group
Terra Motors Corporation
Tesla, Inc
Thomas Built Buses
Toyata Kirloskar Motor
Toyota Motor Corporation
Vectrix
Victory Motorcycles
Volkswagen AG
Volvo Cars
Western Star Trucks
X-Treme Scooters Brand
YangZhou Dawn Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd
Z Electric Vehicle Corporation
Zero Motorcycles
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd
Zhuhai Firefox Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.
Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
