Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $49.6 Billion Battery Electric Vehicle Market

LONDON, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Report 2019-2029

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

Forecast & Outlook by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Passenger Cars, Battery Electric Light Commercial Vehicles, Battery Electric Heavy Goods Vehicles, and Battery Electric Two Wheelers) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading

The increasing need to reduce vehicular emissions, decreasing battery prices, and the introduction of stringent regulations by government bodies, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. Market players in the global industry are introducing fuel-efficient and low-cost battery electric vehicles to cater to the growing consumer needs. These market players are also integrating advanced technologies such as self-driving assist, telematics control, and tyre pressure monitoring system to improve the vehicles and cater to wider audiences. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 85+ quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of Key Players in Battery Electric Vehicle Market

• BMW Group

• General Motors Company

• Ford Motor Company

• Daimler AG

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Tesla Motors, Inc.

• Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

• Groupe Renault

• BYD Company Limited

• Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen AG.

• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

• Continental AG

• Global Battery Electric Vehicle Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029

• Battery Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Battery Electric Two-Wheeler Vehicles forecast 2019-2029

• Battery Electric Passenger Cars forecast 2019-2029

• Battery Electric Light Commercial Vehicles forecast 2019-2029

• Battery Electric Heavy Commercial Goods Vehicles forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Battery Electric Vehicle Market Forecast from 2019-2029

• US forecast 2019-2029

• Canada forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of South America forecast 2019-2029

• China forecast 2019-2029

• Japan forecast 2019-2029

• India forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia-Pacific forecast 2019-2029

• Germany forecast 2019-2029

• UK forecast 2019-2029

• France forecast 2019-2029

• Norway forecast 2019-2029

• Sweden forecast 2019-2029

• Denmark forecast 2019-2029

• Netherlands forecast 2019-2029

• Belgium forecast 2019-2029

• Finland forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East forecast 2019-2029

• Africa forecast 2019-2029

• Key questions answered

• How is the Battery Electric Vehicle Market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Battery Electric Vehicle Market dynamics?

• What are the market shares of the Battery Electric Vehicle Market submarkets in 2017?

• How will each Battery Electric Vehicle submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for Battery Electric Vehicle submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional and national markets and submarkets?

• How will the market shares of the regional and national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Advanced Battery Technologies Inc.

Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd

Alpine

Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd (AMPVL)

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC Motors)

Arrival Ltd

Atelier Girfalco Limited

Audi AG

Audi China

Aurica Motors, LLC

Autoexpress.com

Autolib

Automobile Dacia

Avon Cycles Limited

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Bank of America

Bently Motors Ltd

BharatBenz

Blitz Electric Motors

Bloomberg

BMW AG

BMW Group South Africa (BMW SA)

Boulder Electric Vehicle

Bugatti

BYD Company ltd

BYD Company Ltd

Campagna Motors

Car2go

Chris Motors

Complete Coach Works

Continental AG

Core Power (Fujian) New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

D'leteren

Daimler AG

Daimler Truck Financial

Deutsche Post

Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd (DFG)

Dubuc Motors

Ducati

Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Ebay

Ecocruise Electric Transportation, Inc.

EEBC (European Electrical Bus Company) GmbH

eGT New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd

Electric Vehicles Pty. Ltd.

Electrify America LLC

Electrotherm

Energica Motor Company S.p.A

EnVironmental Transportation Solutions

E-Ride Industries

Estrima S.r.l.

E-volution Elektromobilitätskonzepte GmbH

Facebook Inc

FAW Volkswagen

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

FINE mobile GmbH

Fisker Automotive

Ford Motor Company

Ford-Werke GmbH

Freightliner Group

General Motors Company

Group Renault

Hangzhou Hangpai Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd

Hermes Group

Hero Electric Vehicles

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Honda Motor (China) Investment co Ltd

Honda Motor Company

Hyundia Motor Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Jingzhou Xinwei Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Johammer

Johammer e-mobility GmbH

Joyor Scooter

Kaiser Permanente

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kantanka Car (Ghana)

Kia Motors Corporation

Kiira Motors (Uganda)

LADA

Lam Research

Lamborghini

Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

Lightning Car Company

Lightning Motorcycles

Lohia Auto Industries

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Melex Ltd.

Mercedes AMG

Mercedes Benz Vans

Mercedes me

Mercedes-Benz Bank

Mercedes-Benz Financial

Mercedes-Maybach

MINI

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (FUSO)

Mitsubishi Motor Corporation

moovel GmbH

Morgan Motor Company

Motrec International Inc

Mytaxi

Ninghai Zhidou Electric Vehicles Company Limited

Nissan Chile

Nissan Motor Co Ltd

Nissan South Africa (NSA)

Phoenix Cars LLC.

Porsche AG

Power Vehicle Innovation (PVI)

Qingdao Green.Tec Electric Technology Co., Ltd

Renault Samsung Motors

Renault-Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

SAIC motor

Setra

Shockwave Motors, Inc.

Skoda Auto

Smith Electric Vehicles

Stevens Vehicles Ltd

StreetScooter GmbH

Tazzari Group

Terra Motors Corporation

Tesla, Inc

Thomas Built Buses

Toyata Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation

Vectrix

Victory Motorcycles

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Cars

Western Star Trucks

X-Treme Scooters Brand

YangZhou Dawn Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd

Z Electric Vehicle Corporation

Zero Motorcycles

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd

Zhuhai Firefox Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Zotye Automobile Co Ltd

