Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $5.3 Billion Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market

LONDON, February 7, 2019

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Report 2019-2029

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Forecast & Outlook by Subsystem (Automated Vehicle Identification (AVI), Automated Vehicle Classification (AVC), Violation Enforcement System (VES), Transaction Processing), by Technology (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), Infrared, GNSS/GPS, Video Analytics), by Application (Urban, Highway) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

In recent years, the global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market has undergone growing interest due to increasing need for safe and efficient traffic management, and environmental pollution mitigation. The period 2019-2029 will see a significant upswing in the adoption of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC). Visiongain values the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market at $5.3 Billion in 2019.

Violation Enforcement Systems will be one of the fastest growing segments of the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market during the forecast period. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) revenues will increase significantly between 2019 and 2029.

This brand new in-depth report on the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) market describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively.

• 162 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

• Analysis Of Key Players In The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market

• Conduent

• Transcore

• Raytheon

• Siemens

• Kapsch

• Thales Group

• Cubic Transportation

• Schneider Electric

• Toll Collect GmbH

• International Road Dynamics

• Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029

• Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market by Vehicle Type projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Automated Vehicle Identification (AVI) Forecast 2019-2029

• Automated Vehicle Classification (AVC) Forecast 2019-2029

• Violation Enforcement System (VES) Forecast 2019-2029

• Transaction Processing Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market Forecast From 2019-2029

North America Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• US Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• China Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• India Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• France Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

LAMEA Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Africa Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America Electronic Toll Collection Forecast 2019-2029

• How is the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market dynamics?

• How will each Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional and national markets and submarkets?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

SOURCE Visiongain