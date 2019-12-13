Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 10.5 Billion Civil Aviation Flight & Training Simulation Market
Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Report 2020-2030
Dec 13, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Full-Flight Simulator, Fixed-Base Flight Training Device, Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training, & Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training – as well as forecasts by Geographical Region and Country (US, UK, Germany, China, India, Brazil, UAE & South Africa). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space
• easyJet signs long-term training agreement with CAE valued at more than C$ 170 million
• Training and simulation providers rise to pilot shortage challenge
• TRU Simulation + Training signs agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways
These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have surfaced about your industry in the last 12 months. How are you, and your company, reacting to news such as this? By ordering and reading our new report today, you will be fully informed and ready to act.
What does the future hold for the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training market?
Visiongain's new study supplies the answer to you and provides it to you NOW.
In this new, 275-page report, you will receive 250 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis.
By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:
• A concise definition and comprehensive analysis of the Flight & Training Simulation market from 2020 to 2030.
• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Flight & Training Simulation industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including Full-Flight Simulator, Fixed-Base Flight Training Device, Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training, & Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training.
• An informed forecast of the sales of six regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.
• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Flight & Training Simulation market.
• Fourteen profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest contract agreements, financial performances and international operations.
Governments, agencies & organisations actively working or interested in the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training industry will also find significant value in our research.
Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?
Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Flight & Training Simulation market, this report provides measured forecasts for three submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.
• Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market by Type, 2020-2030
– Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Fixed-Base Flight Training Device Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Full-Flight Simulator Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market by Geographical Region, 2020-2030
– Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Latin America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Middle East Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market by Nation, 2020-2030
– Brazil Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– China Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Germany Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– India Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– South Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– U.A.E. Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– U.K. Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
– U.S. Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
Companies covered in the report include:
3D Perception Inc
Aeromexico
Aerosim Technologies Inc
AeroStar Training Services
AgustaWestland
Airbus Group SE
Airways Aviation Academy
Alaska Airlines
Alerion
Alpha Aviation Group
Alsim
Ansett Aviation Training
Antycip Simulation
ATR Training Centre
Aviation Academy Austria
Avsoft International
AVT Simulation
Axis Flight Training Systems
BA CityFlyer
BAA Training
Barco NV
B-Design3D
Boeing Company
Bombardier Inc.
CAE Inc.
Caribbean Airlines
Cathay Pacific Airways
Cessna
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)
Connect Airways Limited
Coptersafety
CTC Aviation Group Limited
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Dassault
DC Aviation GmBH
Diamond Visionics LLC
easyJet
ECA Group
EDM Ltd
Elite Simulation Solutions
Embraer
Entrol
Environmental Tectonics Corporation
Equipe Simulation
Etihad Aviation Training
European Aviation Safety Agency
European Cockpit Association
European Union Aviation Safety Agency
Federal Aviation Administration
Fidelity Flight Simulation Inc. (F2Si)
Flight Simulation Company
Flight Simulation Technique Center
FlightSafety International
FMS
Frasca International Inc
FTEJerez (Flight Training Europe)
Gulf Aviation Academy
Gulfstream
Hawker
Helisim
Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Company (HNCA)
Indra Sistemas SA
International Airlines Group
International Civil Aviation Organization
JetBlue Airways (US)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA
LIAT Airline
Líder Aviação
LOT Polish Airlines
Lufthansa Aviation Training GmbH
Micro Nav Limited
Monarch Airlines
Moog Inc
MPS
Norwegian
One-G LLC
Opal-RT Technologies
Pacific Simulators
Pan Am International Flight Academy
Panamedia
Polish Air Navigation Agency
Presagis
Prescient Systems & Technologies Pte Ltd
Prince Sultan Aviation Academy
Qatar Airways
Quantum3D
Rockwell Collins
Royal Aeronautical Society
RSI Visual Systems
SAS Ireland
Saudi National Company of Aviation
Seeing Machines
Shandong Airlines
Simloc
SimTech Simulation Technology
Sky Airline
SoftekSim
Spirit Airlines
Thales Group SA
The British Airline Pilots' Association
The Saudi National Center of Aviation
TRU Simulation + Training
TUI UK
Turkish Airlines
UK Civil Aviation Authority
Uni Air
United Technologies Corp.
University of Krementchuck
Vietnam Airlines
Virgin Atlantic
Wilmington Learning Center
Wisesoft
