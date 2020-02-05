Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 11.3 Billion Close Air Support Market

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Aircraft Type (Manned Fixed-Wing, Unmanned Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing) & by Geographical Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space, Including Recent Agreed-Upon Contracts for Light Attack Aircrafts

• Navy selects four firms for potential $124m close air support contract

• US Air Force officially buying light-attack planes

• UAE first contract for home-grown light attack aircraft

• A concise definition and comprehensive analysis of the Close Air Support market from 2019 to 2029.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Close Air Support industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including manned fixed-wing, unmanned fixed-wing, and rotary-wing.

• An informed forecast of the sales of four geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East/Africa.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Close Air Support market.

• Ten profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest financial performances and R&D expenses.

• Close Air Support Market by Aircraft Type, 2020-2030

• Manned Fixed-Wing Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Unmanned Fixed-Wing Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Rotary-Wing Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Close Air Support Market by Geographical Region, 2020-2030

• North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• France

• Russia

• Turkey

• United Kingdom

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Iran

• Rest of MEA

SOURCE Visiongain