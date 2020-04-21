Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led data on the USD 29.9 Billion Military Armoured Vehicle Market

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Main Battle Tanks, Medium Armoured Vehicles, Light Protected Vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected Vehicles and Other), by System Type (Wheeled and Tracked), and by Country. Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

• £2.8bn Boxer armoured vehicle contract signed for British Army

• Three bidders offer combat vehicles to Czech military, as Germany joint venture bows out

• GDELS begins Piranha 5 armoured vehicle production in Romania

• Tunisia to purchase armoured vehicles by Turkey's BMC

• Bulgaria gets two firm offers in $823 mln armoured vehicle tender

• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Military Armoured Vehicle market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Military Armoured Vehicle industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different vehicle and system types.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 16 individual countries – Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey and Singapore.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Military Armoured Vehicle market.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest agreements and armoured vehicle developments.

Predictions for the global market and submarkets – what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Military Armoured Vehicle market, this report provides measured forecasts for three submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.

• Military Armoured Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030

• Main Battle Tanks, Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Medium Armoured Vehicles, Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Light Protected Vehicles, Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected Vehicles, Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Other Armoured Vehicles, Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Military Armoured Vehicle Market by System, 2020-2030

• Wheeled Systems, Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Tracked Systems, Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Military Armoured Vehicle Market by Country, 2020-2030

• Australia

• Canada

• China

• France

• Germany

• India

• Israel

• Italy

• Japan

• Russia

• Saudi Arabia

• Singapore

• South Korea

• Turkey

• United Kingdom

• United States

• Rest of World

Companies covered in the report include:

Allison Transmission

AM General

Aselsan

AxleTech International LLC

BAE Systems

Bharat

Boeing Company

Brighton Cromwell LLC

Canadian Commercial Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

CMI Defence

Continental AG

Critical Solutions International

Cummins

Daewoo Heavy Industries and Machinery Ltd.

Dew Engineering & Development

Diehl BGT Defence

Doosan Infracore

DRS Technologies Inc.

DynCorp International

Elbit Systems

Finmeccanica/Leonardo

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell

Hyundai

IBIS TEK

Israel Military Industries (IMI)

Iveco

Japan Steel Works

Kharkiv Morozov Machine Design Bureau

Kongsberg

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

Kurganmashzavod JSC

Lockheed Martin

Lycoming Engines

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Navistar International

Nexter

NORINCO

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orbital ATK

Oshkosh Corporation

Otokar

Panhard

Paramount Group

Patria

Plasan

Polaris Defense Inc.

QinetiQ Ltd

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon

Renault Trucks Defence

RENK AG

Rheinmetall AG

Ricardo Plc

Roketsan

Rolls-Royce

RUAG

Saab

Sagem

SAIC

Samsung (Hanwha) Techwin

Singapore Technologies

Supacat

Systems Products and Solutions, Inc.

Textron

Thales Group

Ultra Armoring & Defense, LLC

Universal Engineering

Uralvagonzavod JSC

