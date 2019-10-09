Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $130bn Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market
Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2019-2029
Electronic Manufacturing Services-Medical Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring & Surgical Equipment, and Therapeutic Devices; Materials Processing; and Finished Products
Oct 09, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device contract manufacturing market was valued at $75.84bn in 2018. Visiongain forecasts this market to increase to $130bn in 2024. The market will grow at a CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global Medical Device Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Medical Device Contract Manufacturing national market forecasts from 2019-2029, covering:
• United States
• Japan
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• China
• Central America & South America
• India
• Rest of the World
• Medical Device Contract Manufacturing submarket forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:
• Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) – further segmented into Medical Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring & Surgical Equipments and Therapeutic Devices
• Materials Processing
• Finished Products
• Assessment of the leading companies in the medical device contract manufacturing market:
• Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
• Celestica, Inc.
• Flextronics International Ltd.
• Forefront Medical Technology
• Greatbatch, Inc.
• Jabil Circuit, Inc.
• Nortech Systems
• Plexus Corp.
• Sanmina Corporation
• TE Connectivity (Cregenna Medical)
• Vention Medical
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
• SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the medical device contract manufacturing market
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the market for medical device contract manufacturing evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the medical device contract manufacturing market dynamics?
• What were the market shares of the submarkets for electronics, materials processing and finished products from the overall medical device contract manufacturing market in 2018?
• How will each of the submarket segments within the medical device contract manufacturing market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for by 2029?
• How will the market shares for each of the submarkets within the medical device contract manufacturing market develop from 2019 to 2029?
• Which submarkets will be the main driver of growth in the overall market from 2019 to 2029?
• How will the regional market shares in medical device contract manufacturing change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?
Companies covered in the report include:
ABT Medical
AccuPlace
Advanced Moulding Technologies
Advanced Scientifics (Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Advanced Semiconductors
AdvantaPure
Alcatel-Lucent
Ansamed
Applied Materials
Asteel Flash
ATEK Medical Group
Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc.
Avalon Medical Services Pte Ltd
B Braun
Bain Capital LLC
Benchmark Electronics
Beyonics Technology
Blackberry Limited
Boston Biomedical Associates (BBA)
Boston Scientific
C&J Industries
Celestica
Centro de Construccion de Cardioestimuladores del Uraguay (CCC)
CIRTEC Medical Systems
Cisco Systems
Codman surgical instruments
Cogmedix
Consort Medical PLC
Covidien
Creganna Medical
CTS Corporation
Da/Pro Rubber
Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd.
Dell
Drager Medica
DTR Medical
DTS Mechelec
Dynacast
Ekso Bionics
Electrochem Medical
Elementum
Ericsson
Europlaz
Fast Forward Medical
Filtertek Inc.
Flextronics
Forefront Medical Technology
Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industries)
Fresenius
Gerresheimer
Greatbatch Medical
GW Plastics Inc.
Hamilton Group
Helix Medical
Heraeus Medical
Hewlett-Packard
Honeywell
Infinity Molding & Assembly, Inc.
Integer Holdings Corporation
Jabil
Johnson & Johnson
J-Pac Medical
Karel Manufacturing
Kimball Electronics Group
Kitron
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
Lake Region Medical (Accellent)
Lenovo
Lithotech Medical
Lorenz, Inc.
Medefab
Medtronic
MeKo
Micro Power Electronics
Microsoft
Moog
Motorola Mobility LLC
NeuroNexus Technologies Inc
Nipro Corporation
Nortech Systems
Nypro Inc
Olsen Medical
PCI Limited
Phillips-Medisize
Plasticos Castella
Plexus Corporation
Precision Wire Components LLC
Research in Motion
RiverTech Medical
RIWISA AG
Sanmina
Saturn Electronics and Engineering Inc
Sauflon
Secant Medical
Secure Technology
Siemens Medical
SIIX Corporation
Smith & Nephew
SMS Technologies
Sparqtron Corporation
St. Jude Medical
Stryker
Suntek Manufacturing Technologies, SA de CV
Symmetry Medical (Tecomet)
Syrma Technology
TE Connectivity
Tecomet, Inc.
Teleflex, Inc.
The Electrolizing Corporation
The Tech Group (West Pharmaceutical Services)
Tricor Systems
Vention Medical
Venture
Viasys Healthcare
VicPlas International Ltd
Vincent Medical
Wesley-Coe
West Pharmaceutical Services. Inc.
Winland Electronics
Wytech
Xerox
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária or National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA)
Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO)
Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
European Commission
European Databank on Medical Devices (EUDAMED)
The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS)
Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)
The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
National Health and Planning Commission (NHPC)
Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN) [Italy]
State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)
World Health Organization (WHO)
World Trade Organization (WTO)
