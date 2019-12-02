Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities within the $31.5 bn Anaerobic Digestion Market
- Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Forecasts by Investment (CAPEX & OPEX), by Source (Farm & Agriculture Residue, Sewage & Wastewater, Landfill, Other Sources), by Digester (Covered Lagoon, Complete Mix, Flow Plug Digester, Other Digester Type), Plus Leading Company Analysis and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
Dec 02, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's most advanced projects use anaerobic digestion to reduce GHG emissions, supply electricity to the electrical grid, generate renewable natural gas (RNG), control water pollution through the management of nutrients, and produce valuable by-products such as bedding for livestock, organic fertilizer, compost, chemicals and building materials. Also, the U.S. untapped potential for 8,000 biogas systems which is likely to be deployed in a span of 10 years from now. These developments have led Visiongain to publish this unique report, which is crucial to your companies improved success. I thought it would be of interest to you.
Did you know?
• There are less than 10,00 AD facilities operational in Germany
• As of 2019, the total AD installed capacity is more than 60 MW
• Farm & Agriculture Residue remain the major source for AD facilities
Visiongain assesses that Capex and capacity of the global anaerobic digestion (AD) will reach $31.5 bn and 44 GW in 2029. Planned and upcoming AD projects is the key to driver for the double-digit growth rate till 2029, Growing demand for extracting biogas through the in-house setting-up of AD facilities serves the biggest driver of this market.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/anaerobic-digestion-ad-market-forecast-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:
1. Biogas industry outlook
2. Role of AD in Biogas Production/Consumption
3. List of Operational AD, Planned, and Upcoming Projects
4. U.S. and Europe likely be the most promising Markets
5. Government Regulations
Included in the report is a lengthy discussion of the existing and upcoming AD facilities. The report includes 10 years forecast (upon which the CapEx and capacity forecasts are based), as well as laying out different types of waste source, investment options, digester types preferred for AD business.
The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the Anaerobic Digestion (AD) market:
• 2G Energietechnik GmbH
• Harvest Power
• Siemens AG
• Veolia as well as key analysis and assessment of other important players
This independent, 250+ page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 270 tables and figures examining the AD market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market. PLUS capital expenditure and capacity forecasts, as well as analysis, from 2019-2029 keeps your knowledge that one step ahead that you require to succeed.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/anaerobic-digestion-ad-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
2G Energietechnik GmbH
Harvest Power
Siemens AG
2Co Energy Limited
2G Cenergy Power Systems Technologies, Inc.
2G Energy AG
AB Energy
AC Shropshire Ltd
Acti-Zyme Products Ltd.
Addinol Lube Oil GmbH
Adnams Bio Energy Ltd
AgPower Group, LLC
Agraferm Technologies AG
AGreen Energy (AGE)
Agrivert Ltd
All Power Labs
All Waste Services Ltd
Anaergia Inc
Applied Technologies, Inc.
Aprovis Energy Systems GmBH
AQUA Engineers, Inc.
Arisdyne Systems
Avant Energy
Awite Bioenergie GmbH
Barfoot Energy Projects Ltd
Bauer North America
BDI - BioEnergy International AG
BGreen Energy (BGE)
Big Ox Energy
Bigadan A/S
BioCycle
BioEarth Energy
Bio-en Power Inc.
BIOFerm Energy Systems
Biogas Direct, LLC
Biogas Energy Partners
Biogas Recovery in the Agricultural Sector
Biogas Researchers Inc
Biogest
Biogest Energie un Wassertechnik GmbH
Bio-Terre Systems, Inc.
Blue Electron
Boerger, LLC
BTA International GmbH
BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH
California Bioenergy LLC
Cambi, Inc.
Camco Clean Energy
Cargill, Inc.
CG Schmidt, LLC.
CH Four Biogas, LLC
Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Fuel Partners, LLC
Clean Methane Systems LLC
ClearCove Systems
Clearfleau Limited
Cory Environmental Ltd
Covanta Energy Corporation
Covanta Holding Corporation
DCO Energy
DESOTEC
Deutches BiomassForschungsZentrum GmbH
DFI Dairy Industry Task Force on digesters
Digested Organics LLC
DODA USA, Inc
DVO, Inc.
Eco Sustainable Solutions Ltd
EcoEngineers
Ecomembrane LLC
Egmere Energy Ltd
Emerald Biogas Ltd
Energy 2001 Inc
Entec Biogas USA
entice Biogas USA
Environmental Fabrics, Inc.
Environmental Management Group International, Inc. (EMG)
EnviTec Biogas USA, Inc.
EUROTEC WTT
Evobios
Evolution of Biogas Systems
Evonik Industries
Exergy New Energy
Fernbrook Bio
FirmGreen, Inc.
Future Biogas
Gasunie
GE Jenbacher
Geomembrane Technologies, Inc. (GTI)
Governor's Inter-Agency Bioenergy Working Group
GrDF
Green Energy Solutions
Greenlane Biogas
Greenville Energy
GWE Biogas
Hallwick Energy
Harvest Power, Inc
Himark BioGas
Hitachi Zosen Inova U.S.A. LLC
HRS Heat Exchangers
IES Biogas
Industrial & Environmental Concepts, Inc. (IEC)
Inland Power Group
Institute for Biogas, Waste Management & Energy
Interstate Power Systems, Inc.
Invite Biogas USA, Inc.
Kurtz Bros., Inc
KWS SAAT SE
Landwarme GmbH
Liquid Dynamics Corporation
Local Generation Ltd
Malmberg Water AB
MT Energie GmbH
Northern Biogas
Organic Waste Systems (OWS), Inc.
Oxford Renewable Energy Ltd
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG & E)
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Parker Hannifin GmbH
Pentair Haffmans
Pharmer Engineering
Phoenix Energy
PlanET Biogas USA
Quasar Energy group
RCM International LLC
Regenis
Ringler Energy
Rio Tinto plc
R-Qubed Energy
Sattler AG
Schaumann BioEnergy GmbH
Schmack Biogas GmbH
Serge Ferrari S.A.S.
Shanks Waste Management
Siemens Industry, Inc.
Sierra Energy
Southern Californian Gas
Streisal GmbH
Subsea 7 SA
Tamar Energy
The Evolution of Biogas Systems (Evobios)
Tiry Engineering, Inc.
TNO
U.S. Biogas LLC
UEM Inc.
Unilever
Universal Sanitary Equipment Manufacturing Company (USEMCO)
UTS Bioenergy
Vanguard Renewables
Veolia
Veolia Biothane Anaerobic Treatment
Vulcan Renewables
Wal-Mart
Waste Management, Inc.
West Biofuels
Weston & Sampson
Williams Engineering Associates
Wilson Engineering Services, PC
Xylem Water Solutions
Yield Energy, Inc.
Zero Waste Energy LLC
Organisations/Association Mentioned in This Report
British Anaerobic Digestion Association
UK Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA)
American Biogas Council (ABC)
Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA)
Anaerobic Digestion Development Centre (ADDC)
Austrian Environment Agency
Bioenergy Association of California (BAC)
California Energy Commission
Californian Air Resources Board
Canadian Biogas Association (CBA)
Climate Change Select Committee
Colgate University
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA)
Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC)
Energie Méthanisation Autonomie Azote (EMAA)
Energy Information Administration (EIA)
European Biogas Association (EBA)
European Union (EU)
European Union Environment Agency (EUEA)
Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy and Energy System Technology IWES
French Environment Agency
German Centre for Bioenergy Research (DBFZ)
Global Methane Initiative (GMI)
Groceries Manufacturers Association
HM Treasury
Institute for Biogas, Waste Management and Energy
International Energy Administration (IEA)
International Methane to Markets Partnership (IMMP)
Italian Agency for Environmental Protection and for Technical Services (APAT)
Landfill Methane Outreach Programme (LMOP)
National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA)
Public Utilities Commission (PUC)
Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA)
State of Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality
The Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA)
The Bioenergy Association of California (BAC)
The California Association of Sanitation Agencies
The Climate Trust
The Institute for Biogas
The University of California
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA)
UK Environment Agency (EA)
United Nations – Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)
United Nations (UN)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Biorefinery Market Report 2020-2030
Waste to Energy (WtE) Yearbook 2018
Global Wastewater Treatment to Energy (WWTtE) Market Report 2017-2027
Biomass to Power Market Report 2016-2026
Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Forecast 2019-2029
Top 20 Companies in The Waste to Energy (WtE) Market 2018
Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report 2019-2029
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article