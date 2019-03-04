Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $5.9 Billion Oil Country Tubular Goods Market
Mar 11, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Mar. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast 2019-2029
Forecasts by Submarket, Grade (API, Premium), Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Type (Seamless, Welded). As well as by Leading Countries with Analysis of the Leading Companies in the Industry
• Do you need definitive OCTG market data?
• Succinct OCTG market analysis?
• Technological insight?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
Report highlights
• 203 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in SME technologies
• ArcelorMittal
• Continental Alloys & Services
• Iljin Steel Co. Ltd
• National Oilwell Varco
• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
• Tenaris SA
• Tianjin Pipe Corporation
• TMK
• United States Steel
• Vallourec
• Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Revenue and Volume Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029
• One Expert Interview with Key Industry Experts
• Sales Manager – Tenaris
• Oil Country Tubular Goods Revenue and Volume Forecasts and Analysis by Grade 2019-2029
• API
• Premium
• Leading National Tubular Goods Revenue and Volume Forecasts from 2019-2029
• US Tubular Goods Forecast 2019-2029
• China Tubular Goods Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Tubular Goods Forecast 2019-2029
• GCC Tubular Goods Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the Oil Country Tubular Goods industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to succeed and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
• Target Audience
• Leading tubular goods companies
• Suppliers
• Contractors
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry Organisations
• Banks
Ameri-Source
Ansteel Group
ArcelorMittal
Benxi Steel
Bison Stainless Tube
China Baowu Group
China Steel Corporation
Continental Alloys & Services
DYC
Exel
ExxonMobil
Fangda Steel
Furukawa Electric
Gerdau
GlobalMask
Globe Mechanical
HBIS Group
Hibernia Management and Development Company Limited
Husky Energy
Hyundai Steel
Iljin Steel Co.
IMIDRO
Insul-Pipe Systems
Interpipe
JFE Steel
Jianlong Group
JSW Steel
Maanshan Steel
Metal Works Corp
National Oilwell Varco
Naylor Pipe Co.
Nippon Steel & Sumutomo Metal Corporation
NLMK
NS SMC
NSSMC Group
Nucor Corporation
Parker Llegris
Perma-Pipe
POSCO
Rexroth (Bosch Group)
Rizhao Steel
Royal Dutch Shell
SAIL
Saudi Aramco
Schaeffler
Shagang Group
Shandong Steel Group
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited
Shougang Group
Soconord Corp.
Sound Seal
Steel Tubes India
Suncor Energy
SuperiorTube Company Inc.
Tata Steel Group
Tenaris
Tianjin Pipe Corporation
TMK
Trelleborg
Trico
Tube Methods Inc
United States Steel
Valin Group
Vallourec
Van Leeuwn
Victrex USA Inc
Organisations Mentioned
Australian Government
Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA)
China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC)
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
International Energy Agency (IEA)
World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)
