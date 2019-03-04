Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $5.9 Billion Oil Country Tubular Goods Market

LONDON, Mar. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast 2019-2029

Forecasts by Submarket, Grade (API, Premium), Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Type (Seamless, Welded). As well as by Leading Countries with Analysis of the Leading Companies in the Industry

Report highlights

• 203 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in SME technologies

• ArcelorMittal

• Continental Alloys & Services

• Iljin Steel Co. Ltd

• National Oilwell Varco

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Tenaris SA

• Tianjin Pipe Corporation

• TMK

• United States Steel

• Vallourec

• Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Revenue and Volume Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029



• One Expert Interview with Key Industry Experts

• Sales Manager – Tenaris

• Oil Country Tubular Goods Revenue and Volume Forecasts and Analysis by Grade 2019-2029

• API

• Premium

• Leading National Tubular Goods Revenue and Volume Forecasts from 2019-2029

• US Tubular Goods Forecast 2019-2029

• China Tubular Goods Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Tubular Goods Forecast 2019-2029

• GCC Tubular Goods Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029

• Target Audience

• Leading tubular goods companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry Organisations

• Banks

Ameri-Source

Ansteel Group

ArcelorMittal

Benxi Steel

Bison Stainless Tube

China Baowu Group

China Steel Corporation

Continental Alloys & Services

DYC

Exel

ExxonMobil

Fangda Steel

Furukawa Electric

Gerdau

GlobalMask

Globe Mechanical

HBIS Group

Hibernia Management and Development Company Limited

Husky Energy

Hyundai Steel

Iljin Steel Co.

IMIDRO

Insul-Pipe Systems

Interpipe

JFE Steel

Jianlong Group

JSW Steel

Maanshan Steel

Metal Works Corp

National Oilwell Varco

Naylor Pipe Co.

Nippon Steel & Sumutomo Metal Corporation

NLMK

NS SMC

NSSMC Group

Nucor Corporation

Parker Llegris

Perma-Pipe

POSCO

Rexroth (Bosch Group)

Rizhao Steel

Royal Dutch Shell

SAIL

Saudi Aramco

Schaeffler

Shagang Group

Shandong Steel Group

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

Shougang Group

Soconord Corp.

Sound Seal

Steel Tubes India

Suncor Energy

SuperiorTube Company Inc.

Tata Steel Group

Tenaris

Tianjin Pipe Corporation

TMK

Trelleborg

Trico

Tube Methods Inc

United States Steel

Valin Group

Vallourec

Van Leeuwn

Victrex USA Inc



Organisations Mentioned

Australian Government

Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA)

China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC)

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

International Energy Agency (IEA)

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)

SOURCE Visiongain Ltd