Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $59bn Global Probiotics Market

Global Probiotics Market Forecast 2018-2028

Bacterial Probiotics, Yeast Probiotics, Liquid, Powder, Human Probiotics, Animal Probiotics, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Baby Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Others

The global probiotics market reached $43bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach $59bn by 2022. In 2017, the bacterial probiotics segment held 86% of the global probiotics market.

Report Scope

• Global Probiotics Market from 2018-2028

• Forecast of the Global Probiotics market by Type of Product:

• Bacteria Probiotics

• Yeast Probiotics

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

• Forecast of the Global Probiotics market by Form:

• Liquid

• Powder

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

• Forecast of the Global Probiotics market by Application:

• Human Probiotics: Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Baby Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Other Foods

• Animal Probiotics: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Others

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: USA, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: ANZ, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

• RoW: South America, Middle East, Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by type of product, form and application.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the probiotics market:

• BioGaia Group

• Chr. Hansen

• Danone

• DowDuPont Inc.

• General Mills

• Lifeway Foods

• Nebraska Cultures

• Nestle

• Probi AB

• Yakult Honsha

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and challenges faced by this market.

• This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the probiotics market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the probiotics market. You find data, trends and predictions.

