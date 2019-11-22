Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $6.4bn Surgical Sutures Market
- Global Surgical Sutures Market 2020-2030
- Absorbable Sutures, Non-Absorbable Sutures, Automated Suturing Devices, General Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Facial, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery
Nov 22, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical sutures market is expected to reach $6.4bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2024. The Absorbable Sutures submarket held 52% of the global surgical sutures market in 2019.
Report Scope
• Global Surgical Sutures Market revenues forecasts from 2020-2030
• Along with revenues prediction for the overall world market for surgical sutures market, our investigation shows revenues forecasts to 2030 for the market segmented by type:
• Absorbable Sutures:
• Non-absorbable Sutures
• Automated Suturing Devices
• Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Absorbable Sutures market:
• Synthetic Sutures
• Natural Sutures (Chromic and Plain Catgut)
• Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Synthetic Sutures market:
• Polyglactin 910 Sutures
• Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures
• Polydioxanone Sutures
• Polyglycolic Acid Sutures
• Other Synthetic Sutures
• Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Non-absorbable Sutures Market:
• Nylon Sutures
• Prolene Sutures (Polypropylene)
• PTFE
• Stainless Steel Sutures
• Other Non-Absorbable Sutures
• Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Automated Suturing Device Market:
• Disposable Automated Suturing Devices
• Reusable Automated Suturing Devices
• Along with revenues prediction for the overall world market for surgical sutures market, our investigation shows revenues forecasts to 2030 for the market segmented by Application:
• General Surgery
• Cardiovascular Surgery
• Orthopedic Surgeries
• Gynecological Surgery
• Facial, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery
• Ophthalmic Surgery
• Other Applications
• Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 for these regional markets:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• North America Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:
• Canada
• US
• Europe Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:
• Belarus
• Bulgaria
• Czech Republic
• France
• Georgia
• Germany
• Hungary
• Italy
• Latvia
• Lithuania
• Netherlands
• Poland
• Romania
• Serbia
• Slovakia
• Spain
• Turkey
• U.K.
• Ukraine
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:
• Afghanistan
• Australia
• Azerbaijan
• Bangladesh
• Cambodia
• China
• India
• Indonesia
• Japan
• Kazakhstan
• Myanmar
• Nepal
• Pakistan
• Philippines
• Sri Lanka
• Uzbekistan
• Vietnam
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Chile
• Colombia
• Mexico
• Peru
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:
• Algeria
• Botswana
• Egypt
• Iran
• Iraq
• Libya
• Morocco
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Tunisia
• Yemen
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
• This report discusses these selected leading companies:
• AD Surgical
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Bioline Fios Cirúrgicos Ltda
• CP Medical
• DemeTech Corporation
• Ethicon, Inc.
• Internacional Farmacéutica
• Medtronic Plc
• Péters Surgical
• Riverpoint Medical
• Shanghai Fosun Medical system Co., Ltd.
• SMI AG
• Surgical Specialties Corp.
• Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.
• Tagumedica SA
• TROGE MEDICAL GmbH
• Weigao Holding Co., Ltd.
Depending on data availability, we provide for each company: a company overview, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments.
• Our study discusses factors that drive and restrain the surgical sutures market. Our study also discusses the opportunities in this market.
Companies covered in the report include:
AD Surgical
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
Aesculap, Inc.
AJT Holdings
Angiotech Pharmaceuticals
Arlington Capital Partners
Atramat
B. Braun Melsungen
B. Braun Vet Care GmbH
Bioline Fios Cirúrgicos Ltda
Covidien
CP Medical
DemeTECH Corporation
Dextera Surgical Inc.
Enterprise Florida, Inc
Ethicon Inc.
Eurazeo SA
France Stratégie
FSSB Chirurgische Nadein GMBH
Health Metrics
Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd.
Informa UK Limited
Internacional Farmacéutica S.A.
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Mellon Medical B.V.
Meril Life Sciences
Nuvo Medsurg Pvt. Ltd
Péters Surgical
PFM Medical
Politexmed LLC
Premier, Inc.
Real College of Surgeons
Riverpoint Medical
Shandong Weixin Medical Device Co
Shanghai Fosun Medical System Co., Ltd (Fosun)
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Singapore Medical Centre
SMI AG
Stericat Gutstrings Pvt Ltd
Surgical Specialties Corporation
Sutures India Pvt. Ltd
TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch
Tagumedica SA
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Tan Teck Kee
Theragenics
Touch Surgery
TROGE MEDICAL GmbH
Uniplex UK Ltd
Vectec SA
Vitalitec
Weigao Holding Co., Ltd.
Weihai Weigao Blood Supplier Co Ltd
Wellford Capital Ltd.
Zurich Medical Corp Banking Corp
List of Organisations Mentioned in this Report
Annual Plastic Surgery Procedural statistics
Australian Institute of Health and Welfare
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
Chinese Medical Association Diabetes Society
European Commission
Hospital Infection Surveillance System KISS
International Diabetes Federation
National Center for Biotechnology Information
National Health Fund
National Treasury of Republic of South Africa
NHS
Pan American Health Organization
Public Health Agency of Canada'
Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Royal College of Surgeons of England
Servizio Sanitario Nazionale
SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), Brazil's unified health system
U.S. Census Bureau
U.S. Department of Commerce
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs
World Bank
World Health Organization
Wounds International
