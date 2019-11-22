Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $6.4bn Surgical Sutures Market

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical sutures market is expected to reach $6.4bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2024. The Absorbable Sutures submarket held 52% of the global surgical sutures market in 2019.

Report Scope

• Global Surgical Sutures Market revenues forecasts from 2020-2030

• Along with revenues prediction for the overall world market for surgical sutures market, our investigation shows revenues forecasts to 2030 for the market segmented by type:

• Absorbable Sutures:

• Non-absorbable Sutures

• Automated Suturing Devices

• Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Absorbable Sutures market:

• Synthetic Sutures

• Natural Sutures (Chromic and Plain Catgut)

• Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Synthetic Sutures market:

• Polyglactin 910 Sutures

• Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures

• Polydioxanone Sutures

• Polyglycolic Acid Sutures

• Other Synthetic Sutures

• Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Non-absorbable Sutures Market:

• Nylon Sutures

• Prolene Sutures (Polypropylene)

• PTFE

• Stainless Steel Sutures

• Other Non-Absorbable Sutures

• Revenues forecasts from 2020-2030 for the subsegment of Automated Suturing Device Market:

• Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

• Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

• Along with revenues prediction for the overall world market for surgical sutures market, our investigation shows revenues forecasts to 2030 for the market segmented by Application:

• General Surgery

• Cardiovascular Surgery

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgery

• Facial, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

• Ophthalmic Surgery

• Other Applications

• Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 for these regional markets:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• North America Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

• Canada

• US

• Europe Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

• Belarus

• Bulgaria

• Czech Republic

• France

• Georgia

• Germany

• Hungary

• Italy

• Latvia

• Lithuania

• Netherlands

• Poland

• Romania

• Serbia

• Slovakia

• Spain

• Turkey

• U.K.

• Ukraine

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

• Afghanistan

• Australia

• Azerbaijan

• Bangladesh

• Cambodia

• China

• India

• Indonesia

• Japan

• Kazakhstan

• Myanmar

• Nepal

• Pakistan

• Philippines

• Sri Lanka

• Uzbekistan

• Vietnam

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Colombia

• Mexico

• Peru

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa Surgical sutures market revenues forecast from 2020-2030 segmented by country:

• Algeria

• Botswana

• Egypt

• Iran

• Iraq

• Libya

• Morocco

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Tunisia

• Yemen

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

• This report discusses these selected leading companies:

• AD Surgical

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Bioline Fios Cirúrgicos Ltda

• CP Medical

• DemeTech Corporation

• Ethicon, Inc.

• Internacional Farmacéutica

• Medtronic Plc

• Péters Surgical

• Riverpoint Medical

• Shanghai Fosun Medical system Co., Ltd.

• SMI AG

• Surgical Specialties Corp.

• Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.

• Tagumedica SA

• TROGE MEDICAL GmbH

• Weigao Holding Co., Ltd.

Depending on data availability, we provide for each company: a company overview, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments.

• Our study discusses factors that drive and restrain the surgical sutures market. Our study also discusses the opportunities in this market.

Companies covered in the report include:

AD Surgical

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Aesculap, Inc.

AJT Holdings

Angiotech Pharmaceuticals

Arlington Capital Partners

Atramat

B. Braun Melsungen

B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

Bioline Fios Cirúrgicos Ltda

Covidien

CP Medical

DemeTECH Corporation

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Enterprise Florida, Inc

Ethicon Inc.

Eurazeo SA

France Stratégie

FSSB Chirurgische Nadein GMBH

Health Metrics

Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd.

Informa UK Limited

Internacional Farmacéutica S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Mellon Medical B.V.

Meril Life Sciences

Nuvo Medsurg Pvt. Ltd

Péters Surgical

PFM Medical

Politexmed LLC

Premier, Inc.

Real College of Surgeons

Riverpoint Medical

Shandong Weixin Medical Device Co

Shanghai Fosun Medical System Co., Ltd (Fosun)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Singapore Medical Centre

SMI AG

Stericat Gutstrings Pvt Ltd

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Sutures India Pvt. Ltd

TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch

Tagumedica SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tan Teck Kee

Theragenics

Touch Surgery

TROGE MEDICAL GmbH

Uniplex UK Ltd

Vectec SA

Vitalitec

Weigao Holding Co., Ltd.

Weihai Weigao Blood Supplier Co Ltd

Wellford Capital Ltd.

Zurich Medical Corp Banking Corp



List of Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Annual Plastic Surgery Procedural statistics

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

Chinese Medical Association Diabetes Society

European Commission

Hospital Infection Surveillance System KISS

International Diabetes Federation

National Center for Biotechnology Information

National Health Fund

National Treasury of Republic of South Africa

NHS

Pan American Health Organization

Public Health Agency of Canada'

Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

Royal College of Surgeons of England

Servizio Sanitario Nazionale

SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), Brazil's unified health system

U.S. Census Bureau

U.S. Department of Commerce

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs

World Bank

World Health Organization

Wounds International

SOURCE Visiongain