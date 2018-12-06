Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities within the $756mn Military Sensor Fusion Market

LONDON, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Military Sensor Fusion Market Forecast 2019-2029

Forecast by Application (Command and Control, ISR, Target Recognition, Navigation, Situational Awareness, Others), Platform (Land Based, Airborne, Naval, Space), Technology (Mems, Non-Mems) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

The recent developments in sensor fusion technologies and its application in defence platforms and systems, has led Visiongain to publish this timey report. The $ 204 million military sensor fusion market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of rising adoption of multiple sensor technologies on military platforms and also because demand to generate meaningful insights from the sensor data is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

131 tables and 171 figures

• Analysis of key players in military sensor fusion market

• BAE Systems

• Honeywell International

• Lockheed Martin

• General Dynamics

• Raytheon Company

• TE Connectivity

• Esterline Technologies

• Safran Group

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Qinetiq

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• Global military sensor fusion market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• 25 major military sensor fusion contract and projects

• Military sensor fusion application forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Command and control forecast 2019-2029

• ISR forecast 2019-2029

• Target Recognition forecast 2019-2029

• Navigation forecast 2019-2029

• Situational Awareness forecast 2019-2029

• Others forecast 2019-2029

• Platform forecast and analysis from 2019-2029

• Airborne forecast 2019-2029

• Land based forecast 2019-2029

• Naval forecast 2019-2029

• Space forecast 2019-2029

• Technology forecast and analysis from 2019-2029

• MEMS forecast 2019-2029

• Non-MEMS forecast 2019-2029

• Regional military artificial intelligence market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America forecast 2019-2029,

• Europe forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World forecast 2019-2029

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the military sensor fusion industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target audience

• Leading military sensor fusion companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Advatech Pacific

Aechelon Technology, LLC

Andersdx

API Technologies Corp

Avnet Inc.

BAE Systems

BAE Technology Solutions

Boeing Company

CSRA Inc

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Dassault Aviation

Dawn VME Products

Eclipse Electronic Systems, Inc

Elma Electronic Inc.

Esterel Technologies Sa

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc. (X-ES)

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Micro Systems Inc.

Hirschmann Car Communication

Honeywell (China) Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Aerospace Avionics Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Honeywell Aerospace de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.

Honeywell Aerospace UK

Honeywell ASCa Inc.

Honeywell Automation India Limited

Honeywell Automotive Parts Services (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Control Systems Ltd.

Honeywell Deutschland GmbH

Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.

Honeywell Europe NV

Honeywell Finance LP

Honeywell Holdings Pty. Ltd.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Sàrl

Honeywell International Services S.r.l.

Honeywell Japan Inc.

Honeywell Korea, Ltd.

Honeywell Limited

Honeywell Limited Honeywell Limitee

Honeywell Luxembourg Holding S.a.r.l.

Honeywell Pte. Ltd.

Honeywell Specialty Chemicals Seelze GmbH

Honeywell spol. sr.o.

HONEYWELL TECHNOLOGIES Sarl

Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc.

Honeywell Technology Solutions Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell UK Limited

Innovative Integration

Intersil Corp

Kongsberg Gruppen

LMT Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin Aerospace Systems Integration Corporation

Lockheed Martin Australia Pty Limited

Lockheed Martin Canada Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Desktop Solutions, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Engine Investments, LLC

Lockheed Martin Global, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Integrated Systems, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Integrated Technology, LLC

Lockheed Martin Investments Inc.

Lockheed Martin Logistics Management, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Operations Support, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Services, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Space Alliance Company

Lockheed Martin TAS International Services, Inc.

Lockheed Martin UK Insys Limited

Lockheed Martin UK Limited

Logos Technologies, LLC

Measurement Specialties Inc

Millennium Engineering and Integration Company

Multitouch Ltd

Nurjana Technologies

Planar Systems, Inc.

Qinetiq

Raytheon Company

Safran Electronics & Defence Australia

Safran Group

SRI International

Systems & Technology Research

TE Connectivity

Vesperix Corp.

Winchester Systems Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace



Organisations Mentioned

Army Aviation Missile Command (AMCOM)

DARPA

Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA)

Indian Army

Information Analysis Centre (IAC)

Royal Canadian Navy (RCN)

Russian Air Force

Russian Armed Forces

Sensing Information Analysis Centre (SENSIAC)

U.K. Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD)

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

U.S. Army

U.S. Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

U.S. Department of Defence (DOD)

U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy

UK Government

